Kane County Recycling Coordinator, Clair Ryan shares some tips and tricks for creative and sustainable ways to wrap gifts this holiday season. Go for gift bags - For eco-friendliness, sturdy gift bags are better than traditional wrapping paper because they can be reused more readily. Extremely durable gift bags are available now, made of canvas and woven plastic similar to a reusable shopping bag. A word of caution about these is that they consume a lot more resources to make than paper-based bags and need to be used for many years to make up for that.

KANE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO