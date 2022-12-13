One of the journalists suspended from Twitter by Elon Musk said the mercurial mogul kicked him off the social media site because he “poked the billionaire.” CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan called out Musk’s move as a violation of free speech during an appearance on “CNN This Morning” on Friday. “Coming from the guy who is the free speech absolutist, who says he wants this to be a beacon of free expression, it is quite something to see him banning journalists who all just happen to cover him critically. But I would also say fairly,” said O’Sullivan, who covers technology for the cable...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO