Nassau County, FL

MOCA Jacksonville – Assistant Director Educational Services

The Assistant Director Educational Services, under the direction of an Associate Director or above, plays an integral role in the design, development, implementation and interpretation of departmental programs, which includes all children and family programming — school and group tours, exhibition related family programming, art camp and outreach programs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Teacher of the Week: Ms. Shayla Baylock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congrats to our Teacher of the Week who also celebrated a birthday Tuesday!. She’s from Raines High School and she teaches Honors English!. Ms. Shayla Baylock is not only a great educator, but many of the students say she’s a role model and friend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Hiring event at JIA for airport service positions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Airport and Prospect Air Services, Inc. will be holding a hiring event tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 15. The event will be held at the Jacksonville International Airport, 2400 Yankee Clipper Dr., from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Positions that are available include baggage handlers, passenger service assistants,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
All KIPP Jacksonville locations on partial lockdown after social media threat, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All KIPP Jacksonville Public Schools are on a partial lockdown this morning after a threat was made on social media. According to the letter sent to parents, all KIPP schools are on Code Yellow due to the vagueness of the threat, as no specific location was mentioned. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was notified and is conducting an investigation at this time. Multiple patrol officers are stationed at each campus.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Historic building on North Main Street sold for $1.825 million

A building designed by architect Henry John Klutho that served as Florida’s first Cadillac dealership sold Dec. 5 for $1.825 million. Property investor Chris Hionides sold the former Claude Nolan Cadillac dealership building at 937 N. Main St. through Shoppes of Lakeside Inc. of Mayport. The buyer was Ollivanders...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Southeastern Grocers opens Winn-Dixie store in Jacksonville, Fla.

Southeastern Grocers, parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has opened a new Winn-Dixie store in the rapidly growing Grand Cypress neighborhood in St. Johns County. This new store, in a suburb of its Jacksonville hometown, is the first of three new...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complex

Youth athletes on the soccer fieldPhoto byRobo Michalec. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners got an update on site work progress and design plans for the Clay County Regional Park. This park has been called different names, including the Clay County Youth Sports Complex and Northeast Florida Multipurpose Youth Sports Complex. Information presented by Carlton Construction Tuesday night dubs it as the Clay County Regional Park.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

