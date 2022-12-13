Tipsy Turtle in Swoyersville closing permanently

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After 15 years, The Tipsy Turtle Pub on Owen Street will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

According to owner of the Tipsy Turtle, they will be permanently closing the Owen Street location on December 30.

They say the reason for closing is due to labor shortages and personal health issues.

The Market Street location in Jenkins Township will remain open, their Dupont Tipsy Turtle Airport Pub location also closed permanently.

