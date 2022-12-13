Perry Township Superintendent Pat Mapes announces retirement

Perry Township Schools superintendent Pat Mapes announced he plans to retire from the position at the end of the school year and the district is now taking applications for its next leader.

Mapes, who took on the position in 2016, said in a news release he would step down in June 2023, but takes great pride in what he and the district have accomplished during his tenure.

“I am grateful for the hardworking staff who have made the great successes of Perry Township Schools possible,” Mapes said. “I’m also thankful for the community for prioritizing education and supporting the district. Perry Township Schools is in great shape and ready for a new leader to come in and continue the work of serving students.”

The news comes right after the Perry Township school board approved to end the district’s school choice program for its elementary schools and creates new neighborhood zones, a controversial move that garnered opposition from many families in the district.

More on Perry:Perry Township school board ends choice program, approves new elementary boundaries

Mapes also is currently serving on the Indiana State Board of Education. His tenure is set to end in June 2023 as well.

For the past six years, Mapes has led the district through many developments, including asking voters earlier this year to renew the district’s operating referendum, which passed with more than 60% of the vote.

The district has completed $153 million in construction projects and increased teacher pay during his tenure at the district. Under his leadership, the district also launched a police force, encouraged community participation in its Leadership Academy and implemented Project Lead the Way in all school buildings.

In 2019, Perry Township Schools was the first recipient of the National Award of Excellence for Educator Effectiveness from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.

Mapes also oversaw the district during one of the most difficult times for schools and helped bring students back into classrooms in 2021 as Indiana was one of the first states to return to the classroom full-time after the onset of the pandemic.

The hiring of a new superintendent is one of the top jobs a school board handles, and Perry Township’s seven-member board will take on that responsibility, along with the three new members who will join the board in January.

The district is accepting applications for its new superintendent and will be taking them until Jan. 6. The interview process will start in late January with a selection set to be made in March.

Contact IndyStar reporter Caroline Beck at 317-618-5807 or CBeck@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @CarolineB_Indy.

Caroline is also a Report for America corps member with the GroundTruth Project, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and around the world.

Report for America, funded by both private and public donors, covers up to 50% of a reporter's salary. It’s up to IndyStar to find the other half, through local community donors, benefactors, grants or other fundraising activities.

If you would like to make a personal, tax-deductible contribution to her position, you can make a one-time donation online or a recurring monthly donation via IndyStar.com/RFA.

You can also donate by check, payable to “The GroundTruth Project.” Send it to Report for America IndyStar Campaign, c/o The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Dr, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon, 97008-7105. Please put IndyStar/Report for America in the check memo line.