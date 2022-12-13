ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swoyersville, PA

Tipsy Turtle in Swoyersville closing permanently

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZ5jR_0jh93qZ900

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After 15 years, The Tipsy Turtle Pub on Owen Street will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

According to owner of the Tipsy Turtle, they will be permanently closing the Owen Street location on December 30.

They say the reason for closing is due to labor shortages and personal health issues.

Celebrating The Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe

The Market Street location in Jenkins Township will remain open, their Dupont Tipsy Turtle Airport Pub location also closed permanently.

