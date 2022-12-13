Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
APD: Altoona man high on meth accused of trespassing into woman's home to hide from police
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a Blair County man is behind bars after he reportedly trespassed into a woman's home, while high on methamphetamine, in an attempt to hide from police. Investigators say officers were dispatched to a residence along Beech Ave. Thursday...
Man charged with entering home, threatening to steal woman’s baby
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after a woman claimed he got into her home Friday morning and threatened to take her baby. State police were first called to a home along Empire Road in Morris Township at 8:39 a.m. for a burglary in progress. Troopers were informed that […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report regarding an indecent assault in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known juvenile was assaulted sometime between Saturday, December...
orangeandbluepress.com
1987 Murder Case Gets An Elderly Woman For Husband’s Murder
Pennsylvania Woman Arrested For 1987 Murder of Husband After Goose Bite Claims Disprove. It was discovered that the blood from the elderly woman’s pajama didn’t originate from a goose bite, opposite to what she had stated, and she was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the shooting of her husband’s death in 1987.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Local Woman Leaves Dog Alone for Days Without Food or Water
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog alone for days without food or water. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old Barbara Sue Kerr, of Smicksburg, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office:
Police: Burglar claims to be federal agent, steals shotgun from Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man claiming to be a federal agent after breaking into a home has been arrested by state police. On Dec. 5 around 5:30 p.m., homeowners along the 3000 block of McCartney Road in Jordan Township called state police after they came home and noticed an unknown vehicle in their […]
Local college, business locked down after bloody man claims he was shot
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who was bleeding from multiple cuts, claiming he was shot and being chased, caused a college campus and one local business to be locked down. On Dec. 5 around 10:30 a.m., Jared Allen Lewis, 23, allegedly threw a rock through the front door of Disalvo’s Restaurant on 341 East Fourth Street. The decorative beveled glass door was valued at more than $5,000, according to police. ...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
abc27.com
Police looking for man who allegedly owes company nearly $5,000
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a man who owes a local company nearly $5,000. On Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:53 a.m., police say that a Lower Allen Township Police Officer met with an employee of R.F. Fager. The employee wanted to report bad checks that were passed at the business.
Father’s alcohol consumption part of probe into death of 3-month-old Pa. boy
MUNCY – The state police investigation into the death of a 3-month-old Lycoming County boy includes the alcohol consumption of his father. A search warrant affidavit obtained Thursday revealed the infant’s father Matthew Willets, 38, told police he had consumed three 25-ounce beers the evening before the death.
Clearfield man sentenced to a decade behind bars for dealing drugs
(WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing a decade in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges. According to US Attorney Cindy Chung, 40-year-old Logan Mactavish has been sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Mactavish was charged after allegedly distributing 500 grams of meth between July […]
Laser pointer leads police to 10 grams of methamphetamine
Sunbury, Pa. — When a laser pointer flashed into a police cruiser from another car, officers pulled the driver over and discovered she had drugs, according to charges. When Officer Trey Kurtz approached the vehicle, he identified the front passenger as Rick Richardo. Police learned Richardo had an active warrant for his arrest, according to the affidavit. When asked to step out of the vehicle, a metal pipe fell off...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: SCI Houtzdale Employee Charged in Contraband Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An employee of the state prison in Houtzdale has been charged for bringing contraband into the facility. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Neil Johnathan Rudy, 41, who was employed as a food service instructor, was charged by agents of the state...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brockway Man Accused of Stealing Broad Heads from Local Store
BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing broad heads from a local store. According to court documents, the Brockway Borough Police Department on Tuesday, December 13 filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Michael Ryan Roush in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Inmate Accused of Striking Corrections Officer with Food Tray
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Inmate Accused of Throwing Food Tray at Corrections Officer. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Drive in Pine Creek Township for an incident of harassment around 7:06 a.m. on November 29.
UPMC Altoona ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits donated to Blair County Sheriff’s Office
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — In medical emergencies, seconds matter, so UPMC Altoona is equipping the Blair County Sheriff’s Office with “Stop the Bleed” kits. Sometimes during medical emergencies police are the first to arrive. With UPMC Altoona’s donation, officers working with the Blair County Sheriff’s Office will have the chance to intervene quicker and […]
State College man found dead at residence, borough police launch investigation
There is no known threat to the community, police wrote in a statement.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Woman Scammed Out of $10K in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $10,000 last week. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 14, the incident occurred near Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
Police: Elk County mother on probation jailed, charged with child endangerment
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway woman who was on probation is now locked up after police said she tried to run from officers while carelessly holding her child and was also on drugs. Kristin Mertz, 29, endangered her 9-month-old son when she tried to flee police by running down a “very old, narrow” set […]
