247Sports
BREAKING: Another defensive starter enters the portal
Just when you think things are starting to calm down in the transfer portal, it flares back up again. According to a source, West Virginia's starting nose tackle Jordan Jefferson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Jefferson arrived in Morgantown in 2019 as one of the first true commits for...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Transfer Jose Perez’s Waiver Denied by the NCAA
West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez’s waiver has been denied by the NCAA, as first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. WV Sports Now has learned that WVU’s basketball program will immediately appeal the decision from the NCAA. As of right now, Perez will be eligible to...
Who Could Be West Virginia's Next Offensive Coordinator?
Graham Harrell is set to leave West Virginia to become the next offensive coordinator at Purdue under new head coach, Ryan Walters. Harrell spent just one season in Morgantown where the offense finished 60th in the nation in total yards per game (399.1) and 53rd in scoring (30.6 ppg). So,...
wvsportsnow.com
Farrell Files: Is a Difference Maker Coming to West Virginia Football?
What’s going on with WVU recruiting and in the portal? Here’s my latest Farrell Files for West Virginia. LB Amari Gainer is on campus and the staff hopes to close down the FSU transfer if they can. Gainer also likes Cincinnati, as well as Colorado and North Carolina, but it seems the Bearcats are the worry here if he leaves uncommitted. Gainer was injured much of this season but has experience and is a great, and I mean great, lockerroom leader. The hope is to plug him into the defense and have him help keep everyone on defense on the same page in a must year for Neal Brown.
247Sports
Report: WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell takes a new job
West Virginia's experiment with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is over after just one season. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Harrell will take the same position at Purdue, working under new Boilermarker Head Coach Ryan Walters. Earlier in the day, Boiler Sports Report's Mick Walker had put Harrell's name out there as a possibility for the position.
Source: NCAA makes a ruling on Jose Perez - and not a good one
The NCAA has made a decision on the waiver for West Virginia wing Jose Perez. According to CBSSports' Jon Rothstein, Perez's waiver has been denied, but they have agreed to give him an additional year of eligibility. "West Virginia plans to appeal for mid-year eligibility this season," per Rothstein. Perez...
Report: Former school sabotaged Perez's appeal
West Virginia wing Jose Perez's appeal to play for the Mountaineers this season was denied in part because his former school, Manhattan, did not support his request for immediate eligibility. "Manhattan administration did NOT support the waiver that would allow Perez to play this season at West Virginia," reported Stadium's...
voiceofmotown.com
The Perfect Replacement for Graham Harrell
Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported last night, Graham Harrell is expected to leave West Virginia University to accept the same position as the offensive coordinator at Purdue. Harrell, 37, spent spent one year as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator, after three years in the same role at USC.
Wheeling Park’s Hawkins Transferring To IMG Academy
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – One of Wheeling Park’s top athlete’s Jerrae Hawkins announced via twitter Thursday night he is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for Football and Track. Hawkins is the defending triple-A state champion in the 100 and 200 meter runs. This season on the football field, he had 1173 yards receiving and 14 […]
voiceofmotown.com
Former State Player of the Year Visits West Virginia
West Virginia native J.J. Roberts is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Following a three-year stint with Wake Forest that saw the talented cornerback tally 44 tackles and one interception, he decided it was in his best interest to look elsewhere to finish his collegiate career. Earlier this evening, Roberts shared...
WBOY
Huggins on Matthews: “He wants to be here”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There aren’t many players like Emmitt Matthews Jr. in the present era of college sports. Current transfer rules have allowed student-athletes to move from institution to institution relatively freely throughout their careers. Coaches, like Bob Huggins, have used this to their advantage as they bring in players on their second, third, or even fourth teams.
WBOY
Hayhurst family makes major gift to WVU rifle
West Virginia University graduates and supporters, the Hayhurst family, have contributed a major gift of $1 million to the WVU rifle program. The donation will name the head rifle coaching position in perpetuity. Additionally, this gift will go to assist the rifle team’s greatest needs. “I would like to...
weelunk.com
The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll
You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
Daily Athenaeum
Student concerns grow after recent violence near campus
Haley Roth, a junior biochemistry major at WVU, said she feels unsafe living alone near campus in light of recent violent crimes in downtown Morgantown. This semester alone, there have been at least three reported shootings on or near High Street, where many students spend their time during the weekend.
wvpublic.org
Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law
Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
skisoutheast.com
Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV
Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
Bid awarded for North Central West Virginia Airport terminal, new details released
Airport director Rick Rock gave us an update on what to expect at the new terminal at North Central West Virginia Airport.
WDTV
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
West Virginia woman says she was injured after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounder
A West Virginia woman says she was injured after she took a bite out of a Quarter Pounder from McDonald’s. According to the West Virginia Record, Chyanne Parker of Marshall County said she found a metal washer inside her Quarter Pounder with Cheese and filed a complaint against the McDonald’s Corporation and the Moundsville McDonald’s. Parker […]
wvpublic.org
Corridor H Parsons To Davis Comment Period Is Extended
The West Virginia Division of Highways and the Federal Highway Administration have extended the comment period for the Parsons-to-Davis section of Corridor H to Jan. 6, 2023. Appalachian Mountain Advocates, a law firm that’s fought mountaintop removal mining, requested a 45-day extension from the original public comment deadline of Dec. 12.
