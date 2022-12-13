To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The online gambling industry is one that is in a constant state of change in terms of technology. One of the latest trends to emerge in this domain is the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in online casinos. This technology is being used by some of the big names in the industry, and it is revolutionizing the way casino games are played. For instance, at BitcoinCasinos.gg, you would see reviews of some popular crypto casinos that have embraced the use of AI to their benefit. This article examines how AI is being used in online casinos, and what benefits it can bring to both operators and players.

2 DAYS AGO