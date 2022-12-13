Nick Kroll Sings Harry Styles’ Praises in a Personal Essay: ‘He’s So F–king Charming’

Harry Styles and Nick Kroll have got to be one of the best bromances to come out of 2022. After bonding this year as costars on set of Don’t Worry Darling and forming a friendship off screen , Kroll has now helped Entertainment Weekly celebrate the pop star — named one of the publication’s entertainers of the year — by writing a sweet personal essay about his admiration for Styles.

“If Harry Styles were just to put out an album or just go on tour or just put out one movie, that would be an accomplishment,” Kroll wrote in the piece, published Monday (Dec. 12). “The fact that he is able to do all of these things in the same year — and then, still be a human being who you can drop in and have a real conversation with — is incredible.”

Related

BTS' Jin Shares Photo of Buzzed Haircut Ahead of Military Enlistment

Kroll then briefly touched on the public’s fixation with Styles’ personal life — likely referring to the “As It Was” singer’s relationship with Darling director Olivia Wilde , though the two have reportedly split — which he called “the elephant in the room.” “To navigate all of that, stay above the fray and to continue to try to make his art, it’s a tightrope to walk,” the comedian wrote. “He is able to navigate it with a ton of class and grace.”

According to Kroll, the Grammy winner’s kindness was always evident on the set of Darling , to which Styles apparently showed up every day with coffee, doughnuts or extra vitamin C packets for the cast and crew. “He was always providing for people in a very nice way,” the Big Mouth creator wrote. “One of the things that I enjoyed about him as an artist — but also now as someone who I know — is that he really doesn’t take himself, or any of it, too seriously. When you’re someone in his position, that’s hard.”

“He’s so f—ing charming — you feel like you’re watching someone who is in the room with you at that moment,” he added.

Kroll closed out the tribute to his costar-turned-friend by recalling their famous kiss at the Venice Film Festival (at which Styles also made headlines for appearing to spit on Chris Pine’s lap — though the Star Trek actor denies it ).

“He made me much cooler with my nieces and nephews (and many, many people) by very publicly kissing me at the Venice Film Festival,” he wrote. “It was one of the most surreal moments in my life. That was not planned. No matter what I accomplish in my life, it will probably go somewhere in my obituary: ‘father, comedian, creator, and also someone kissed by Harry Styles.'”

“I gotta say, I ain’t mad at it,” Kroll concluded. “That’s his power.”