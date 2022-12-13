Read full article on original website
PWMania
Backstage News on Mandy Rose Losing the NXT Women’s Title Before Her WWE Release
Mandy Rose reportedly dropped the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on last night’s show at the last minute. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released Rose from her contract today, just hours after her 413-day title reign came to an end at Tuesday night’s NXT main event when she dropped the strap to Perez. According to reports, WWE fired Rose because of the content she was posting on her FanTime page. WWE officials reportedly felt they were in a difficult position because of the content Rose was uploading to the FanTime social membership platform, believing it was outside the parameters of her WWE contract.
Fightful
Willow Nightingale On Signing With AEW, Her ROH Future, Heel Run | Grapsody Interview
Danny Limelight Takes Blame For AEW Departure, Says He Was 'Wildin' Out'
Danny Limelight was heavily featured on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation during the pandemic, even competing in the first-ever AEW Dark: Elevation match against Jungle Boy. Limelight wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, Dante Martin, Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega, and more on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. He was also part of a feature interview with Paul Wight discussing his military background and journey to wrestling.
Fightful
Dax Harwood: Dog Collar Match Against The Briscoes Was My Masterpiece
Dax Harwood reflects on dog collar match with The Briscoes. The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) went to war with FTR (Harwood & Cash Wheeler) one more time at ROH Final Battle in a double dog collar match. The bloody bout ended with The Briscoes winning the ROH Tag Team Championships for the 13th time.
Ricky Starks Talks William Regal's Departure From AEW, Says That He Was Sad To See Him Leave
Ricky Starks get candid about the latest departure from All Elite Wrestling. Although top stars such as Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Toni Storm, and Athena have all bolstered the AEW roster in 2022, the company has also suffered from quite a few departures. Earlier this year, one of the company's founders, Cody Rhodes, left AEW alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes. Following that, names such as Joey Janela and Alan Angels also departed the promotion. Most notably, AEW World Champion CM Punk is also likely finished with the company following the aftermath of Brawl Out.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss
While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
Fightful
Giulia Talks Stardom Dream Queendom, Tam Nakano, And More | Interview
STARDOM is approaching its biggest show of the year on December 29 as Stardom Dream Queendom 2022 is set to take place from Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The show, which was started in 2021, provided what would lead to a year of dominance from both World of Stardom Champion Syuri and Wonder of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani. Both champions have reigned over STARDOM and aim to keep that going into the new year. While Kamitani will take on Diana's Haruka Umesaki in a surprising matchup, Syuri will take on her former ALK tag team partner Giulia.
Top 10 Best Female MMA Athletes in 2022
MMA was previously an exclusive boy club. Often considered "too violent" for women, it wasn't until 1997 that women began to fight officially in the US, and several years after that, for the first UFC women's match to take place. But since then, the many women who grace MMA have gone down as some of the best fighters in history. You can see them in promotional posters, high-profile matches, celebrity endorsements, betting lines on top sites like Betway, and more. In honor of these tougher-than-steel women, we look at the best female MMA fighters of 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown
The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week
A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
Fightful
Willow Nightingale Signed AEW Contract Morning Of 10/21 AEW Rampage, Before Announcement
On the October 21 episode of AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale scored a victory over Leila Grey. After her win, Tony Schiavone announced that Willow Nightingale had officially signed with All Elite Wrestling and the "Willow is All Elite" graphic was shown on the screen. Nightingale made her AEW debut in...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Lost Respect For Jim Ross After Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
Jim Ross is credited as one of the greatest play-by-play commentators in the wrestling business. His long tenure and deliverance of all the wrestling action every week have been commendable. However, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took a major shot at JR for some comments he made about a former WWE executive after an episode of the Vice TV series Dark Side of the Ring about the Plane Ride From Hell.
Fightful
Saraya: There Is Space For A Women's Tag Division In AEW
Saraya wouldn't mind expanding the women's division. The women's division in AEW has continued to grow with new signings, leading to more television time for the division. Arguably no signing has been more prominent than Saraya, who debuted at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Speaking to Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Saraya...
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming (12/14) Preview: MJF vs. Ricky Starks, Best Of Seven Continues, More
It's Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and you know what that means!. Winter has once again come in AEW and tonight, the spotlight will be on all of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF, will defend the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time against Ricky Starks. The Elite faces Death Triangle in match number four of their Best of Seven Series. additionally, Chris Jericho and more will be featured tonight as AEW presents one of its last major shows of the year.
Fightful
Saraya: WWE's Doing Great With Hunter In Charge; If Vince Comes Back, Is He Going To Undo Everything?
Saraya discusses the rumors of Vince McMahon's potential return to WWE. On December 13, 2022, a new report from the Wall Street Journal surfaced regarding Vince McMahon. Alongside other important notes about the sexual assault allegations that McMahon currently faces, the report also notes that McMahon has told people that he intends to make a comeback to WWE. McMahon stepped down from his CEO and creative position back in July 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Calls Former WWE Executive 'The Antichrist'
Arn Anderson spent time as a performer for WWE in the late 1980s and early 1990s and later on, worked backstage for the company. Most wrestlers have signature moves in pro wrestling, with Anderson's being his infamous Spinebuster, sometimes referred to today as a Double-A Spinebuster. While with WWE, Tony Schiavone would often not call the Spinebuster by its actual name, and Anderson discussed why he believes that may have happened on "Ask Arn Anything."
Fightful
Report: Anthony Greene To Debut In IMPACT Wrestling
Anthony Greene is reportedly coming to IMPACT Wrestling. Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene is set to debut for IMPACT Wrestling in the near future. He reportedly worked the recent set of tapings in Florida on December 10. It is unknown when he will debut for the promotion...
Fightful
Jordynne Grace, Steve Maclin, Knockouts Tag Title Bout Set For 12/22 IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling on December 22 is taking shape. Following all the action from December 15, three big matches are set for the penultimate episode of IMPACT Wrestling in 2022. First, Jordynne Grace and Mickie James take on the team of Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans. Evans and Steelz have been mutual adversaries for Grace and James for quite some time. However, with Mickie and Jordynne's big title match coming up at Hard to Kill, tensions may be high on that side of the squared circle during the match on December 2022.
