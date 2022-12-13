Read full article on original website
Related
kanecountyconnects.com
Executive Director of Kane County Forest Preserve District Retires
After 18 years at the helm of the Forest Preserve District of Kane County as executive director, Monica A. Meyers is looking forward to time working for the District in an unofficial capacity — as a volunteer. Meyers is retiring from the District at the end of the month....
kanecountyconnects.com
That's a Wrap! Some Tips for Greening Your Gift Wrap
Kane County Recycling Coordinator, Clair Ryan shares some tips and tricks for creative and sustainable ways to wrap gifts this holiday season. Go for gift bags - For eco-friendliness, sturdy gift bags are better than traditional wrapping paper because they can be reused more readily. Extremely durable gift bags are available now, made of canvas and woven plastic similar to a reusable shopping bag. A word of caution about these is that they consume a lot more resources to make than paper-based bags and need to be used for many years to make up for that.
Comments / 0