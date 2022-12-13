Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday TraditionFlorence CarmelaTorrington, CT
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Related
fox61.com
Community Renewal Team aims to match children with dozens of donated gifts
The Community Renewal Team in Hartford is holiday a virtual toy drive to secure dozens of gifts for kids in need. Visit CRTCT's Facebook page for more details.
Four families get new homes in Windsor from Habitat for Humanity
WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Four Hartford families are moving to Windsor after putting some hard labor in to build their homes. On Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity joined the families in a celebration to welcome them to the neighborhood. Annie Higgins and her family can start a new chapter in Windsor after partnering with Habitat for […]
Hill Holiday Party Q: How To Help Kimberly Square?
An online holiday party replete with ugly sweaters and good cheer brought into focus a vision for a bustling, business-friendly Kimberly Square . That commercial stretch of the Hill was one of the topics of conversation Tuesday night during a joint, holiday-occasioned double meeting of the Hill North and Hill South community management teams.
Waterbury kids shop with a cop for annual holiday program
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual program helps build positive relationships with children while helping families in need. Waterbury police participated in Shop with a Cop on Tuesday night at Walmart. The program used gift cards from the Reach Foundation to buy presents for families. “Just being a police officer and giving back to the […]
Package 'Grinch' out to steal Christmas across Connecticut: Police
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — It’s supposed to be the season of giving, but for many it ends up being the season of stealing. Package thefts are peaking right now and a notorious thief is still on the loose. “So I’m like OK so he just stole our stuff,” exclaimed...
Hartford HealthCare donates laptops for youth members to refurbish for community
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced a new partnership Tuesday with Hartford HealthCare: the non-profit organization Our Piece of the Pie, the Hartford Youth Service Corps, and the city to refurbish used laptops to distribute for free to community members next year. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150...
New Britain Herald
Forward Approach Physical Therapy opens in Newington
NEWINGTON – Physical therapy isn’t just about treating an injury, according to a new practitioner in town. That’s the philosophy shared by Stephanie Ward, owner of Forward Approach Physical Therapy, which just opened at 18A Cedar St. between Starbucks and Modern Wine & Spirits. The 2,800 sq....
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT
New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 years
Ames Department Stores are making a comeback and the company has posted a message on its website, announcing the return of its stores in early 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Zane Saul – The Three Biggest Threats to Our Health This Winter
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Zane Saul, Chief of Infectious Disease at Bridgeport Hospital, about the risks of a potential “Tri-Demic” this season. Everyone needs to take precautions to avoid getting influenza (the flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
worcestermag.com
Travel&Leisure: '70s relic transformed into model of sustainability as New Haven hotel
Driving south or north on I-95, passing by the glistening Long Island Sound just outside of downtown New Haven, the onetime headquarters of the Armstrong Rubber Company looms large on the Connecticut coast. Finished in 1970, this two-tiered futuristic tower with a big rectangular hole in its middle became known...
New Britain Herald
Stolen vehicle crashes, catches fire on Plainville-Bristol line
BRISTOL – A stolen vehicle became involved in a motor vehicle accident and caught fire on Route 72 Thursday morning, according to Plainville Fire Marshal Ron Divert. Divert said the two vehicle accident occurred at 9:28 a.m. on December 15 on Route72 on the area of Forestville Ave. around Exit 1.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Hartford’s Next Mayor Should Make Annexation of West Hartford A Priority
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Nov. 29 that he would not seek re-election for a third term. Mr. Bronin came into office in 2016 with a push for regionalization between Hartford and its surrounding suburbs. In an appearance in West Hartford, he told that town’s residents that they “couldn’t expect a suburb to thrive if its urban core collapses.” Mr. Bronin was right, both in what he said and his push to encourage regionalization. The next mayor of Hartford needs to follow Mr. Bronin’s lead, and go one step further. Hartford and West Hartford should seriously begin discussions of annexation, combining both municipalities into one.
Historic Vernon mill destroyed by fire, now being demolished
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews started demolishing a historic mill destroyed by fire in the Rockville section of Vernon. Flames engulfed the building located at 114 Brooklyn St. just before 2 a.m. Monday. There was a welding company on the bottom floor, but the building was otherwise vacant. Town officials said the building was constructed […]
Branford man killed in New Haven crash
A Branford man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the Interstate 91 North Exit 3 off-ramp in New Haven early Friday morning.
New Britain Herald
Teresa (Fiertek) Magnuszewski
Teresa (Fiertek) Magnuszewski, 88, of New Britain, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on Sunday, Dec. 11, with her children by her side. Teresa was predeceased by her husband Henry Jan Magnuszewski, and seven of her siblings. Born in Brzozowo, Poland, daughter of the late Jan Fiertek and Rozalia (Szymanska) Fiertek, she worked on her family farm and was a volunteer fire fighter prior to moving to the United States for a better life with her brother Frank in 1964. They first lived in Williamsburg, Brooklyn NY.
New Britain Herald
Robert 'Ted' Tabor Sr.
Robert "Ted" Tabor, Sr. 84, of Plainville passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 after a long illness. He was born on April 19, 1938, in Southington, the son of the late Walter and Florence (Johnson) Tabor. Ted served with the US Marine Corps and retired from Pratt & Whitney.
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
Comments / 0