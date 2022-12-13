Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The Teenager Who Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Dec. 7-13
OFFICE: 900 E. University Ave., description, renovation to Lafayette Police Department locker room; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Perc Development; $450,000. RETAIL: 2428 W. Pinhook Road, description, interior and exterior renovations to Walmart Supercenter; applicant, SGA Design Group; contractor, Joe R. Jones Construction; $1 million. PARK: 3302 Moss St., description,...
Lafayette officials reveal plans to improve Brown and Moore Park
The Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory revealed plans for the new Brown Park Baseball and Softball Super Complex and Moore Park Soccer Super Complex.
theadvocate.com
Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely
The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
The Fontana Center Announced it is Closing After 25 Years
Lafayette is losing another local business.
As Storms Approach South Louisiana, Sandbags Are Available in Lafayette Parish
Much of Acadiana is under a Flash Flood Watch going into Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday morning. If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, you may want to consider getting sandbags before the storms arrive in the early morning hours. If you live in Lafayette...
City of Rayne upcoming planned power outage
The City of Rayne has announced a planned citywide power outage set to take place this Sunday, December 18, 2022.
theadvocate.com
Chick-fil-A seeking to open Opelousas location; here's where, when
Chick-fil-A is in negotiations to open a location in Opelousas near Interstate 49. The popular fast food chain is eyeing property at the southwest corner of the intersection of Landry and Wallior streets next to the RaceTrac gas station, said Bill Rodier, executive director of the St. Landry Economic Development office.
New discount store opening on Pinhook Road, ‘Treasure hunt to find sweet deals’
A new bin-style discount store is set to open this week on Pinhook Road in Lafayette.
VIDEO: Twin tornadoes in Iberia Parish
Tornadoes have struck Iberia Parish and across Acadiana, including this viewer-submitted video of twin tornadoes near the Port of Iberia.
theadvocate.com
This fast-growing chicken wing chain to open a Broussard location
A Wingstop will open in the Country View Shopping Center in Broussard. The outlet was granted a building permit from the city of Broussard to begin construction at 1137 S. Bernard Road, Unit J, records show. It will be in the 10-acre, multi-use development at the corner of Ambassador Caffery...
Lake Charles American Press
Jennings surplus property sold to church
The Jennings City Council unanimously approved the sale of surplus property Tuesday to Calvary Baptist Church. “The church is interested in acquiring this parcel,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. “It is adjudicated and I think it would be a good thing to put it back in productivity.”. City attorney...
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Seafood Restaurants in Lafayette, LA
Are you in the mood for seafood? Then, you are in the right place. Many restaurants offer seafood, but every place is not the same in terms of quality. If you are new to Lafayette, LA or have not had a good experience when eating out, you are probably wondering where to go that will be worth your time.
Louisiana Dept. of Health Releases Inspection Report After Photos from Youngsville Sonic Drive-In Go Viral
After a viral Facebook post accused a Youngsville Sonic Drive-In of numerous violations, the Louisiana Department of Health has now released an official inspection report. On Wednesday, December 7, Mitzi Vincent posted photos that were allegedly taken at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant located at 3016 E Milton Ave in Youngsville, LA. Among the numerous health violations that Vincent, a former employee of that store location, accused the fast food restaurant of was food being left out, thawed, then refrozen.
New Iberia residents asked to stop sightseeing following touchdown of tornado
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking for the safety of the residence to please stop riding around sightseeing following a tornado Wednesday morning
theadvocate.com
Follow live: As tornadoes hit Acadiana, see the latest radar and injury, damage reports
Much of south Louisiana remained under a tornado watch on Wednesday afternoon after a mother and her child were killed by the storm in north Louisiana. Tornadoes hit a New Iberia hospital and homes in a nearby neighborhood. At least three people were injured and transported to hospitals in Lafayette and New Iberia, according to Acadian Ambulance.
Parish likely can’t afford Guillory’s jail plan
Lafayette may not be able to afford the Guillory administration’s plan to pay for a new 1,000-bed jail through a public-private partnership. Billed as a way to finance construction without raising taxes, the deal may be too expensive for parish government to fund. Guillory won approval from the Lafayette...
kadn.com
Car horns going off, metal wrapped in trees, Storm Track15 Meteorologist Michael Crowley shows aftermath of New Iberia Tornado
Storm Track15 Meteorologist, Michael Crowley, shows the aftermath of the tornado that ripped through New Iberia Wednesday morning. Car horns going off, metal wrapped in trees, Storm Track15 Meteorologist Michael Crowley shows aftermath of New Iberia Tornado. Storm Track15 Meteorologist, Michael Crowley, shows the aftermath of the tornado that ripped...
Sandbag information in anticipation of severe weather
Here's what we know about sandbags available across Acadiana as governments look toward forecasted severe weather
Twin Tornados Seem to Come Together Near New Iberia [WATCH]
Watch as two tornados appear to come together near the Port of Iberia. KLFY-TV 10 had this video submitted to them and as you will see here, it appears that two tornados come together to form one huge one. An extensive amount of damage was done in the city of...
Jan Swift to challenge incumbent Lafayette mayor-president in Oct. 2023 election
Attorney and podcast host Jan Swift is hoping to unseat current Lafayette mayor-president Josh Guillory
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2