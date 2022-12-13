ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Four families get new homes in Windsor from Habitat for Humanity

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Four Hartford families are moving to Windsor after putting some hard labor in to build their homes. On Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity joined the families in a celebration to welcome them to the neighborhood. Annie Higgins and her family can start a new chapter in Windsor after partnering with Habitat for […]
WINDSOR, CT
New Haven Independent

Hill Holiday Party Q: How To Help Kimberly Square?

An online holiday party replete with ugly sweaters and good cheer brought into focus a vision for a bustling, business-friendly Kimberly Square . That commercial stretch of the Hill was one of the topics of conversation Tuesday night during a joint, holiday-occasioned double meeting of the Hill North and Hill South community management teams.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury kids shop with a cop for annual holiday program

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual program helps build positive relationships with children while helping families in need. Waterbury police participated in Shop with a Cop on Tuesday night at Walmart. The program used gift cards from the Reach Foundation to buy presents for families. “Just being a police officer and giving back to the […]
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Forward Approach Physical Therapy opens in Newington

NEWINGTON – Physical therapy isn’t just about treating an injury, according to a new practitioner in town. That’s the philosophy shared by Stephanie Ward, owner of Forward Approach Physical Therapy, which just opened at 18A Cedar St. between Starbucks and Modern Wine & Spirits. The 2,800 sq....
NEWINGTON, CT
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT

New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Stolen vehicle crashes, catches fire on Plainville-Bristol line

BRISTOL – A stolen vehicle became involved in a motor vehicle accident and caught fire on Route 72 Thursday morning, according to Plainville Fire Marshal Ron Divert. Divert said the two vehicle accident occurred at 9:28 a.m. on December 15 on Route72 on the area of Forestville Ave. around Exit 1.
PLAINVILLE, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Hartford’s Next Mayor Should Make Annexation of West Hartford A Priority

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Nov. 29 that he would not seek re-election for a third term. Mr. Bronin came into office in 2016 with a push for regionalization between Hartford and its surrounding suburbs. In an appearance in West Hartford, he told that town’s residents that they “couldn’t expect a suburb to thrive if its urban core collapses.” Mr. Bronin was right, both in what he said and his push to encourage regionalization. The next mayor of Hartford needs to follow Mr. Bronin’s lead, and go one step further. Hartford and West Hartford should seriously begin discussions of annexation, combining both municipalities into one.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Historic Vernon mill destroyed by fire, now being demolished

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews started demolishing a historic mill destroyed by fire in the Rockville section of Vernon. Flames engulfed the building located at 114 Brooklyn St. just before 2 a.m. Monday. There was a welding company on the bottom floor, but the building was otherwise vacant. Town officials said the building was constructed […]
VERNON, CT
New Britain Herald

Teresa (Fiertek) Magnuszewski

Teresa (Fiertek) Magnuszewski, 88, of New Britain, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on Sunday, Dec. 11, with her children by her side. Teresa was predeceased by her husband Henry Jan Magnuszewski, and seven of her siblings. Born in Brzozowo, Poland, daughter of the late Jan Fiertek and Rozalia (Szymanska) Fiertek, she worked on her family farm and was a volunteer fire fighter prior to moving to the United States for a better life with her brother Frank in 1964. They first lived in Williamsburg, Brooklyn NY.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Robert 'Ted' Tabor Sr.

Robert "Ted" Tabor, Sr. 84, of Plainville passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 after a long illness. He was born on April 19, 1938, in Southington, the son of the late Walter and Florence (Johnson) Tabor. Ted served with the US Marine Corps and retired from Pratt & Whitney.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy