Defensive Coordinator Candidates Short List
It was announced on Tuesday, December 13th that Illinois Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters would be departing from the program, and heading to West Lafayette, IN to serve as Head Coach at Purdue University. Walters served as DC in Champaign for two seasons, and led the Illini to a top 3 defense in the nation over the 2022 season. Walters is in the nomination for many awards for his excellence in coaching during 2022, including being named a finalist for the Broyles award, making Ryan one of the top prospects in the coaching carousel.
Illinois Football: Illini adding dynamic tight end in the transfer portal
Illinois football received some big-time help in the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon. The transfer portal has actually been nice to the Illini since the regular season concluded. We have lost three players to transfer so far, but Bret Bielema and the coaching staff have also been able to secure three incoming transfers.
The coaching search: Purdue’s new offensive coordinator
After getting hired as Purdue football head coach, one of Ryan Walters’ major tasks is hiring an offensive coordinator. With Walters being the first defensive coach to lead the Boilermakers since Leon Burtnett in the mid-1980s, he will have to hire a coach to run Purdue’s offense. The task is not simple as Purdue has a tradition of high-powered and entertaining offenses, often led by a star quarterback, a reputation made popular by coaches like Joe Tiller and Jeff Brohm.
Illinois basketball announces marquee home-and-home series against SEC program
Fans of the color orange will be thrilled to see the new matchup Illinois basketball has added to the schedule. On Tuesday, the Illini announced a future home-and-home series against Tennessee. The two sides will play the first game in Knoxville during the 2023-24 season and the follow-up game will be in Champaign during the 2024-25 season.
Are you confused about the Illini? You’re not alone
The Illini have had a good start to the season. They're sitting at 7-3 after 10 games, but the uneven results have had the fans feeling confused on how to feel about this team. Illinois had notable top-10 wins against UCLA in Las Vegas and against Texas in New York City, but also dropped both of its Big Ten games and Maryland and vs. Penn State.
Illinois’ struggles on court Saturday shouldn’t be a surprise, ups and downs expected from young team
CHAMPAIGN (25 News Now) - The Fighting Illini are ranked in the nations top-20. They’re also in last place in the Big Ten after dropping to 0-2 in conference play following a loss to Penn State Saturday. The ups and downs were expected from this season’s Illinois team, a group comprised of five new starters. The Illini are also one of the youngest teams among Power 5 Conference teams.
No. 1 Purdue brings class to first Indy Classic men’s college basketball event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Classic on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will feature two men’s college basketball games: Purdue vs. Davidson, and Illinois State vs. Ball State. Indiana Sports Corp told I-Team 8 that one thing that makes this inaugural event special is having the No. 1 team...
IHSA makes several key announcements
December has been a month full of Illinois High School Association news. The organization announced last week that the football state championships will return to Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. This past season, all eight football state championships were played in Champaign. Illinois State was the original site of the...
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
New casino in Danville expected to open in April 2023
Danville Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr. says the new casino will generate around $6,000,000, but will also benefit existing businesses in town.
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
CHICAGO - Two electric truck makers with Illinois operations are pressuring Gov. J.B. Pritzker to commit to more aggressive state policies that phase out large gas and diesel-engine vehicles. Rivian, with almost 6,000 employees in Normal, and Lion Electric, which is beginning to build electric school buses in Joliet, along...
Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
Where to Eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana
Breakfast, lunch or dinner: Where to eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana. If you are looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day, we have a list of restaurants that will be open for your family. Maybe making reservations sounds more compelling than making a turkey or ham (or anything...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
Police confirm 2 hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson confirms two people were hurt in a shooting. It happened near the corner of Beardsley and Prospect Avenues around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police were searching through the yard of a house looking for evidence and placed markers on the ground. The Crime Scene Unit […]
Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
Mayor’s Race: Lane Plans to Fight to Stay on Ballot
(Above) Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr; Challenger and Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson, Challenger Jacob Lane. Now that the Danville Election Commission has declared that mayoral candidate Jacob Lane should not be on the ballot for next April 4th municipal election, where do we go from here? Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr challenged 22 of Lane’s petition signatures, and the Commission agreed that the ones in question were either from someone out of the city limits, or not registered to vote.
Gas under $3/gallon in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) — Need to fill up the tank? According to GasBuddy.com, multiple stations in Tuscola have gas for less than $3 per gallon today. Some of the stations require cash payment in order to get the discount.
Jacob Lane, Jakob Dazey Declared Unqualified for Danville Election Ballot
Clockwise from left: Tom Mellen, Dave Ryan, Sandy Delhaye, and Barb Bailey. The Danville Election Commission has agreed with protests brought about by incumbents in the upcoming April of 2023 Municipal Election that a pair of challengers did not have the required number of signatures on their filing petitions. Danville...
