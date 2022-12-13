Read full article on original website
Related
assetservicingtimes.com
Intech partners with SimCorp to enhance operations services
Intech partners with SimCorp to enhance operations services. Asset manager Intech has selected SimCorp’s Investment Operations Service solution to enhance its operations services. SimCorp's Investment Operations Services provide a way for institutional managers and investors to focus on their core value-driving activities by trusting SimCorp to manage their critical...
assetservicingtimes.com
KAR selects Apex for Australian fund services
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management (KAR) has selected Apex to service its Australia-based Global Small Cap Fund. Apex will provide improved transparency, operational efficiency and simplified day-to-day investment management tasks for KAR’s clients. The company will also support KAR’s independent custody services. As of September 30 2022, KAR...
assetservicingtimes.com
Ocorian appoints Roel Langelaar as managing director for the Netherlands
Ocorian appoints Roel Langelaar as managing director for the Netherlands. Ocorian has appointed Roel Langelaar as managing director for the Netherlands, as it looks to strengthen its senior management team. Langelaar will be based in Amsterdam and will be responsible for client services, business development, relationship management and risk compliance.
assetservicingtimes.com
Yawar Shah retires from Swift board
Securities industry veteran Yawar Shah will leave the Swift board of directors after 16 years as chair. Mark Buitenhek, currently deputy chair of the board, will fulfil the responsibilities of the chair until a new chairperson is elected by the Swift board of directors in coming months. Shah is managing...
assetservicingtimes.com
LCH SwapClear extends eligibility to SWESTR and DESTR risk-free rates
LCH SwapClear extends eligibility to SWESTR and DESTR risk-free rates. LCH SwapClear has widened its clearing eligibility to include the Swedish krona short-term rate (SWESTR) and the Denmark short-term rate (DESTR). SEB and Swedbank were counterparties for the first cleared trade through Swapclear that referenced SWESTR, which is the Swedish...
assetservicingtimes.com
Beechbrook appoints RBS as depository for new private debt fund
Beechbrook appoints RBS as depository for new private debt fund. Beechbrook Capital (Beechbrook) has selected RBS International Depositary Services (RBS) as depository for its most recent Luxembourg fund, Beechbrook Private Debt IV Senior. Beechbrook invests in businesses in a variety of industries across the UK and Europe. The Private Debt...
assetservicingtimes.com
ESMA issues guidance on DLT-based market infrastructure
ESMA issues guidance on DLT-based market infrastructure. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has issued a final report providing guidance on how firms should apply to operate a DLT-based market infrastructure. These guidelines provide templates for market participants to apply to operate any form of distributed ledger technology (DLT)-based...
Comments / 0