Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
Popculture
Joss Whedon's HBO Show Canceled
The Nevers has been canceled after only one season. The first half of the drama's debut season was pulled from HBO Max Monday, alongside Westworld and Love Life. It's unclear where the second half of Season 1 will be released, but it probably will not be through HBO. The Nevers was created by Joss Whedon, who left the show in November 2020 and was not mentioned in marketing due to the allegations of workplace harassment against him from other projects.
5 Netflix Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch in 2023
These 5 shows are highly anticipated for Netflix fans in 2023.
Clayton News Daily
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
Wednesday: Netflix users decry ‘pointless’ scene in new Addams Family series
Netflix users are decrying a “pointless” moment featured in new series Wednesday.Released earlier this month, the new series is an Addams Family prequel following the character played in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films by Christina Ricci.Starring in the show, which is receiving acclaim, is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include X and the latest Scream sequel.But its the death of another character that is leaving fans feeling disappointed with the show’s conclusion.In fact, many viewers are agreeing it was unnecessary and are calling for the character to return in season two.Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Wednesday, Nevermore Academy...
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death at 40
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Allison Holker is honoring her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In a Dec. 14 statement confirming the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's death, the mom of three reflected on his legacy. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
WBAL Radio
After death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, video emerges of 'Ellen' staffer warning crew not to "keep in the pain"
A behind-the-scenes video of an executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show saying farewell to the chat show's crew is being seen in a new light after the death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Boss, the show's in-house DJ and an executive producer on the show, is seen behind...
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
RHOBH’s Diana Jenkins Is Pregnant at 49, Expecting Baby With Asher Monroe: ‘Long Way to Go’
Rainbow baby on the way! Diana Jenkins confirmed she's pregnant after previously suffering a devastating miscarriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, replied to an Instagram user who wished her well after Page Six reported the pregnancy news on Friday, December 9. "🙏🙏🙏🙏 long way to go but thank you," Jenkins wrote in […]
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
Popculture
Jodie Sweetin Gets Emotional Over Death of College Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Jodie Sweetin is grieving the loss of her friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss after the dancer died by suicide Wednesday at the age of 40. The Full House alum spoke to Entertainment Tonight just hours after the news was confirmed by Boss' wife, Allison Holker, to share her memories of the Ellen and So You Think You Can Dance alum.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
Popculture
'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Premiere Date Teased
Amazon Prime Video has given fans some hopeful news on The Wheel of Time Season 2 at recent international events, and a bigger announcement may be coming soon. According to a report by Telegraph India, Prime Video stated that The Wheel of Time Season 2 will premiere in 2023 at Comic Con Delhi, While the show got even more hype this month at CCXP 2022 in Brazil. While an official release date still hasn't been announced, more and more fans are finding themselves hopeful for a date in early 2023.
Reports: 'Real Housewives' star Diana Jenkins pregnant after miscarriage
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Diana Jenkins, 49, is expecting her fourth child, her second with fiancé Asher Monroe.
'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Covers Songs from Two Country Icons in Finale
The Voice season 22 will be coming to an end during the finale episode on Tuesday night (Dec. 13), and five contestants are currently looking to take home the winner title. Team Blake Shelton's Bryce Leatherwood did his best to earn enough votes to win with a double country performance on Monday night.
Popculture
'NCIS' Crossover Event Delayed
NCIS fans who have waited forever to see three NCIS teams work on a single case will have to wait even longer. The crossover intended as the mid-season premieres for NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles was delayed by a week. It will now air on Monday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Advised Not to 'Keep in the Pain' in Resurfaced Video
"Keep each other close, don't keep in the pain, talk to someone—anyone," a producer on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" told the late Boss and his co-workers.
Empire Of Light: Where You've Seen The Cast Before
Empire of Light has come to theaters with its cast of stars. Here is where you might have seen them before.
