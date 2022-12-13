Read full article on original website
Honda launching $7,400 electric van
The Honda N-Van will be offered in an electric model priced at $7,400. The microvan is designed for urban use and has a range of 125 miles per charge.
Top Speed
Watch This 1,000-Horsepower 911 Turbo S Humiliate A McLaren 765LT
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is the epitome of what Porsche is known for - performance. Sitting on the top of the 911 lineup, the Turbo S is often called the supercar killer because of its astounding 2.1-second 0-60 time and sub-10 second quarter-mile times. Many tuners have sprinkled some of their magic into the Turbo S’ 3.7-liter twin-turbo flat-six to churn out more power, and this M-Engineering tuned 992 Turbo S with a whopping 910 horsepower at the wheels is a prime example. But can it deliver all that power in a drag race against a lightweight McLaren 765LT Spider, which is also almost twice the 911’s price?
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2023 Toyota Prius May Look More Expensive, But It Really Isn't
Arriving at your Toyota dealership early next year, the 2023 Prius hybrid. making an impact with its new, sporty design. It's a car that actually looks... good—and we bet you never thought you'd think that about a Prius. If the new styling doesn't get your Hybrid Synergy Drive, er, synergizing, check out the price, which is as easy on your wallet as the car is on your eyes: Toyota's MSRP is listed just under $29,000.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Toyota Prius First Drive: Yes, It’s Gorgeous. But Is It Good?
The Prius isn't what it used to be—and thank goodness for that. With its new 2023 Toyota Prius, the automaker that popularized the hybrid has reinvented its iconic nameplate, nearly two decades after a previous-generation model became our Car of the Year. Since that time, the Prius has gradually faded into the background as Toyota added a hybrid version of just about every make and model in its lineup. But thanks in large part to its fabulous new looks and far more power than you'd expect from a 50-mpg car, the Prius is back at center stage. And for the most part, it's earned its latest star turn.
Workers Fled Out the Back When Labor Investigators Arrived at Hyundai Supplier: Report
HyundaiThe report details children working in body shop areas, metal stamping facilities and other dangerous areas in at least 10 supplier facilities.
ABC Action News
Line of e-bikes recalled due to fire, burn hazards
A line of Gyroor C3 e-bikes have been recalled as the bikes’ battery pack can ignite, causing potential fire and burn hazards, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday. There have been two reports of battery packs igniting. There have also been two reported injuries due to the...
Tesla Rolls Out 10 Upgrades to Model 3, Model Y, Model X, Model S
Tesla owners are now able to deploy an update to their vehicles that enhances their user experience when they are in or out of their Model 3, Model X, Model S or Model Y.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Christmas Gift to Electric Vehicle Owners: The Holiday Update
Tesla just launched a major system update for its electric vehicles, which allows existing customers to receive upgrades remotely, and more importantly, completely free of charge: a "Holiday Update" that has interesting features, such as the incorporation of the Steam system or the possibility of holding video conferences via Zoom.
