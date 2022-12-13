The 21-month-old, 85-pound dog named Casper decided to take on a pack of 11 coyotes — killing eight of the animals — and suffered injuries to his tail and ears during the incident A Great Pyrenees dog is recovering after killing eight coyotes in Georgia when the animals threatened sheep on his farm. At just 21 months old, the 85-pound dog's protective instincts kicked in last month, according to his owner. "It was chaos," John Wierwille, 55, told The Washington Post about his dog, Casper. "It was not how...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO