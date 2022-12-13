Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station
The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Top Speed
The Most Powerful Oldsmobile Cars Ever Built
Oldsmobile might not be around anymore after the company shut down in 2004, but many of us grew up with an Oldsmobile in our lives. We still see them at shows today, and they bring back fond memories. It's a classic American automotive brand that has a lot of very cool cars in its lineup - some of which are absolute beasts on the road. Let's take a look at some of the fastest Oldsmobiles ever made with horsepower as our unit to measure by.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump
Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 hp in the base GT up to 500 hp in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
Ford Doubles Down On a Popular Car
Ford has a recipe that works. The legacy carmaker has bet on the development of electric versions of its emblematic gas car models. It currently has three models: the Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover/SUV, the F-150 Lightning pickup/truck and the e-Transit van. Each targets a distinct customer base and -- hugely important -- all three vehicles are in market segments with lucrative profit margins. Other models will be added to these three in the next few years.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Lima News
The wrong Americans are buying electric cars
Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Performance Launches L8T Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance is now offering the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T as a new crate engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T is the same powerplant cradled by gasoline-powered variants of the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD heavy duty pickups, and now, the L8T is the largest-displacement LT-family engine on offer from Chevrolet Performance. Peak output is rated at 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, but unsurprisingly, the V8 also packs in loads of low-end torque along the way. Maximum recommended engine speed is 5,600 rpm.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Aviation startup picks engine designer for supersonic plane
DALLAS (AP) — Aviation startup Boom Technology says it will power supersonic passenger jets with engines designed by a company better known for making small engines used on drones and cruise missiles. Boom said Tuesday that Florida Turbine Technologies, or FTT, will design the engines. The company says the...
Top Speed
Falcon F7: The American-Made Supercar The World Forgot About
Developed by the American company, Falcon Automobile Corporation, the Falcon F7 is a two-seater supercar that made headlines when a prototype was first shown to the public at the 2010 North American International Auto Show. And then, in 2012 the production model was unveiled to the automotive press. Bloomberg TV covered it as such: "The 620-HP Falcon F7 is 2013's Most Coveted Car". The F7 was faster than most American muscle cars and supercars. At the time it came second only to the Chevy Corvette C7. It's impressive how the American automaker managed to conceive and present this production model in less than three years.
Top Speed
This Dyno Test Is Proof That Dodge Has Been Lying About The Challenger SRT Hellcat All Along
Dodge has built a reputation for the Challenger SRT Hellcat as being one of the most powerful muscle cars on the market. This incredible ride has evolved over time to become one of the most sought-after cars in the entire industry. It's a true muscle car with some serious horsepower under the hood.
Miata Speedster Going Into Production With Optional LS V8
In 2020, automotive designer, Kasim Tlibekov, designed a beautiful Miata Speedster, and now it's going to be brought to life by a company called Xenex Motorsports. According to Xenex's website, it commissioned Tlibekov a year later to develop a speedster concept based around the first-generation NA Mazda MX-5 Miata. The result of this partnership is the MX-Speedster, which is not the car you see here. Xenex is still flaunting the original renderings, but the website promises that final production photos are coming soon.
This Gorgeous 79-Foot Mahogany Yacht Was Just Built. Now It Could Be Yours for $4.8 Million.
It’s a rare thing to score a freshly built yacht without any of the headaches of construction. Now Northrop & Johnson is offering seafarers exactly that. The yacht brokerage has just listed a gorgeous 79-footer that was delivered by Magnolia Yachts only this past November. Described as a “pocket superyacht,” Magnolia One takes design cues from traditional trawlers and has an elegant, neoclassical aesthetic. Featuring exterior lines and naval architecture by Taka Yacht Design, the vessel was forged from laminated Acajou mahogany and pairs a dark green hull with contrasting wooden accents. The old-world charm extends to the interiors, too. Conceived by...
Ford's Electric Vehicle (EV) Take on Iconic Truck Gets a Huge Honor
While electric cars have been picking up steam and market share for years, 2022 has truly been the year of the electric truck -- the Rivian R1T (RIVN) - Get Free Report, the GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV all either dropped or became available for sale within the last 16 months.
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford Mustang horsepower numbers are in
Ford unveiled a redesigned 2024 Mustang in September, though at the time the automaker didn't confirm any horsepower figures. The wait is finally over as Ford on Thursday published the figures, and they're higher across the board. The range starts off with the 2024 Mustang Ecoboost, with a 2.3-liter turbo-4...
Rivian Falls Apart
Rivian has struggled to find direction as management gropes toward a future that likely is no longer there.
MotorAuthority
Ford Megazilla crate engine revealed with 615 hp
Ford revealed its new Megazilla crate engine last week in Indianapolis during the city's annual Performance Racing Industry trade show. First announced at the same event two years ago, the Megazilla is an uprated version of the Godzilla 7.3-liter V-8 that debuted in the 2020 Super Duty pickup truck, and is already offered as a crate engine.
Top Speed
Meet The Ultimate, Money-No-Object '35 Chevy Hot Rod
It’s almost unbelievable that a car from the 1930s is nearly 100 years old. Custom shop, Ironworks Speed & Kustom, based in Bakersfield, California, doesn’t discriminate and one of the shop’s latest projects shows what can be accomplished with a 1935 Chevrolet when the sky is the limit. YouTube channel, AutoTopiaLA managed to get up close and personal with the one-off custom Hot Rod. In case you were wondering, what unlimited budget and finical attention to detail can achieve, this masterpiece on wheels is the perfect example.
Experienced Trucker Highlights Every Tesla Semi Design Flaw
The Tesla Semi has finally entered production, and already the revolutionary truck is receiving negative feedback from actual truckers. We've been keeping quiet on the Semi's abilities because we don't have the required truck driving experience to provide a sensible opinion, so the emerging comments from truckers are more than welcome.
Comments / 0