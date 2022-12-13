ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York receives additional $63M to help cover home heating costs

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — New York has received an additional $63 million in federal funding, which will be used to boost home energy assistance payments. Eligible homeowners and renters can now receive up to $1,126 from the Home Energy Assistance Program.

“Through this federal funding, we can help more families cover their energy bills and still have the money to pay for other household needs, like food and medicine,” said Governor Hochul. “As New Yorkers face higher energy costs, this is a critical resource for families to ensure their homes are safe and warm this winter.”

This year, New York has received more than $412 million in federal funding for HEAP, an increase from $387 million last year. Eligible households can receive one Regular HEAP benefit per season with a maximum of $1,126, depending on their income, household size, how they heat their home, and if the household includes a vulnerable family member. Previously, the maximum benefit had been $976.

Applications open for Home Energy Assistance Program

Households that heat with oil, kerosene, or propane will now receive a base payment of $1,050, up from $675 last year. Those that heat with wood, wood pellets, coal, or corn, will receive $685, up from $525 last year. Households that heat with electricity or natural gas will receive $500, up from $350 last year.

HEAP applications are accepted at local departments of social services in person or by phone. Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Related
wdkx.com

Federal Money Available In NYS For (HEAP) Home Energy Assistance Program

New York State Eligible homeowners and renters can now receive up to $1,126 from the Home Energy Assistance Program. NYS received an additional $63 million in federal funding, for the home energy assistance payments. This year, New York has received more than $412 million in federal funding for HEAP. Eligible households can receive one Regular HEAP benefit per season with a maximum of $1,126, depending on their income, household size, how they heat their home, and if the household includes a vulnerable family member. Click Here for information about the HEAP applications which are accepted at local departments of social services in person or by phone. Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major News For Electric Customers In New York State

The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
longislandbusiness.com

Governor Hochul Announces Additional $63 Million to Boost Home Energy Assistance Payments

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that New York State has received an additional $63 million in federal funding that will be used to increase the base home heating assistance eligible households will receive. With the additional funding, eligible homeowners and renters could receive up to $1,126 from the Home Energy Assistance Program to help keep their homes warm this winter in the face of higher energy costs. New York has received more than $412 million in federal funding for HEAP this winter, up from $387 million last year.
therealdeal.com

Insolvent rent-aid program will close Jan. 15

To the relief of landlords statewide, New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will finally shutter Jan. 15. “Thank God!” said June Margolin, a Long Island landlord who surveyed property owners plagued by the program. The closure, which housing providers had begged for because ERAP provided eviction protection despite...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWS10 ABC

State calls on Central Hudson to remedy billing defects

Customers of Hudson Valley utility company Central Hudson Gas and Electric noted an enormous spike in their utility bills in April. Now, after a six-month investigation, an arm of the New York State Public Service Commission has found that the utility allegedly violated regulations, which led to billing errors.
waer.org

The deadline for utility bill relief is approaching

Central New Yorkers behind on their utility bills are running out of time to apply for relief. More than a half billion dollars in credits are available, but residents need to enroll in their utility's energy affordability program by month's end. Assemblymember Pam Hunter, a Democrat representing suburban communities in...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

New York States’ plan to phase out fossil fuels sparked concern

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Starting in 2025, newly built homes in New York state would not be allowed to install equipment powered by traditional fuel like oil, natural gas, or propane for heating, cooling, and commercial uses. While the proposed changes would radically alter the way residents live in their homes, many people are concerned […]
UTICA, NY
PIX11

You can get up to $1,126 in heating assistance from NY this winter

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers in need of help paying heating bills this winter can get up to $1,126 from the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday. Originally, residents were eligible for up to $976, but the state secured additional funding. Households that already got a payment before the higher rate kicked in will […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Abdul Ghani

Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card Skimming

Families all around New York City claim that money from their SNAP benefits is being stolen, yet nothing is done when they urge local and state agencies to intervene. Khaleel Anderson, an assemblyman from New York, has received assistance requests from dozens of families. They use their EBT cards, which are loaded with their SNAP payments, to go grocery shopping, only to discover that their funds are gone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

