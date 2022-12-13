ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Nick Kroll Sings Harry Styles’ Praises in a Personal Essay: ‘He’s So F–king Charming’

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Harry Styles and Nick Kroll have got to be one of the best bromances to come out of 2022. After bonding this year as costars on set of Don’t Worry Darling and forming a friendship off screen , Kroll has now helped Entertainment Weekly celebrate the pop star — named one of the publication’s entertainers of the year — by writing a sweet personal essay about his admiration for Styles.

“If Harry Styles were just to put out an album or just go on tour or just put out one movie, that would be an accomplishment,” Kroll wrote in the piece, published Monday (Dec. 12). “The fact that he is able to do all of these things in the same year — and then, still be a human being who you can drop in and have a real conversation with — is incredible.”

Related

BTS' Jin Shares Photo of Buzzed Haircut Ahead of Military Enlistment

12/13/2022

Kroll then briefly touched on the public’s fixation with Styles’ personal life — likely referring to the “As It Was” singer’s relationship with Darling director Olivia Wilde , though the two have reportedly split — which he called “the elephant in the room.” “To navigate all of that, stay above the fray and to continue to try to make his art, it’s a tightrope to walk,” the comedian wrote. “He is able to navigate it with a ton of class and grace.”

According to Kroll, the Grammy winner’s kindness was always evident on the set of Darling , to which Styles apparently showed up every day with coffee, doughnuts or extra vitamin C packets for the cast and crew. “He was always providing for people in a very nice way,” the Big Mouth creator wrote. “One of the things that I enjoyed about him as an artist — but also now as someone who I know — is that he really doesn’t take himself, or any of it, too seriously. When you’re someone in his position, that’s hard.”

“He’s so f—ing charming — you feel like you’re watching someone who is in the room with you at that moment,” he added.

Kroll closed out the tribute to his costar-turned-friend by recalling their famous kiss at the Venice Film Festival (at which Styles also made headlines for appearing to spit on Chris Pine’s lap — though the Star Trek actor denies it ).

“He made me much cooler with my nieces and nephews (and many, many people) by very publicly kissing me at the Venice Film Festival,” he wrote. “It was one of the most surreal moments in my life. That was not planned. No matter what I accomplish in my life, it will probably go somewhere in my obituary: ‘father, comedian, creator, and also someone kissed by Harry Styles.'”

“I gotta say, I ain’t mad at it,” Kroll concluded. “That’s his power.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Inquisitr.com

Zendaya Stuns In An Unbuttoned Shirt In The Desert

Zendaya is fashion, fashion is Zendaya. This actress, model, singer, and executive producer has the range to execute a look flawlessly. Whenever the star drops a picture, we can't deny how much delight it is to our eyes and screens. The Shake It Off star is out in the desert...
Billboard

Paris Hilton, Jennifer Hudson & More Stars Mourn the Loss of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at 40, his wife Allison Holker Boss revealed on Wednesday (Dec. 14). In a statement sent to People, Holker Boss said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.” No cause of death has officially been announced yet. According to the...
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles’ Girlfriend: Who The Star Is Dating Now, Plus His Full Relationship Timeline

Harry Styles has been making girls swoon with his handsome looks, irresistible charm, and musical talent ever since he stepped onto The X Factor stage for a televised audition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” in 2010. So, it’s no wonder he’s led a steady romantic life over the years. Although the contestant-turned-superstar has many admirers from all over the world, only a few ladies have been lucky enough to be a part of his love life since he broke onto the music scene with his band One Direction and later started a successful solo career. From the late English television presenter, Caroline Flack, to his most recent ex, actress and director Olivia Wilde, we’re taking a look at all of the gals who’ve been romantically linked to the British superstar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Watch Al Roker Break Down in Tears During Surprise Visit From Today Family

Watch: Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots. The Today team pulled off an epic surprise for Al Roker. As he recovers from his recent health challenges at home, the staff of the NBC morning crew decided to show the longtime Today weatherman just how much they missed him with a sweet holiday surprise.
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits He Doesn't 'Want to Be in a Relationship' with First Wife Meri Anymore

Meri Brown said on Sunday's episode that she's still interested in being a part of the family — but Kody made his views on how he feels about her very clear Kody Brown dropped some tough truths on first wife Meri Brown in this week's Sister Wives. When Kody, 53, and Meri, 51, met with Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown during Sunday's episode to discuss their plans for their Coyote Pass property, the conversation inevitably shifted toward their increasingly complicated relationship dynamics. "This last year and a half has really shattered what I...
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award

Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
SANTA MONICA, CA
AOL Corp

Naomi Judd’s husband looks back on final months before her death: 'It was extremely hard'

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.Naomi Judd’s husband is opening up about the country singer’s final days.
Billboard

Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: No. 2 — Harry Styles

For this year’s update of our ongoing Greatest Pop Star by Year project, Billboard is counting down our staff picks for the top 10 pop stars of 2022 all this week. At No. 2, we remember the year in Harry Styles — who had a 2022 for the ages, with one of the biggest albums, one of the biggest songs and one of the biggest tours of the year. Related Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: Introduction & Honorable Mentions (Staff List) 12/16/2022 Coming into 2022, Harry Styles already ranked among the biggest pop stars in the world. He was fresh off a successful Love on Tour stint in...
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Dies: Longtime ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ DJ Was 40

Stephen Boss, better known as DJ tWitch of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, who also was a contestant-turned-judge on So You Think You Can Dance, died Tuesday in a Los Angeles hotel room, reportedly by suicide. He was 40. His death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The office did not state a cause. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Paul Silas Dies: College Basketball Hall Of Famer, NBA Coach And All-Star Was 79 Related Story Georgia Holt Dies: Mother Of Cher, Actress, Model And Singer Was 96 In a statement, Boss’ wife, dancer Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his...
ALABAMA STATE
Billboard

Watch Billie Eilish & Dave Grohl Honor Taylor Hawkins With a ‘My Hero’ Duet at Her L.A. Show

Warning: You may experience strong emotions once you see the surprise performances Billie Eilish treated her crowd at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum to Thursday night (Dec. 15). The 20-year-old pop star carved out time in her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour setlist to bring out Dave Grohl for a stunning tribute to his late Foo Fighters bandmate Taylor Hawkins, and later, Phoebe Bridgers for a duet of “Motion Sickness,” one of the indie rocker’s biggest tearjerkers. Related Hayley Williams Sees Her Younger Self in Billie Eilish: 'She Does It On a Level We've Never… 12/16/2022 Eilish first welcomed Grohl onto her stage. “I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Harry Styles Reflects on His Major Year: ‘2022 Changed My Life’

Harry Styles took to social media on Thursday (Dec. 15) to reflect on everything he’s accomplished in the last calendar year. Related 10 Insights About the 2022 Year-End Hot 100 Top 10: Pop, Retro, Love Songs & More 12/15/2022 Related 10 Insights About the 2022 Year-End Hot 100 Top 10: Pop, Retro, Love Songs & More 12/15/2022 “2022 changed my life,” the pop star wrote alongside a black-and-white snap of himself lounging on an empty stadium stage during his global Love on Tour trek. “I can’t begin to thank all of you who supported me through it, I’ll never forget it. I hope your end of...
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles & Chris Pine Reunite & Hug It Out In Brazil 3 Months After ‘Spitgate’ Drama: Photo

Months after the alleged expectorant exchange between Harry Styles and Chris Pine, the Don’t Worry Darling co-stars put to rest any talk about a gob-based beef after meeting up in São Paulo, Brazil, on Dec. 5, according to a Harry Styles fan account. In the photos posted to social media, Harry, 28, and Chris, 42, were all smiles as they gave each other a friendly hug before chatting briefly. The “As It Was” singer dressed in black and sported a top knot, while Chris looked comfy in a white t-shirt and a full beard.
People

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Break Is 'Difficult' for Her: 'It's Just a Tricky Situation' (Source)

PEOPLE reported that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break from their relationship after almost two years together Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' recent break was the result of a "tricky situation." PEOPLE reported Friday that the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, and the "As It Was" singer, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after nearly two years together. A source tells PEOPLE, "The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy