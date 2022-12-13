ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: God calls us to be eagles

Be an eagle and not a chicken. That was Minister Charles West's challenge in a recent sermon titled "God Calls Us to Be Eagles" at Progressive Baptist Church in Lafayette. “The eagle is a familiar and positive figure in scripture," West said. "Its regal presence, its reputation as king of the birds dwelling in high, lofty places, its freedom, its strength and its speed exemplified in its majestic flight made the eagle in the mind of the biblical writers an appropriate and fitting symbol for God and symbol for greatness. The eagle is also an appropriate symbol for us today of a hidden greatness by all of us created by God."
LAFAYETTE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners

The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022. Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Teddy’s Juke Joint Is Spinning History

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Teddy’s Juke Joint is a gem. It is one of only three remaining juke joints open for business on the Chitlin Circuit of US Highway 61 along the Mississippi River. Teddy’s Juke Joint has been in business for forty-four years. The owner, Lloyd “Teddy” Johnson Jr. still opens and closes the juke joint daily. They are open from 2:00pm until 2:00am daily. Teddy’s Juke Joint is most known for the iconic Blues musicians who have played there. BB King, Raful Neal, the entire Neal family, Slim Harpo, Mem Shannon, Lazy Lester, and countless other musicians have graced the stage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Acadiana Renaissance names 2 to leadership posts

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy has named leaders for its Lafayette Parish campuses for the fall. Kim Lemire will remain as principal of students in kindergarten to fifth grade. Kindra Brown, who has served as dean of students, will be the associate principal for K-2 students, and Erin Marcotte will serve as associate principal for students in grades three to five.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Highway 98.9

Price is Right Live Coming to Louisiana

I don't think it would be a stretch to say there isn't anyone who doesn't remember staying home from school, eating a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, and watching the Price is Right. Well now you have the chance to catch the Price is Right Live at a town...
MONROE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana SNAP, two other benefits decreasing for some in 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some people in Louisiana will see a decrease in benefits, including SNAP, after a federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits, according to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Other benefits affected will be the Family Independence Temporary Assitance...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Killona tornado victim remembered as friendly, fun-loving grandmother

Allison Alexander was such a positive, friendly soul that relatives say she would strike up a conversation with just about anyone, chatting with strangers like they were old friends, according to her niece, Ashanty Raymond. "I'd say, 'You know that person?'" said Raymond, 27. "And she'd say, 'No, I just...
KILLONA, LA
theadvocate.com

A Flock of Seagulls and Wayne Toups? It's a mixed bag of music this weekend

2 DOMESTIC 1 IMPORT: Galvez Seafood, Prairieville, 5:30 p.m. CHRIS OCMAND: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. BILL ROMANO: Caliente Mexican Craving, Central, 6 p.m. JOSHUA MAGEE: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely

The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Defendants in Two Counterfeiting Cases in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison Terms

Four Defendants in Two Counterfeiting Cases in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison Terms. Louisiana – Four defendants involved in two counterfeiting cases in Louisiana have been sentenced to prison terms. Joshua Michael Dore was sentenced to 36 months in prison, while Creig Matthew Jacquneaux, Jeffrey Wilson, and Beau Bertrand received sentences of 16 months, 21 months and 10 months, respectively. The sentences follow guilty verdicts by a federal jury on June 2, 2022.
LAFAYETTE, LA

