Dansby Swanson Posts Honeymoon Picture with Wife Mallory Pugh on Instagram
Atlanta Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson is enjoying his honeymoon. The newly wed All-Star posted a picture on his Instagram with his now wife, USWNT member Mallory Pugh. The couple were married over the weekend.
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade
Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Dodgers: Is Suspended LA Pitcher The Reason Team isn't Spending So Far This Offseason?
There have been reports about the team being cautious of their payroll.
Yankees could have 8 potential trade partners for Gleyber Torres, report says
It’s not necessary for the New York Yankees to trade Gleyber Torres. But, shopping the infielder could bring an opportunity to bolster another roster area, if the Yankees feel so inclined to do so. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY reports that it recently talked to...
New York Mets build ridiculous draft capital for 2023
Most of the attention for the New York Mets has been on Steve Cohen’s spending habits this offseason, and for good reason. Cohen has proven that winning means far more to him than any bottom line. The Mets have signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, and David Robertson. Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz inked long term extensions. Payroll is not just at an unprecedented level for any major league franchise, but Cohen is blowing through the luxury tax as though it was a stop sign on a deserted street.
Mets reportedly listening to trade offers for prominent veteran ace
The New York Mets have done a lot of importing this offseason, but it may now be time for them to start exporting. According to a report this week by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are listening to trade offers for veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco. The 35-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in 2023.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing
When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Mets pitcher addresses trade rumors
Carlos Carrasco isn’t worried. On Tuesday, reports surfaced that the New York Mets are listening to trade offers on the pitcher. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported: “The ideal return would be a projectable young starter with options and a chance to contribute as soon as this coming season. The Mets worry about what Carrasco can bring in 2023 due to age (36 in March) and injury history.”
Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Reportedly To Join Xander Bogaerts With Padres
The Padres made yet another move Monday
3 best Braves options at shortstop if Dansby Swanson signs elsewhere
If the Atlanta Braves lose Dansby Swanson to the Cubs, Dodgers or elsewhere, they need to be ready with several backup plans. Dansby Swanson is lingering in free agency, in part due to his wedding to USWNT Mallory Pugh over the week, and the fact that he’s looking for the right fit. The Cubs, Cardinals, Mariners and Dodgers have all come calling, at some point.
Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies
(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees signed a former member of the Boston Red Sox bullpen in an effort to add depth to their already stacked roster.
Yankees Fan Reminds Everyone Of A Jorge Posada Snub
Getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame is one of the most difficult things to do in sports, because it requires for a lot of people to agree on the fact that “X” player deserves the recognition. Some players probably don’t belong in Cooperstown and have entered,...
Boomer doesn't want to hear any complaints from Yankees or Mets fans about spending money
Boomer Esiason says he better not hear any complaining from Yankees or Mets fans about their franchise not spending enough money this offseason.
New York Mets continue to go all-in for a World Series with their whirlwind offseason | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry discuss the New York Mets' whirlwind offseason as they continue to go all-in for a World Series. The Mets will go into the 2023 season with the highest payroll in MLB history. The Mets signed Edwin Diaz, Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Jose Quintana, David Robertson, and they might not be done just yet.
'There's 2 report cards with [Murphy] trade,' says Anthopoulos. 'Goal is to get second report card right'
The Braves acquired Oakland catcher Sean Murphy for quite a large haul of players, but GM Alex Anthopoulos knew in order to get the player he wanted that that’s what it was going to take. And there’s an evaluation for this trade yet to come.
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder
He would be yet another solid addition for the middle of the Angels' lineup.
Mets potentially looking to move starting pitcher after free agency spending spree
With three recent big additions to the New York Mets‘ starting rotation, speculation has arisen that Carlos Carrasco could be on the move. When reviewing the state of the Mets rotation, they are locked in with their top four starters in Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Kodai Senga, and Jose Quintana. At the moment, Carrasco is the fifth starting pitcher.
Billy Eppler: 'A lot of the heavy lifting is done,' but Mets always looking to add
Mets general manager Billy Eppler says the team is done with “a lot of the heavy lifting” this offseason, but they will continue to look for chances to be “opportunistic.”
