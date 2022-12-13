Read full article on original website
Related
‘Doc’ Antle and Carole Baskin conflict on Big Cat Public Safety Act
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The U.S. Senate passed the Big Cat Public Safety Act Tuesday, which would prohibit the private ownership of big cats and ban direct public contact with them. This would impact Myrtle Beach Safari and other animal facilities across the country. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle is the owner of the Myrtle Beach […]
The first ever human-chimpanzee who can speak English like a human was in Florida.
The first ever human chimpanzee who can speak English was in Florida.Photo byChris F/ Pexels. As we all know, our world is full of unusual and amazing animals, one of which is the chimpanzee, so today, we will discuss the fascinating story of a chimpanzee who can speak like a human.
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Seven Cats Abandoned Near Shelter Freeze To Death 'Huddled Together'
The cats were abandoned in cages in temperatures as low as 30 degrees.
16 Horses Among Animals Rescued From ‘Abandoned’ Ohio Barn
On Wednesday, 16 horses were rescued from neglect by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and The Humane Society of the United States. At 9 a.m. local authorities served a search and seizure warrant, reports Cleaveland’s Fox 8. Along with the equines, six goats and several cats and dogs were also rescued.
Great Pyrenees Attacks Pack of Coyotes to Protect Animals on Georgia Farm: 'Not a Normal Dog'
The 21-month-old, 85-pound dog named Casper decided to take on a pack of 11 coyotes — killing eight of the animals — and suffered injuries to his tail and ears during the incident A Great Pyrenees dog is recovering after killing eight coyotes in Georgia when the animals threatened sheep on his farm. At just 21 months old, the 85-pound dog's protective instincts kicked in last month, according to his owner. "It was chaos," John Wierwille, 55, told The Washington Post about his dog, Casper. "It was not how...
Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis
The “pandemic pet” boom that captured headlines and the public imagination may have been more anecdote than fact, at least for the animal rescue community: Dog and cat adoptions actually declined in 2020. But the post-pandemic shelter crisis of 2022 looks very real. Shelters around the nation are packed to furry capacity. Animal rescues are…
Biden gets personal during victory lap on burn pits law
President Biden on Friday took a victory for legislation approved by Congress that expands benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxins during service. “I made it real clear to the United States Congress, if they didn’t pass this damn burn pit bill, I was going to go on holy war. Not a…
YourErie
Dozens of New Americans become citizens at Erie Federal Courthouse
More than 50 New Americans have just become citizens at the federal courthouse in Erie. Several citizenship ceremonies took place Friday, the last ones of the year. Friday morning, 55 New Americans were sworn in. Mayor Joe Schember and others welcomed the new citizens to the Erie community. One New American says she moved from […]
BBC
Big cats: US Senate unanimously passes bill to curb private ownership
A bill to restrict the private ownership of big cats like lions and tigers in the US has passed by unanimous consent in the Senate. The Big Cat Public Safety Act would stop people from keeping the animals as pets and from them being exposed to public petting and photo opportunities.
In New Jersey, essential temp workers deserve respect and dignity
A worker shares her experience working for a temporary staffing agency during the pandemic. The post In New Jersey, essential temp workers deserve respect and dignity appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
pawtracks.com
It's important to know the difference between stray and feral cats
According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.2 million cats enter U.S. animal shelters every year. Of these, a significant number are strays. A stray cat is generally defined as a cat that has lived indoors and is socialized with people but has left or lost its home. This is not to be confused with a feral cat, which hasn't lived alongside humans recently (or ever) and is essentially a wild animal.
New York witness says two shape-changing objects looked 'alive'
A New York witness at Utica reported watching two shape-changing objects crossing over his backyard under 150 feet at about 8:30 p.m. on January 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Peta mounts legal action against MoD over replacing King’s Guards’ bearskin caps
Animal rights lobby group Peta could take the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to court in a row over replacing the King’s Guards’ bearskin caps with a faux fur alternative.It claims the MoD has failed to properly consider a synthetic replacement it developed with the faux furrier ECOPEL and has filed for a judicial review.It alleges the MoD failed to adhere to its own procedures, behaved unfairly, breached procedural expectation, and exhibited flawed decision-making, amounting to unlawful conduct.Peta claims the MoD’s refusal to trial the faux fur or evaluate the findings of laboratory testing is in breach of a promise it...
N.J. bear hunt begins after judges rule against animal rights groups
The judges said they weren't convinced by arguments the state misused its emergency rule-making powers when it approved the new bear hunt. The post N.J. bear hunt begins after judges rule against animal rights groups appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
18 Dogs Rescued From Vietnam Slaughterhouse
Eighteen dogs have been granted a new lease on life after being saved from a slaughterhouse in Vietnam. This wasn’t your typical dog rescue story, though, because the owner of the aforementioned slaughterhouse was the one who surrendered the pups to the Humane Society International (HSI), essentially sparing their lives. Destined for More Than Dog Meat […] The post 18 Dogs Rescued From Vietnam Slaughterhouse appeared first on DogTime.
Comments / 0