Lottery releases gaming report
The Virginia Lottery has released its report on casino gaming activity for the month of November. All activity is from H-R Bristol, which generated nearly $13 million in Adjusted Gross Revenues from slots and table games. Virginia law assesses an 18 percent graduated tax, which means 2.3 million dollars in...
VDOT preparing for ice storm
The Virginia Department of Transportation says it’s mobilizing inclement weather equipment and resources ahead of tonight’s winter weather. Although a wide swath of northern Virginia is under an Ice Storm Warning beginning at 7 o’clock this evening through late Thursday, VDOT won’t begin treating roads with sand and salt until today’s rain transitions to freezing rain and sleet as forecasted. They say pretreating roads prematurely will cause the ice melting solutions to just wash away.
