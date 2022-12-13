Read full article on original website
duh
3d ago
But to give the names of the drug dealers but not the name of a person that RANDOMLY shooting ppl 🤦🏾♀️ thx a lot Lancaster
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Dessert: A Delicious, Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch TreatMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Lancaster City Restaurants and Bars Worth Visiting in DecemberMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes PermanentlyMonica Leigh FrenchWyomissing, PA
Small Town Spotlight: Holiday Shopping in Lititz, PAMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Breakfast With Santa in and around Lancaster, PA: 3 Places to GoMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
899 Bags Of Fentanyl, Cocaine Found On Group, Including Mass. Man During PA Traffic Stop
A Massuchesetts man, a woman, and two men from Pennsylvania were arrested after a traffic stop led police to discover hundreds of packets of fentanyl and cocaine among other illicit items. Officers pulled over the group's vehicle in the 300 block of New Holland Avenue in Lancaster City on Monday,...
WGAL
Charges filed in woman's drug overdose death at hotel in Lebanon County
PALMYRA, Pa. — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found at a Red Carpet Inn in Lebanon County last year. Amber Behney, 36, was found in a room at the Palmyra hotel on the 900 block of East Main Street on June 2, 2021.
Suspect in Lancaster shooting convicted of criminal homicide
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man was convicted on Dec. 15 of criminal homicide and related charges after a shooting that killed one and injured another. A jury found Joshua Luciano, 22, of Lancaster, guilty of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, delivery of a controlled substance, and carrying a firearm without a license after approximately one hour of deliberations.
Man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say distributed 50 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl in August. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Bartel, 63, of Pottsville, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking. Investigators say Bartel possessed narcotics with intent to distribute more […]
local21news.com
Robber hits clerk, steals money from Lancaster County Turkey Hill, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Earl Township Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Turkey Hill convenience store located at 106 S. 7th Street Akron. Police say just after 1:30 PM on December 15, a white man wearing a black handkerchief covering his face...
Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
Police investigating restaurant burglary in Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who they say broke into a restaurant last week. Police say it happened overnight on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Family Fare Restaurant on Main Street in East Petersburg Borough. The thief allegedly took an unknown amount of coin change, […]
abc27.com
Manheim Township Police searching for Turkey Hill robbery suspect
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed a Turkey Hill in Manheim Township on Monday. The alleged robbery took place on Monday, Dec. 12 at around 10:06 p.m. at the Turkey Hill located at 806 New Holland Avenue, police say.
abc27.com
Police looking for man who allegedly owes company nearly $5,000
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a man who owes a local company nearly $5,000. On Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:53 a.m., police say that a Lower Allen Township Police Officer met with an employee of R.F. Fager. The employee wanted to report bad checks that were passed at the business.
abc27.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Lancaster County shooting investigation
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Lancaster County last month on the 200 block of North Second Street. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, James Pilgrim Jr. 29, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants by a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
local21news.com
Suspect arrested for shooting that killed one, injured another in Lancaster Co.: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Columbia Borough Police Department and Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office say a suspect is in custody related to the fatal shooting on November 30 in the 200 block of North Second Street in Columbia. Officials say 29-year-old James E. Pilgrim Jr., 29...
Teen On Meth Pointing BB Gun Caused Lockdowns At Multiple York County Schools: Police
Multiple schools in York County were locked down due to a teenager high on methamphetamine with a BB gun, authorities announced late on Wednesday, Dec. 14.The senior high, junior high, Pleasant View elementary school, and the Education Center were placed on lockdown on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 12:05…
erienewsnow.com
Woman arrested, charged with killing husband in 1987 in Pennsylvania
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pennsylvania (WGAL) -- Perry County investigators announced the arrest of a woman in a 35-year-old homicide at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Daryl Vankirk said troopers arrested Judith Ann Jarvis, of Millerstown, on Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. She was taken to the Perry County Prison. Bail was denied.
abc27.com
Lebanon man indicted for allegedly attempting to entice minor online
SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A 26-year-old Lebanon man was indicted by a grand jury after allegedly attempting to entice a child, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The indictment alleges that Mason Morey used the internet to entice a minor to...
Mercury
Details emerge of events surrounding fatal shooting on Reading playground
One of the four teens who was shot on a Reading baseball field in March recorded the events leading up to and including the moment three teens opened fire on a crowd of youths, killing one and littering one side of the ballfield with 43 spent cartridges. Officers who responded...
Main Line Media News
Suspect arrested in shooting of girl 3 weeks ago at birthday party in Berks
A Philadelphia man who was wanted in the Nov. 26 shooting of an 11-year-old girl in a neighborhood recreation center in Exeter Township on Nov. 26 was apprehended in Philadelphia by federal marshals, officials said. Charmos N. Smith, 22, was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $125,000 bail...
abc27.com
Lebanon County death investigation involves criminal trespass; State Police
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a death investigation in Lebanon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers from the Jonestown barracks are conducting the investigation in Bethel Township. First responders have focused their investigation on the 400 block of Freeport Road. On Wednesday evening...
local21news.com
Police search for 3 wanted for pistol whipping clerk, robbing Cumberland Co. gas station
NORTH MIDDLETON TWP., Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County are investigating an armed robbery at a Speedway gas station in North Middleton Township. Authorities said the robbery happened on Saturday morning around 5:27. They said the three suspects were all dressed in black and had their faces covered.
Lancaster man charged after allegedly fleeing police trying to serve warrant
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster has been charged with flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, and firearms and drug crimes after allegedly running from police who were attempting to arrest him, according to the Manheim Township Police Department. Manheim Township Police say they were advised that Pennsylvania State Probation and Parole was […]
Police seeking to identify attempted bank robber in Lancaster, Columbia counties
LANCASTER, Pa. — East Hempfield Township Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery at the Fulton Bank located on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster. According to police, at 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a man entered the bank and attempted to cash a check. The suspect tried to use a...
Comments / 3