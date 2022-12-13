Read full article on original website
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama That You Need To SeeWrld_FaymuzAlabama State
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
Shelby Reporter
Hoover City Schools announces 2023 Teachers of the Year
HOOVER – Hoover’s Meghan Craig and Kevin Pughsley were recently awarded with Teacher of the Year titles by district leaders. Pughsley, a teacher at Berry Middle School, was named the HCS Secondary Teacher of the Year. District leaders surprised him with the news earlier in the month at BMS.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Schools announce 2022 Teacher of the Year Award winners
Shelby County Schools have announced the 2022 Teacher of the Year Award winners. The recipients of the award were recognized at a banquet Monday night, Dec. 3. This year’s awards recognized Sarah Cooley as the 2022 Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Jeff Norris as the 2022 Middle School Teacher of the Year and Beth House as the 2022 High School Teacher of the Year.
Superintendent Gonsoulin presents updates on Clay schools
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, Dec. 13, for the first scheduled meeting of the month. Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, delivered an update on schools to the Council and capacity crowd in lieu of the usual City Manager’s Report. “During COVID, we […]
ABC 33/40 News
Local schools districts see results from free, rapid training for bus drivers
Local school districts are taking advantage of free, rapid online training for bus drivers provided by the Alabama Community College System. 145 school bus drivers have completed the online theory and behind-the-wheel training through the "Skills for Success" program since March. 55 of the drivers come from the Shelby County School District. Trussville City Schools and Bessemer City Schools have also taken advantage of the program.
Hillcrest High School Teacher Armed Students with Bats During Active Shooter Hoax
In the aftermath of an active shooter hoax that impacted a high school in Tuscaloosa County Tuesday morning, one teacher said she and her students were ready to defend themselves if necessary. As previously reported, the incident occurred Tuesday morning at Hillcrest High School where rumors circulated that an active...
Shelby Reporter
Calera Middle partnering with Central State Bank, Lhoist in student incentive program
CALERA—In preparation of state standardized testing, Calera Middle School is partnering with Central State Bank and Lhoist to reward students for academic achievement and growth. The two companies recently donated funding and prizes to go toward student incentives, with Central State Bank presenting a check to CMS for $3,000...
Shelby Reporter
Local Board of Education members receive All-State School Board Award
The Alabama Association of School Boards honored two local school board members during this year’s AASB convention. Aubrey Miller of the Shelby County Board of Education was one of four All-State School Board Award recipients. An award that is AASB”s highest honor for school board members. “Mr. Aubrey...
wbrc.com
New perspectives on the active shooter threat hoax at a Tuscaloosa County high school
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on those fake school threats that spread across Alabama earlier this week and caused chaos for students and parents. WBRC has confirmed officers believe one of the calls came from overseas. It’s not what anyone wants to hear, but according to the National Association...
Shelby Reporter
Nominations are open for the 2023 Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award
Nominations are open for the “Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award. The Shelby County Chamber and Shelby County Mayors’ Association are now accepting nominations for the “Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award.”. Nominations must be submitted no later than Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at noon. The award was created...
Shelby Reporter
UM fishing team wins another back-to-back School of the Year title
MONTEVALLO – For the second year back-to-back, the University of Montevallo fishing team was named the Major League Fishing (MLF) National School of the Year. UM Head Fishing Coach William Crawford said the fishing team, which is part of the UM President’s Outdoor Scholars Program, beat out 176 schools to win the coveted honor.
wbrc.com
The YMCA is bringing transformational change to Roebuck
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA is bringing transformational change to Roebuck bringing single-family homes, expanding Pre-K learning, and brining mental health programs to the area. The facility itself will also get a makeover. For a lot of people when they think of The Y, they think of a place...
wbrc.com
The City of Helena vs. Pelham Board of Education
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Back In June 2021, the Pelham Board of Education purchased 52 acres of undeveloped land located within the city limits of Helena. Helena collects property taxes on the land, and the land was zoned for single-family residential use under Helena’s zoning ordinance. After purchasing the land, the Pelham Board began clearing the land for the purpose of an athletic field for Pelham High School. The athletic-field project was delayed by Helena’s stop work orders to enforce its zoning ordinance.
‘It brings tears to your eyes’: Police, deputies take 27 Fultondale Elementary students on Christmas shopping spree
Christmas came early for some Fultondale Elementary School students, courtesy of Santa’s elves who just happened to be wearing police uniforms. The Fultondale Police Department joined up with Target, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple businesses to help provide a Christmas shopping spree for 27 students. The...
The Trussville Tribune
TCS BOE heard proposed additions to HTHS curriculum, changes to Husky Hour
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) heard from members of TCS about proposed additions to the Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) curriculum, along with the change to Husky Hour during its workshop on Monday, Dec. 12. One proposed addition to the HTHS curriculum is the Advanced Placement […]
DCH Regional Medical Center donates over 100 Christmas food boxes to employees
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — DCH Regional Medical Center is playing the role of Santa Claus for this year’s Christmas season. Wednesday morning, DCH handed out 150 food boxes for their own employees. Workers drove into a garage facility near the hospital to pick up the food. Spokesperson Andy North says helping the hospital’s healthcare […]
Shelby Reporter
THS senior named Coca-Cola scholarship semifinalist
ALABASTER – Thompson High School senior Stephanie Alexandra “Lexie” Jones has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship. The achievement-based scholarship is awarded to seniors for their capacity to lead and serve and their commitment to making a significant impact in their schools.
wvua23.com
Hillcrest update: Schools across Alabama reporting similar threats
The Tuscaloosa County School System said any parents who wish to check their children out of Hillcrest High School can do so by going to Hillcrest High School. TCSS released the following statement on its website:. December 13, 2022. 10:50 am. This morning, information was received by the school system...
WAFF
Local pastors explain why nearly 200 congregations left the United Methodist Church
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - United Methodists across North Alabama are no longer so “united” as churches and congregants are headed in different directions. This comes after nearly 200 congregations officially left the denomination during a special conference this weekend. Several Alabama pastors explained the reason for the breakup.
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster Tour of Lights organizers encourage voters to select favorite light displays
Organizers of this year’s Alabaster Tour of Lights are encouraging those wishing to view Christmas lights to vote for their favorite displays before Tuesday, Dec. 20. “There is still time for families to load up the car and take the family around and enjoy the Christmas season by looking at these beautiful light displays throughout the city,” said Alabaster Beautification Board President Marie Jordan. “It is such a good time for the entire family, and we want everyone that can to get out and enjoy them and vote for their favorites.”
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help gathering information in shooting death of 30-year-old Bessemer man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department asked for help from the public Thursday with gathering information on a deadly shooting that happened earlier this year. Police said the shooting happened the morning of Saturday, April 30 in the 700 block of New Hill Avenue and claimed the...
