Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
assetservicingtimes.com
Intech partners with SimCorp to enhance operations services
Intech partners with SimCorp to enhance operations services. Asset manager Intech has selected SimCorp’s Investment Operations Service solution to enhance its operations services. SimCorp's Investment Operations Services provide a way for institutional managers and investors to focus on their core value-driving activities by trusting SimCorp to manage their critical...
assetservicingtimes.com
Rabobank completes latest blockchain pilot
Dutch banking and financial services company Rabobank has executed 19 real-time Euro Commercial Paper transactions, the first of their kind, in its biggest blockchain pilot to date. The transactions were sent from Dutch State Treasury Agency and Rabobank Treasury and Austria-based Erste Bank, and received by Northern Trust Asset Management...
assetservicingtimes.com
Beechbrook appoints RBS as depository for new private debt fund
Beechbrook appoints RBS as depository for new private debt fund. Beechbrook Capital (Beechbrook) has selected RBS International Depositary Services (RBS) as depository for its most recent Luxembourg fund, Beechbrook Private Debt IV Senior. Beechbrook invests in businesses in a variety of industries across the UK and Europe. The Private Debt...
assetservicingtimes.com
Ocorian appoints Roel Langelaar as managing director for the Netherlands
Ocorian appoints Roel Langelaar as managing director for the Netherlands. Ocorian has appointed Roel Langelaar as managing director for the Netherlands, as it looks to strengthen its senior management team. Langelaar will be based in Amsterdam and will be responsible for client services, business development, relationship management and risk compliance.
EXPLAINER: Why Japan is boosting its arms capability, budget
TOKYO (AP) — Japan this week adopted a new national security strategy that includes determination to possess “counterstrike” capability to preempt enemy attacks and double its spending to gain a more offensive footing and improve its resilience to protect itself from growing risks from China, North Korea and Russia. The new strategy marks a historic change to Japan’s exclusively self-defense policy since the end of World War II. Here is a look at Japan’s new security and defense strategies and how they will change the country’s defense posture.
assetservicingtimes.com
Proxymity partners with Computershare South Africa
Proxymity partners with Computershare South Africa. Digital investor communications platform Proxymity has exclusively connected to Computershare in South Africa in an effort to enhance the country’s real-time proxy voting and vote confirmations. The service will be live from next week and expands on the two organisations’ previous proxy voting...
assetservicingtimes.com
KAR selects Apex for Australian fund services
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management (KAR) has selected Apex to service its Australia-based Global Small Cap Fund. Apex will provide improved transparency, operational efficiency and simplified day-to-day investment management tasks for KAR’s clients. The company will also support KAR’s independent custody services. As of September 30 2022, KAR...
assetservicingtimes.com
Talent recruitment a growing concern, Intertrust Group study says
Talent recruitment a growing concern, Intertrust Group study says. 75 per cent of private capital funds are facing recruitment and talent retention difficulties in areas including automation and cybersecurity, a recent Intertrust Group study has found. The report, ‘Introducing the Halo Framework’, collected data from interviews with 150 senior figures...
assetservicingtimes.com
Euroclear acquires Goji in private markets expansion
Euroclear acquires Goji in private markets expansion. Euroclear has acquired private markets fintech Goji, allowing it to offer a digital, end-to-end platform for the private fund market. Private market assets are currently calused at US$9.8 trillion, and are expected to reach $14.4 trillion by 2025. Goji grants investors digital access...
assetservicingtimes.com
ESMA issues guidance on DLT-based market infrastructure
ESMA issues guidance on DLT-based market infrastructure. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has issued a final report providing guidance on how firms should apply to operate a DLT-based market infrastructure. These guidelines provide templates for market participants to apply to operate any form of distributed ledger technology (DLT)-based...
assetservicingtimes.com
Anadolubank goes live on Murex’s MX.3 platform
Turkey-based Anadolubank has gone live on Murex’s MX.3 platform using MXGO, a pre-packaged treasury and trading solution designed for fast-growing local banks. Anadolubank selected MXGO to optimise time to market and total cost of ownership while upscaling its pricing, risk-monitoring and position-keeping capacities. MXGO is a modular front-to-back-to-risk business...
