theadvocate.com
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: God calls us to be eagles
Be an eagle and not a chicken. That was Minister Charles West's challenge in a recent sermon titled "God Calls Us to Be Eagles" at Progressive Baptist Church in Lafayette. “The eagle is a familiar and positive figure in scripture," West said. "Its regal presence, its reputation as king of the birds dwelling in high, lofty places, its freedom, its strength and its speed exemplified in its majestic flight made the eagle in the mind of the biblical writers an appropriate and fitting symbol for God and symbol for greatness. The eagle is also an appropriate symbol for us today of a hidden greatness by all of us created by God."
theadvocate.com
A dozen restaurant dishes we couldn't stop thinking about this year
We've eaten lots of good food this year here in the newsroom, but there are certain dishes that we can't stop thinking about. We've narrowed that list down to a dozen memorable meals from the best things we've eaten this year. Brunch board at Leola's Café. If you're out with...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners
The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022. Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Teddy’s Juke Joint Is Spinning History
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Teddy’s Juke Joint is a gem. It is one of only three remaining juke joints open for business on the Chitlin Circuit of US Highway 61 along the Mississippi River. Teddy’s Juke Joint has been in business for forty-four years. The owner, Lloyd “Teddy” Johnson Jr. still opens and closes the juke joint daily. They are open from 2:00pm until 2:00am daily. Teddy’s Juke Joint is most known for the iconic Blues musicians who have played there. BB King, Raful Neal, the entire Neal family, Slim Harpo, Mem Shannon, Lazy Lester, and countless other musicians have graced the stage.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Acadiana Renaissance names 2 to leadership posts
Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy has named leaders for its Lafayette Parish campuses for the fall. Kim Lemire will remain as principal of students in kindergarten to fifth grade. Kindra Brown, who has served as dean of students, will be the associate principal for K-2 students, and Erin Marcotte will serve as associate principal for students in grades three to five.
theadvocate.com
Was it a difficult year for restaurants in 2022? At least 30 in Lafayette Parish closed their doors
Some restaurants had a rough year in 2022. While there’s no scientific data available, the number of eateries that closed in 2022 compiled by the The Acadiana Advocate was more than the previous two years combined. We identified over 30 restaurants, coffee shops and other eateries in Lafayette Parish...
Price is Right Live Coming to Louisiana
I don't think it would be a stretch to say there isn't anyone who doesn't remember staying home from school, eating a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, and watching the Price is Right. Well now you have the chance to catch the Price is Right Live at a town...
brproud.com
Louisiana SNAP, two other benefits decreasing for some in 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some people in Louisiana will see a decrease in benefits, including SNAP, after a federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits, according to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Other benefits affected will be the Family Independence Temporary Assitance...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge featured prominently in debuting series called National Treasure: Edge of History
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Wednesday, a new series is debuting on Disney + and Baton Rouge will feature prominently in the show. Season 1 of National Treasure: Edge of History premieres a little over one year after it began filming in the Capital City. National Treasure: Edge...
Convicted Baton Rouge killer from the 1990s could soon be set free
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man convicted for a murder in the 90s could soon be set free. Johnnie Dixon was convicted of murdering his estranged wife, Dana Cox Dixon, in the parking lot of Southdowns Lounge in Baton Rouge in 1991. At a hearing a few weeks ago,...
theadvocate.com
Killona tornado victim remembered as friendly, fun-loving grandmother
Allison Alexander was such a positive, friendly soul that relatives say she would strike up a conversation with just about anyone, chatting with strangers like they were old friends, according to her niece, Ashanty Raymond. "I'd say, 'You know that person?'" said Raymond, 27. "And she'd say, 'No, I just...
theadvocate.com
5 Louisiana law officers indicted in 2019 beating death of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Well over three years after Louisiana state troopers beat an unarmed Ronald Greene and forced him prone on his belly on a dark roadside north of Monroe in 2019 until he went limp and then died, a state grand jury in Union Parish handed up an indictment Thursday listing charges against five law enforcement officers.
theadvocate.com
A Flock of Seagulls and Wayne Toups? It's a mixed bag of music this weekend
2 DOMESTIC 1 IMPORT: Galvez Seafood, Prairieville, 5:30 p.m. CHRIS OCMAND: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. BILL ROMANO: Caliente Mexican Craving, Central, 6 p.m. JOSHUA MAGEE: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse,...
theadvocate.com
Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely
The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
3 killed in Louisiana as tornadoes tear across South
Three people were killed in Louisiana this week when a coast-to-coast storm system led to a severe weather outbreak in the South and produced several strong tornadoes.
Forecast Has Temperatures in Louisiana Way Below Freezing Prior to Christmas
As Christmas approaches, we are beginning to see temperatures drop across the country. How cold will it get for Christmas in Louisiana? The answer is, VERY cold. Early forecasts have temperatures in the 20s just days before Christmas, but one model even has temperatures here in the teens. So yes,...
theadvocate.com
Follow live: As tornadoes hit Acadiana, see the latest radar and injury, damage reports
Much of south Louisiana remained under a tornado watch on Wednesday afternoon after a mother and her child were killed by the storm in north Louisiana. Tornadoes hit a New Iberia hospital and homes in a nearby neighborhood. At least three people were injured and transported to hospitals in Lafayette and New Iberia, according to Acadian Ambulance.
Four Defendants in Two Counterfeiting Cases in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison Terms
Four Defendants in Two Counterfeiting Cases in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison Terms. Louisiana – Four defendants involved in two counterfeiting cases in Louisiana have been sentenced to prison terms. Joshua Michael Dore was sentenced to 36 months in prison, while Creig Matthew Jacquneaux, Jeffrey Wilson, and Beau Bertrand received sentences of 16 months, 21 months and 10 months, respectively. The sentences follow guilty verdicts by a federal jury on June 2, 2022.
theadvocate.com
Tornado watch extended for Louisiana; forecasters say it's 'particularly dangerous'
Weather conditions deteriorated quickly in southeastern Louisiana ahead of a cold front Wednesday, producing supercell thunderstorms and prompting at least a dozen tornado warnings. The storms were part of a system that hit Arkansas, northern Louisiana and Texas on Tuesday, and left two dead in Caddo Parish. A twister Wednesday...
