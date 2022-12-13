ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shelby Reporter

Hoover City Schools announces 2023 Teachers of the Year

HOOVER – Hoover’s Meghan Craig and Kevin Pughsley were recently awarded with Teacher of the Year titles by district leaders. Pughsley, a teacher at Berry Middle School, was named the HCS Secondary Teacher of the Year. District leaders surprised him with the news earlier in the month at BMS.
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County Schools announce 2022 Teacher of the Year Award winners

Shelby County Schools have announced the 2022 Teacher of the Year Award winners. The recipients of the award were recognized at a banquet Monday night, Dec. 3. This year’s awards recognized Sarah Cooley as the 2022 Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Jeff Norris as the 2022 Middle School Teacher of the Year and Beth House as the 2022 High School Teacher of the Year.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Superintendent Gonsoulin presents updates on Clay schools

By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, Dec. 13, for the first scheduled meeting of the month. Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, delivered an update on schools to the Council and capacity crowd in lieu of the usual City Manager’s Report. “During COVID, we […]
CLAY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Local schools districts see results from free, rapid training for bus drivers

Local school districts are taking advantage of free, rapid online training for bus drivers provided by the Alabama Community College System. 145 school bus drivers have completed the online theory and behind-the-wheel training through the "Skills for Success" program since March. 55 of the drivers come from the Shelby County School District. Trussville City Schools and Bessemer City Schools have also taken advantage of the program.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Local Board of Education members receive All-State School Board Award

The Alabama Association of School Boards honored two local school board members during this year’s AASB convention. Aubrey Miller of the Shelby County Board of Education was one of four All-State School Board Award recipients. An award that is AASB”s highest honor for school board members. “Mr. Aubrey...
Shelby Reporter

Nominations are open for the 2023 Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award

Nominations are open for the “Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award. The Shelby County Chamber and Shelby County Mayors’ Association are now accepting nominations for the “Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award.”. Nominations must be submitted no later than Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at noon. The award was created...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

UM fishing team wins another back-to-back School of the Year title

MONTEVALLO – For the second year back-to-back, the University of Montevallo fishing team was named the Major League Fishing (MLF) National School of the Year. UM Head Fishing Coach William Crawford said the fishing team, which is part of the UM President’s Outdoor Scholars Program, beat out 176 schools to win the coveted honor.
MONTEVALLO, AL
wbrc.com

The YMCA is bringing transformational change to Roebuck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA is bringing transformational change to Roebuck bringing single-family homes, expanding Pre-K learning, and brining mental health programs to the area. The facility itself will also get a makeover. For a lot of people when they think of The Y, they think of a place...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

The City of Helena vs. Pelham Board of Education

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Back In June 2021, the Pelham Board of Education purchased 52 acres of undeveloped land located within the city limits of Helena. Helena collects property taxes on the land, and the land was zoned for single-family residential use under Helena’s zoning ordinance. After purchasing the land, the Pelham Board began clearing the land for the purpose of an athletic field for Pelham High School. The athletic-field project was delayed by Helena’s stop work orders to enforce its zoning ordinance.
HELENA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

TCS BOE heard proposed additions to HTHS curriculum, changes to Husky Hour

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) heard from members of TCS about proposed additions to the Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) curriculum, along with the change to Husky Hour during its workshop on Monday, Dec. 12. One proposed addition to the HTHS curriculum is the Advanced Placement […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

THS senior named Coca-Cola scholarship semifinalist

ALABASTER – Thompson High School senior Stephanie Alexandra “Lexie” Jones has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship. The achievement-based scholarship is awarded to seniors for their capacity to lead and serve and their commitment to making a significant impact in their schools.
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster Tour of Lights organizers encourage voters to select favorite light displays

Organizers of this year’s Alabaster Tour of Lights are encouraging those wishing to view Christmas lights to vote for their favorite displays before Tuesday, Dec. 20. “There is still time for families to load up the car and take the family around and enjoy the Christmas season by looking at these beautiful light displays throughout the city,” said Alabaster Beautification Board President Marie Jordan. “It is such a good time for the entire family, and we want everyone that can to get out and enjoy them and vote for their favorites.”
ALABASTER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy