Lafayette, LA

Comments / 2

 

theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Dec. 7-13

OFFICE: 900 E. University Ave., description, renovation to Lafayette Police Department locker room; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Perc Development; $450,000. RETAIL: 2428 W. Pinhook Road, description, interior and exterior renovations to Walmart Supercenter; applicant, SGA Design Group; contractor, Joe R. Jones Construction; $1 million. PARK: 3302 Moss St., description,...
theadvocate.com

Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely

The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Chick-fil-A seeking to open Opelousas location; here's where, when

Chick-fil-A is in negotiations to open a location in Opelousas near Interstate 49. The popular fast food chain is eyeing property at the southwest corner of the intersection of Landry and Wallior streets next to the RaceTrac gas station, said Bill Rodier, executive director of the St. Landry Economic Development office.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

This fast-growing chicken wing chain to open a Broussard location

A Wingstop will open in the Country View Shopping Center in Broussard. The outlet was granted a building permit from the city of Broussard to begin construction at 1137 S. Bernard Road, Unit J, records show. It will be in the 10-acre, multi-use development at the corner of Ambassador Caffery...
BROUSSARD, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jennings surplus property sold to church

The Jennings City Council unanimously approved the sale of surplus property Tuesday to Calvary Baptist Church. “The church is interested in acquiring this parcel,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. “It is adjudicated and I think it would be a good thing to put it back in productivity.”. City attorney...
JENNINGS, LA
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Seafood Restaurants in Lafayette, LA

Are you in the mood for seafood? Then, you are in the right place. Many restaurants offer seafood, but every place is not the same in terms of quality. If you are new to Lafayette, LA or have not had a good experience when eating out, you are probably wondering where to go that will be worth your time.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Dept. of Health Releases Inspection Report After Photos from Youngsville Sonic Drive-In Go Viral

After a viral Facebook post accused a Youngsville Sonic Drive-In of numerous violations, the Louisiana Department of Health has now released an official inspection report. On Wednesday, December 7, Mitzi Vincent posted photos that were allegedly taken at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant located at 3016 E Milton Ave in Youngsville, LA. Among the numerous health violations that Vincent, a former employee of that store location, accused the fast food restaurant of was food being left out, thawed, then refrozen.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
The Current Media

Parish likely can’t afford Guillory’s jail plan

Lafayette may not be able to afford the Guillory administration’s plan to pay for a new 1,000-bed jail through a public-private partnership. Billed as a way to finance construction without raising taxes, the deal may be too expensive for parish government to fund. Guillory won approval from the Lafayette...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Car horns going off, metal wrapped in trees, Storm Track15 Meteorologist Michael Crowley shows aftermath of New Iberia Tornado

Storm Track15 Meteorologist, Michael Crowley, shows the aftermath of the tornado that ripped through New Iberia Wednesday morning. Car horns going off, metal wrapped in trees, Storm Track15 Meteorologist Michael Crowley shows aftermath of New Iberia Tornado. Storm Track15 Meteorologist, Michael Crowley, shows the aftermath of the tornado that ripped...
NEW IBERIA, LA
