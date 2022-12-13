ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 15 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 15 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 15 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:25 p.m. MST on CBS.

The Chargers are a 3-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic : Chargers 28, Titans 21

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Chargers have found ways to win close games and it has them positioned for a playoff spot. They'll help their cause in Week 15."

Bookies.com : Take the under in Titans vs. Chargers game

Bill Speros writes: "This game is crucial for both teams. What should you do? When in doubt, always bet the under. The Titans have gone under the total in six of seven against AFC opponents."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vCkX_0jh8xGhR00

ESPN : Chargers have a 63.5% chance to win the game

The site gives the Titans a 36.1% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Bet the Titans with the points vs. Chargers

It writes: "The Chargers have the worst rushing defense in the NFL, allowing a league-high 5.4 yards per carry to opponents. The Titans’ offense centers around Derrick Henry. Two plus two — this is going to be a tough matchup for the LA defense, and the Chargers have not won a matchup by over 2.5 points in more than a month."

Sports Betting Dime : Titans 20, Chargers 19.5

The site's formula predicts that the Titans will win the Week 15 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Go with the Chargers to cover vs. Titans

It writes: "The Titans only win games one way. They play defense and they run the ball. They’re 1-6 when their opponent scores at least 20 points this season. The Chargers have been held under 20 points just 3 times all year, and they’re healthy for the first time all year now. So, the winds seem to be blowing in the Chargers direction."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 15 game?

