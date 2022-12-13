Organizers of this year’s Alabaster Tour of Lights are encouraging those wishing to view Christmas lights to vote for their favorite displays before Tuesday, Dec. 20. “There is still time for families to load up the car and take the family around and enjoy the Christmas season by looking at these beautiful light displays throughout the city,” said Alabaster Beautification Board President Marie Jordan. “It is such a good time for the entire family, and we want everyone that can to get out and enjoy them and vote for their favorites.”

