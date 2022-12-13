ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

Soldier shot dead on Fort Stewart in GA, suspect in custody

By Dajhea Jones
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29t3OQ_0jh8yEyC00

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — A soldier was shot dead on Fort Stewart in Georgia Monday morning and the suspect is in custody.

The soldier’s identity will be released once the next of kin is notified, according to a Fort Stewart spokesperson.

According to Fort Stewart officials, law enforcement was dispatched for a possible shooting at the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex at 9:57 a.m. The Second Brigade complex was briefly locked down during the incident.

Emergency services were dispatched to treat one shooting victim.

This is a developing story.

