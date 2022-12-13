Read full article on original website
nonprofitctr.org
MOCA Jacksonville – Assistant Director Educational Services
The Assistant Director Educational Services, under the direction of an Associate Director or above, plays an integral role in the design, development, implementation and interpretation of departmental programs, which includes all children and family programming — school and group tours, exhibition related family programming, art camp and outreach programs.
Teacher of the Week: Ms. Shayla Baylock
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congrats to our Teacher of the Week who also celebrated a birthday Tuesday!. She’s from Raines High School and she teaches Honors English!. Ms. Shayla Baylock is not only a great educator, but many of the students say she’s a role model and friend.
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year finalists announced
Superintendent David Broskie and leadership from the Clay Education Foundation named Clay County’s top five finalists for School-Related Employee of the Year and Teacher of the Year. They surprised them at each of their school sites on Wednesday.
WCJB
Several Lake City children receive Christmas Gift Cards to go shopping with an Officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The “Shop with a Cop” program currently benefits about 20 disadvantaged children between the ages of 6 and 16, but Walmart says perhaps they would like to expand this program in the near future. “I would like to see it expand to more children, you...
Wife of slain Jacksonville father of 6 wants answers and the community's help
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They are a family that wants answers. On November 28th James Barron was shot and killed in the Sanctuary Walk apartments on Jacksonville's Eastside. His daughter was in the car with him when he was killed. Barron leaves behind a wife and 6 children. Now, more...
Hiring event at JIA for airport service positions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Airport and Prospect Air Services, Inc. will be holding a hiring event tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 15. The event will be held at the Jacksonville International Airport, 2400 Yankee Clipper Dr., from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Positions that are available include baggage handlers, passenger service assistants,...
All KIPP Jacksonville locations on partial lockdown after social media threat, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All KIPP Jacksonville Public Schools are on a partial lockdown this morning after a threat was made on social media. According to the letter sent to parents, all KIPP schools are on Code Yellow due to the vagueness of the threat, as no specific location was mentioned. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was notified and is conducting an investigation at this time. Multiple patrol officers are stationed at each campus.
‘We really need help’: Nuisance home in Fernandina Beach concern neighbors
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — Neighbors in Fernandina Beach are voicing their concerns about a home they believe is in desperate need of attention, as large piles of trash and debris are spread across the yard. They say it’s just one example of why they hope to see a Public...
‘Please do not give money to panhandlers’: Sheriff urges Clay County residents to ‘give wisely’
Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook and Betsy Condon, chair of the County Commission, went live on Facebook Friday to educate residents on how to “give wisely” this holiday season.
Clay County government offices’ holiday schedule: Limited hours, closures announced
All Clay County government offices will close at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and remain closed through Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.
Clay County District Schools’ attorney submits letter of resignation, effective April 16
Clay County District Schools’ attorney James Bruce Bickner submitted his letter of resignation to board members during the Dec. 8 school board meeting. The Clay County school district's attorney, James Bruce Bickner, submitted his letter of resignation Thursday.Photo byClay County District Schools.
floridapolitics.com
Jax NAACP warns confederate monuments could pose a public safety threat
In a call for Jacksonville to remove monuments to the Confederacy, the local branch of the NAACP is making the case that it’s a matter of public safety. Specifically, if local leaders do not bring the monuments down, protesters just might. “The NAACP asserts that failing to remove the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Historic building on North Main Street sold for $1.825 million
A building designed by architect Henry John Klutho that served as Florida’s first Cadillac dealership sold Dec. 5 for $1.825 million. Property investor Chris Hionides sold the former Claude Nolan Cadillac dealership building at 937 N. Main St. through Shoppes of Lakeside Inc. of Mayport. The buyer was Ollivanders...
Political power player for the former sheriff allowed unlimited access to facilities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about the access political power player Kent Stermon had to the Sheriff’s Office. Stermon was found dead last week amid a criminal investigation and less than a month after losing his access to JSO. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
St. Augustine residents want public boardwalk relocated, and they're offering to pay
ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla — A boardwalk to the beach is at the center of a disagreement in St. Augustine Beach. Three property owners who live close to it want that public boardwalk relocated, and they are willing to pay for it. However, many people who use it say...
Increased security at 3 Clay County schools, government offices due to police activity
There is police activity in Green Cove Springs around several Clay County District Schools due to activity with a firearm in the area, Clay County District Schools Coordinator of Communication Terri Dennis said.
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Deepening Waters: Why Jacksonville Northside Residents Should Care that the Manatees are Dying
Living in Jacksonville, one is surrounded by water in one way or another. Between the St. Johns River, the Intercoastal Waterway, and the Atlantic Ocean, being connected to the water is a way of life. Many grew up going to the beach all summer and had fish, which covers seafood in general, every Friday, not just during Lent.
drugstorenews.com
Southeastern Grocers opens Winn-Dixie store in Jacksonville, Fla.
Southeastern Grocers, parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has opened a new Winn-Dixie store in the rapidly growing Grand Cypress neighborhood in St. Johns County. This new store, in a suburb of its Jacksonville hometown, is the first of three new...
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complex
Youth athletes on the soccer fieldPhoto byRobo Michalec. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners got an update on site work progress and design plans for the Clay County Regional Park. This park has been called different names, including the Clay County Youth Sports Complex and Northeast Florida Multipurpose Youth Sports Complex. Information presented by Carlton Construction Tuesday night dubs it as the Clay County Regional Park.
‘Off the books’ pay scheme nets 4-year sentence for Jacksonville man
U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis sentenced Oscar Molina-Avila to four years and four months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States for the purpose of impeding the Internal Revenue Service.
