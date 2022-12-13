ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State set to face No. 1 South Carolina at Sanford Pentagon

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
South Dakota State’s women’s basketball team has faced some stiff challenges over the years, but probably never quite like this.

The South Carolina Gamecocks, the No. 1 team in women’s college basketball and defending national champions, are coming to Sioux Falls, to play the Jackrabbits, the reigning WNIT champions, on Thursday night at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip is set for 6 p.m.

It’ll be SDSU’s first time playing a No.1 ranked team, and while it will be in the Jackrabbits’ home state, the Gamecocks actually have more experience playing in the Pentagon than SDSU. USC played a pair of games there in the 2020 Crossover Classic (one of those against the USD Coyotes), then returned last season to play USD there again in a standalone game, which they won 72-41. They also came to Sioux Falls in 2016 for the women’s regional at the Premier Center in the NCAA tournament. The highest-ranked team SDSU has played was when they visited No. 2 Notre Dame in 2014.

SDSU has played at the Pentagon twice – the Summit League tournament in 2021, when they were upset in the first round in front of no fans due to the pandemic – and in 2020 against Dakota Wesleyan.

The Jacks and Gamecocks have met once before, in the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2013. USC won 74-52.

The Gamecocks have become nothing short of a women’s basketball dynasty under coach Dawn Staley, with last year’s national championship their second since 2017, and their fourth appearance in the Final Four since 2015. They might have a third national title and fifth Final Four if not for the pandemic, which wiped out the 2020 NCAA tournament. USC was 32-1 at the time. Last year they went 35-2.

The Gamecocks are off to a 9-0 start this season, which includes wins over No. 17 Maryland and No. 15 UCLA and an overtime win at No. 2 Stanford. They’re scoring 83 points per game and allowing 46.7. They outrebound their opponents 51-30 on average and record nearly 10 blocked shots a night.

As you might expect, especially given those statistics, the Gamecocks have enormous size. Aliyah Boston, who averages 12.9 points and 9.2 rebounds is 6-foot-5. Kamilla Cardoso, who averages 10.0 points and 7.8 rebounds, is 6-foot-7. She was the ACC freshman of the year and co-defensive player of the year at Syracuse before transferring to South Carolina. Laeticia Amihere (7.6 points) is 6-4, and Sania Feagin (7.5 points) is 6-3. Ashlyn Watkins averages 7.1 points per game and is also 6-3.

And just in case you might be thinking that means the Jacks could use speed or perimeter play to their advantage, know that USC’s leading scorer is 5-9 guard Zia Cooke, who averages 13.4 points per game, while 6-foot guard Bree Hall is 6-for-12 from outside and averages 7.5 points.

Put simply, the Jacks have never faced a lineup like this.

Still, it would be foolish to assume SDSU (7-4) is going to get embarrassed. They’ve already beaten a top-10 team this year – Louisville was ranked 10th when the Jacks beat them 65-55 in the Bahamas on Nov. 21. They also beat No. 24 Kansas State and two of their losses came to ranked teams (UCLA and Creighton).

Size is obviously where the Jacks will be particularly short-handed, as none of their starters are taller than 6-1, and their top bench posts – Mesa Byom and freshman Brooklyn Meyer – are 6-2.

Myah Selland leads the Jacks with 15.3 points per game while also chipping in 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Haleigh Timmer averages 10.4 points and leads the team with 15 3-pointers, while Paiton Burckhard (9.8 points, 6.0 rebounds) and Tori Nelson (8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds) also must carry a heavy load for SDSU to have a chance.

