Lancaster, PA

Comments / 3

duh
3d ago

But to give the names of the drug dealers but not the name of a person that RANDOMLY shooting ppl 🤦🏾‍♀️ thx a lot Lancaster

FOX 43

Suspect in Lancaster shooting convicted of criminal homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man was convicted on Dec. 15 of criminal homicide and related charges after a shooting that killed one and injured another. A jury found Joshua Luciano, 22, of Lancaster, guilty of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, delivery of a controlled substance, and carrying a firearm without a license after approximately one hour of deliberations.
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

Man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say distributed 50 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl in August. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Bartel, 63, of Pottsville, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking. Investigators say Bartel possessed narcotics with intent to distribute more […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Manheim Township Police searching for Turkey Hill robbery suspect

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed a Turkey Hill in Manheim Township on Monday. The alleged robbery took place on Monday, Dec. 12 at around 10:06 p.m. at the Turkey Hill located at 806 New Holland Avenue, police say.
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for man who allegedly owes company nearly $5,000

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a man who owes a local company nearly $5,000. On Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:53 a.m., police say that a Lower Allen Township Police Officer met with an employee of R.F. Fager. The employee wanted to report bad checks that were passed at the business.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Lancaster County shooting investigation

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Lancaster County last month on the 200 block of North Second Street. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, James Pilgrim Jr. 29, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants by a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Woman arrested, charged with killing husband in 1987 in Pennsylvania

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pennsylvania (WGAL) -- Perry County investigators announced the arrest of a woman in a 35-year-old homicide at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Daryl Vankirk said troopers arrested Judith Ann Jarvis, of Millerstown, on Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. She was taken to the Perry County Prison. Bail was denied.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon man indicted for allegedly attempting to entice minor online

SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A 26-year-old Lebanon man was indicted by a grand jury after allegedly attempting to entice a child, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The indictment alleges that Mason Morey used the internet to entice a minor to...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon County death investigation involves criminal trespass; State Police

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a death investigation in Lebanon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers from the Jonestown barracks are conducting the investigation in Bethel Township. First responders have focused their investigation on the 400 block of Freeport Road. On Wednesday evening...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

