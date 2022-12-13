Read full article on original website
Shots fired in downtown Elko
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested after allegedly firing multiple gunshots outside a downtown bar early Saturday morning. Police were called at 3:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Railroad Street by a man who said he was heading to his truck when someone started yelling at him, then reached into his car and began firing a handgun at him. Several fired Winchester 9mm casings were found on the ground.
Rewrite: News from past issues
December 11, 1897: Did you “catch on” to McFarlane & Bett’s mules? They are cracker jacks from way back. The last issue of the Gold Creek News is printed on the back of a picture. Quite Stylish, Brother Sain. In compliance with the wishes of a large...
ECSD looks at English language policy
ELKO – Elko County school trustees delayed a decision on whether to delete the school district’s English language policy but compromised by agreeing to allow Owyhee schools to teach the Shoshone and Paiute languages. “I came across this policy as we listened to some school performance plans, and...
Consultant issues final report on school facilities
ELKO – MGT Consulting scored school facilities in the Elko County School District as part of a months-long evaluation that Superintendent Clayton Anderson said will help the district “better understand the status of our facilities” and be a “good report in our efforts to go back for public funding for capital improvement projects.”
Elko County Fire district teams up with NDOW
CARLIN – Nevada Department of Wildlife and Elko County Fire Protection District now have an interlocal agreement for fuels and fire mitigation and wildfire response that enhances the fire district’s shared stewardship goals with state and federal agencies. The Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners approved the agreement...
City Council proceeds with next step in events, rec center and pool
ELKO – A new events and recreation center will proceed in its intended location after the Elko City Council unanimously passed a motion Tuesday to research a proposed conveyance of land that includes existing baseball and softball fields between the fairgrounds and Main City Park. The approval came after...
Boys & Girls Club lines up architect, contractor for events and rec center
ELKO – The construction of a new recreation/aquatics and events center is now in “full gear” with the selection of an architect and contractor for the project, according to the Boys and Girls Club of Elko. In a press release issued on Thursday, Casey Gallagher, board president,...
Silver Sage FFA fall activities
SPRING CREEK — Over the past months of October and November, our chapter had the opportunity to take 30 members to the National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, where FFA members from across the nation came to compete and attend the FFA Expo. Our chapter had fun paintballing, shopping, and...
Spring Creek finishes 3rd in Evanston — Lady Spartans take 4th, Montoya wins 1st
EVANSTON, Wyoming — In its second week of action for the season, the Spring Creek wrestling team — collectively and individually — experienced a large amount of success. At the Evanston Invitational, the Spartans ranked third in the team standings with 99 points and crowned a pair of individual champions.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Elko: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 5-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Lady Spartans can even record with clean trip
SPRING CREEK — Following a win in the season opener over Division 1A South program Green Valley Christian, the Spring Creek girls basketball went 0-3 in the Winter Tip-Off tournament and split its 3A North openers at home. If the Lady Spartans (2-4) can sweep their weekend crossover games...
Spartans look to avenge loss to Colts
SPRING CREEK — The last time the Spring Creek boys basketball team faced Wooster, the Spartans lost at home by 40 points. Now, Spring Creek (4-2) should have the upper hand toward avenging the blowout against the Colts (1-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Reno. Wooster graduated eight of...
