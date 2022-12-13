ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Joss Whedon's HBO Show Canceled

The Nevers has been canceled after only one season. The first half of the drama's debut season was pulled from HBO Max Monday, alongside Westworld and Love Life. It's unclear where the second half of Season 1 will be released, but it probably will not be through HBO. The Nevers was created by Joss Whedon, who left the show in November 2020 and was not mentioned in marketing due to the allegations of workplace harassment against him from other projects.
The Independent

Wednesday: Netflix users decry ‘pointless’ scene in new Addams Family series

Netflix users are decrying a “pointless” moment featured in new series Wednesday.Released earlier this month, the new series is an Addams Family prequel following the character played in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films by Christina Ricci.Starring in the show, which is receiving acclaim, is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include X and the latest Scream sequel.But its the death of another character that is leaving fans feeling disappointed with the show’s conclusion.In fact, many viewers are agreeing it was unnecessary and are calling for the character to return in season two.Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Wednesday, Nevermore Academy...
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Jodie Sweetin Gets Emotional Over Death of College Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Jodie Sweetin is grieving the loss of her friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss after the dancer died by suicide Wednesday at the age of 40. The Full House alum spoke to Entertainment Tonight just hours after the news was confirmed by Boss' wife, Allison Holker, to share her memories of the Ellen and So You Think You Can Dance alum.
Popculture

'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Premiere Date Teased

Amazon Prime Video has given fans some hopeful news on The Wheel of Time Season 2 at recent international events, and a bigger announcement may be coming soon. According to a report by Telegraph India, Prime Video stated that The Wheel of Time Season 2 will premiere in 2023 at Comic Con Delhi, While the show got even more hype this month at CCXP 2022 in Brazil. While an official release date still hasn't been announced, more and more fans are finding themselves hopeful for a date in early 2023.
Popculture

'NCIS' Crossover Event Delayed

NCIS fans who have waited forever to see three NCIS teams work on a single case will have to wait even longer. The crossover intended as the mid-season premieres for NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles was delayed by a week. It will now air on Monday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy