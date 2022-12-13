ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue hires Illinois DC Ryan Walters as head coach

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMhgz_0jh92gwu00

Purdue hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its new head coach on Tuesday.

This is the first head coaching job for Walters, 36, who was named college football's top assistant coach in 2022. He has been with the Illini for two seasons following a six-year tenure on the Missouri coaching staff, the last two as the Tigers' defensive coordinator.

"From an early point in the search process, Coach Walters stood out because of the energy, passion and intelligence he displayed as a defensive coordinator in both the Big Ten Conference and Southeastern Conference," athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a news release. "His meteoric rise in the coaching profession is in large part due to his unique ability to connect with his student-athletes as both a coach and mentor. With that in mind, we look forward to the culture and atmosphere of success he and his staff will instill in and around our football program, and we see him as a perfect fit for our University and this community."

Walters received a five-year contract and replaces Jeff Brohm, who left last week to become the head coach after six seasons and a 70-36 record in West Lafayette, Ind. Under Walters, Illinois held seven opponents to 10 or fewer points in 2022. The Illini rank No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense (12.3) and No. 2 in yards allowed per game (263.8).

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University," Walters said. "I am grateful to Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski and to President (Mitchell) Daniels for this incredible opportunity. Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus. My wife Tara and I, along with our boys, are beyond excited to join the Purdue and West Lafayette communities. Boiler Up!"

Brohm's brother, Brian Brohm, is serving as the Boilermakers' interim coach for the Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl against LSU. Purdue (8-5) finished atop the Big Ten West division and lost to Michigan in the Dec. 3 conference title game.

Walters played safety at Colorado from 2004-08. He began his coaching career as a student assistant with the Buffaloes in 2009 before spending time at Arizona (2010-11), Oklahoma (2012), North Texas (2013) and Memphis (2014). --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Brad Underwood seeking leadership as No. 18 Illinois hosts Alabama A&M

No. 18 Illinois has played a tough schedule through 10 games, including four opponents ranked at the time of the game. The Fighting Illini have beaten UCLA and Texas on neutral floors while losing to Virginia on a neutral court and at Maryland in those four games. Having that battle-tested...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Defensive Coordinator Candidates Short List

It was announced on Tuesday, December 13th that Illinois Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters would be departing from the program, and heading to West Lafayette, IN to serve as Head Coach at Purdue University. Walters served as DC in Champaign for two seasons, and led the Illini to a top 3 defense in the nation over the 2022 season. Walters is in the nomination for many awards for his excellence in coaching during 2022, including being named a finalist for the Broyles award, making Ryan one of the top prospects in the coaching carousel.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois basketball announces marquee home-and-home series against SEC program

Fans of the color orange will be thrilled to see the new matchup Illinois basketball has added to the schedule. On Tuesday, the Illini announced a future home-and-home series against Tennessee. The two sides will play the first game in Knoxville during the 2023-24 season and the follow-up game will be in Champaign during the 2024-25 season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Illinois’ struggles on court Saturday shouldn’t be a surprise, ups and downs expected from young team

CHAMPAIGN (25 News Now) - The Fighting Illini are ranked in the nations top-20. They’re also in last place in the Big Ten after dropping to 0-2 in conference play following a loss to Penn State Saturday. The ups and downs were expected from this season’s Illinois team, a group comprised of five new starters. The Illini are also one of the youngest teams among Power 5 Conference teams.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
timestribunenews.com

IHSA makes several key announcements

December has been a month full of Illinois High School Association news. The organization announced last week that the football state championships will return to Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. This past season, all eight football state championships were played in Champaign. Illinois State was the original site of the...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
MONTICELLO, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Researchers are using a geologist’s version of an MRI to map the Mahomet Aquifer

During several days last week, a helicopter hauling a huge antenna flew at low altitudes over rural Champaign County. The antenna sent electromagnetic waves into the ground about 100 feet below, where they bounced off of underground rock and sediment formations, and were picked up by sensors mounted on the antenna’s frame. In this way the antenna gathered data revealing the location of formations that indicate the presence of an aquifer. Researchers will use the data to make a precise map of the Mahomet Aquifer, east-central Illinois’ principal water supply.
MAHOMET, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Illinois flags at half-staff for passing of state senator

The state of Illinois is honoring a state senator who passed away this week by flying flags at half-staff this week. State Senator Scott Bennett of Champaign passed away suddently last Friday. He is survived by his wife and two young children. Bennett served for nearly six years in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DACC Nursing Hosts Winter Pinning Ceremony

DANVILLE – Nine women currently working as Licensed Practical Nurses were celebrated Thursday, December 15, for completing the Associate Degree of Nursing with a pinning ceremony. The graduates also are invited to walk in the College Commencement Ceremony in May, 2023. The Danville Area Community College Nurse Pinning Ceremony...
DANVILLE, IL
wglt.org

State Farm ends retiree charitable matching gifts

In a surprising move that has implications for not-for-profit organizations in central Illinois, State Farm is cutting back on its charitable giving in at least one area. The company website notes retirees will no longer be eligible for the company's charitable matching gift program, effective with the new year. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
osfhealthcare.org

Streamlined care coming to OSF Cancer Center in Danville

Cancer care doesn’t make anyone’s list of “things I want to do.”. But for patients at the OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center in Danville, Illinois, visits will soon be more comfortable and streamlined thanks to $750,000 worth of interior renovations. Phase two of the cancer...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Potential Urbana “tiny homes” aiming to fight homelessness

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A non-profit leader in Champaign said she’s seen how hard it is to live on the streets. Now, Claudia Lennhoff, Champaign County Healthcare Consumers’ executive director, is one of many working on a unique solution to battle homelessness in Champaign County.  She hopes to create “Hope Village,” a community of tiny […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

2023 Ebertfest passes on sale now in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Passes for the 2023 Ebertfest in Champaign went on sale on Monday. Chaz Ebert and the U of I College of Media present the annual Roger Ebert Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in honor of Chaz’s late husband: Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Roger Ebert. The film festival celebrates films, genres, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy