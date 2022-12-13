The Prius isn't what it used to be—and thank goodness for that. With its new 2023 Toyota Prius, the automaker that popularized the hybrid has reinvented its iconic nameplate, nearly two decades after a previous-generation model became our Car of the Year. Since that time, the Prius has gradually faded into the background as Toyota added a hybrid version of just about every make and model in its lineup. But thanks in large part to its fabulous new looks and far more power than you'd expect from a 50-mpg car, the Prius is back at center stage. And for the most part, it's earned its latest star turn.

