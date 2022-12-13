Read full article on original website
Costco Increasing Membership Fee
Company CFO says raising the membership fee is a question of “when, not if,” but has not yet announced an effective date. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.
Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices
Costco (COST) - Get Free Report has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. The warehouse club, as you might imagine, does everything it can to protect that retention rate as members are the lifeblood of its business.
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023
Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?
It seems like a good idea -- getting that membership to Costco so you can save lots of money on groceries and household products. But if you're on the fence about whether a membership would be right...
Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft
WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC. McMillion went on to say they will have to change the way they do...
Costco vs Sam’s Club: Which Retailer Has the Best December Deals?
Stocking up for the holidays is expensive. That's why so many people depend on warehouse stores where they can buy in bulk for cheap. Crowds are flocking to Costco and Sam's Club to find the best...
Costco First-Quarter Earnings Live Blog
Costco (COST) - Get Free Report reported what some considered disappointing sales numbers in November. That has sent its stock slightly down as it ignited concerns over whether the chain would underperform the holiday season. Sales numbers, of course, aren't really the story for the chain, Instead, the big numbers...
Goldman Sachs Is Planning to Cut Up to 8% of Its Employees in January
Goldman Sachs plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees as it girds for a tougher environment next year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs will impact every division of the bank and will likely happen in January, according to the person, who declined to be identified speaking about personnel decisions.
PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report
A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
One Huge Thing People Get Wrong About Costco
You can't judge Costco the same way you value Walmart or Target (but the market often does). First, the warehouse club offers low prices by keeping its product count limited and squeezing vendors for the best deals possible. Costco buys at huge volumes, so it can push its partners to keep lowering their prices by offering them massive orders that enable them to produce goods more efficiently.
Walmart CEO says prices for toys and sporting goods are coming down
Even as inflation persists, there are some bright spots where high prices are easing, Walmart's CEO said Tuesday. Toys, clothing, and sports equipment categories are all seeing prices come down, Doug McMillon told CNBC. “In toys, sporting goods, apparel, and categories like that, prices have come down more aggressively,” McMillon...
Rent the Runway rebounds as consumers shop for bargains
A recession may be coming, but consumers still want to look fashionable. Subscription clothing service Rent the Runway reported a more than 30% increase in sales for the third quarter after the closing bell Wednesday.
Space Company Maxar Agrees to Go Private in $6.4 Billion Deal
Space infrastructure and imagery company Maxar agreed to go private through an acquisition led by Advent International. The all-cash deal gives Maxar an enterprise value of about $6.4 billion. "We took a very hard and thoughtful look at all of the factors," Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky told CNBC. "This turned...
Decade Ahead Will Be Great for Investing But We'll Need to Wait 12 Months First, CIO Says
The next decade will be good for investors, according to Bill Smead, chief investment officer at Smead Capital Management, but they must first sit through the "tide going against us" for the next year. Smead also said capital and labor-intensive businesses were good buys for the year ahead. Investors will...
Charts Suggest It's Time to Buy the Dips in Oil, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday advised investors to put cash to work in oil now that the sell-off is largely over. "The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out, so it's time to buy the dips," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
RH Sales Slide as High-End Retailer Rejects Promotions
In a declining market for home furnishings, RH is targeting upscale buyers. RH Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman said Thursday (Dec. 8) during a quarterly earnings call that the luxury lifestyle retailer continues to reject the discounting that is common in the industry. He said that while the company receives two promotional emails per day from many other companies in the industry, RH has not sent one in nearly two years.
BP Invests Millions in Company That Supplies ‘Rapidly Deployable' Solar Tech
BP says Australian company 5B has deployed over 60 megawatts of solar tech worldwide. The investment in 5B will allow the company to "expand further globally and invest in R&D," BP says. BP CEO Bernard Looney recently said his company's strategy simultaneously targets investing in hydrocarbons and in the planned...
Delta Expects 2023 Earnings to Nearly Double Thanks to ‘Robust' Travel Demand
Delta forecast a revenue jump of up to 20% in 2023. The airline expects 2023 adjusted EPS of up to $6. The carrier is holding an investor presentation Wednesday. Delta Air Lines says the travel boom isn't over. The airline expects its adjusted earnings to nearly double to as much...
Neobanks Battle to Lure UK Savers With Juicy Yields as Interest Rates Rocket to a 14-Year High
Chase U.K. said it would increase the variable AER, or annual equivalent rate, on its saver account to 2.7% from 2.1% effective Jan. 4, 2023. Starling Bank rolled out a fixed-term deposit account offering a guaranteed return of 3.25% after one year on balances of between £2,000 to £1 million.
