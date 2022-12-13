ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Defensive Coordinator Candidates Short List

It was announced on Tuesday, December 13th that Illinois Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters would be departing from the program, and heading to West Lafayette, IN to serve as Head Coach at Purdue University. Walters served as DC in Champaign for two seasons, and led the Illini to a top 3 defense in the nation over the 2022 season. Walters is in the nomination for many awards for his excellence in coaching during 2022, including being named a finalist for the Broyles award, making Ryan one of the top prospects in the coaching carousel.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Exponent

The coaching search: Purdue’s new offensive coordinator

After getting hired as Purdue football head coach, one of Ryan Walters’ major tasks is hiring an offensive coordinator. With Walters being the first defensive coach to lead the Boilermakers since Leon Burtnett in the mid-1980s, he will have to hire a coach to run Purdue’s offense. The task is not simple as Purdue has a tradition of high-powered and entertaining offenses, often led by a star quarterback, a reputation made popular by coaches like Joe Tiller and Jeff Brohm.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois basketball announces marquee home-and-home series against SEC program

Fans of the color orange will be thrilled to see the new matchup Illinois basketball has added to the schedule. On Tuesday, the Illini announced a future home-and-home series against Tennessee. The two sides will play the first game in Knoxville during the 2023-24 season and the follow-up game will be in Champaign during the 2024-25 season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Are you confused about the Illini? You’re not alone

The Illini have had a good start to the season. They're sitting at 7-3 after 10 games, but the uneven results have had the fans feeling confused on how to feel about this team. Illinois had notable top-10 wins against UCLA in Las Vegas and against Texas in New York City, but also dropped both of its Big Ten games and Maryland and vs. Penn State.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Illinois’ struggles on court Saturday shouldn’t be a surprise, ups and downs expected from young team

CHAMPAIGN (25 News Now) - The Fighting Illini are ranked in the nations top-20. They’re also in last place in the Big Ten after dropping to 0-2 in conference play following a loss to Penn State Saturday. The ups and downs were expected from this season’s Illinois team, a group comprised of five new starters. The Illini are also one of the youngest teams among Power 5 Conference teams.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
timestribunenews.com

IHSA makes several key announcements

December has been a month full of Illinois High School Association news. The organization announced last week that the football state championships will return to Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. This past season, all eight football state championships were played in Champaign. Illinois State was the original site of the...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
MONTICELLO, IL
agupdate.com

Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
DECATUR, IL
chambanamoms.com

Where to Eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana

Breakfast, lunch or dinner: Where to eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana. If you are looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day, we have a list of restaurants that will be open for your family. Maybe making reservations sounds more compelling than making a turkey or ham (or anything...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36

Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police confirm 2 hurt in Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson confirms two people were hurt in a shooting. It happened near the corner of Beardsley and Prospect Avenues around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police were searching through the yard of a house looking for evidence and placed markers on the ground. The Crime Scene Unit […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Mayor’s Race: Lane Plans to Fight to Stay on Ballot

(Above) Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr; Challenger and Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson, Challenger Jacob Lane. Now that the Danville Election Commission has declared that mayoral candidate Jacob Lane should not be on the ballot for next April 4th municipal election, where do we go from here? Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr challenged 22 of Lane’s petition signatures, and the Commission agreed that the ones in question were either from someone out of the city limits, or not registered to vote.
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Gas under $3/gallon in Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) — Need to fill up the tank? According to GasBuddy.com, multiple stations in Tuscola have gas for less than $3 per gallon today. Some of the stations require cash payment in order to get the discount.
TUSCOLA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Jacob Lane, Jakob Dazey Declared Unqualified for Danville Election Ballot

Clockwise from left: Tom Mellen, Dave Ryan, Sandy Delhaye, and Barb Bailey. The Danville Election Commission has agreed with protests brought about by incumbents in the upcoming April of 2023 Municipal Election that a pair of challengers did not have the required number of signatures on their filing petitions. Danville...
DANVILLE, IL

