royalexaminer.com
State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register
Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
WSLS
Del. Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces campaign for his seat
Ellen Campbell has announced her campaign for her late husband’s seat, Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Ronnie passed away on Tuesday after his long fight with cancer and served as a delegate for almost three years. Del. Campbell represented the 24th District which covers Rockbridge and Bath counties, along with...
WDBJ7.com
Delegate Ronnie Campbell dies
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - 24th District Delegate Ronnie Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family. Campbell had served in the House of Delegates since 2019. A statement issued by his family can be found below:. Multiple Virginia leaders have released statements on...
Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Center From Paul VI
UVA has entered the mix for a talented 2024 center from Northern Virginia
virginiapublicradio.org
The price of life in prison
Virginia spends big money to run its prison system. The state provides many of the necessities to incarcerated people. But those inmates and their families have to spend sizeable sums for snacks, hygiene products and even phone calls. The charges have gotten so big, the General Assembly is now trying...
Fairfax Times
MeeMaw’s promotion means farewell, but not goodbye
If you’re an avid Twitter user and follow the Virginia Department of Transportation’s NoVA account (VDOT Northern VA), you know that the much-beloved MeeMaw recently passed her social media baton. Through the pandemic she became MeeMaw to followers, tweeting advice and updates, all with a slightly sarcastic twist. Who is MeeMaw you might ask? Here is the story of Ellen Kamilakis.
Certain Virginia schools to require students to mask up in classes with students with disabilities
Disabled students at certain public central Virginia schools can now request that their fellow students mask up in the classroom after a lawsuit settlement was reached on Monday.
WDBJ7.com
Flu cases ramp up in Virginia hometowns
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the country, 21 kids have died from the flu this season, and one of those was in a hometown area health region. “Every year flu tends to ramp up. But this year it’s really been a big jump, a lot higher than years past has been,” said Carilion Clinic Interim Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Christopher Pierce.
WDBJ7.com
Council of Independent Colleges names new President
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia has named its new leader. Richmond attorney and former Virginia lawmaker Chris Peace will serve as the organization’s President. He will succeed Robert Lambeth who announced his plans to retire earlier this year. The council represents 27 independent...
Augusta Free Press
Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia
M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
WDBJ7.com
Sen. Creigh Deeds speaks on Gov. Youngkin’s new behavioral health care plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday Governor Glenn Youngkin shared his three-year plan to transform Virginia’s behavioral health system. “I want to see something more than one-time funding. This isn’t a one-time problem. It’s going to take a consistent investment of resources to really respond to crisis and to address our mental health needs. I want to keep people out of a crisis,” said Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds.
WSET
'Avoid driving right now': VDOT warns of icy roads in Central Virginia
(WSET) — Friday morning began with black ice on roads across Central Virginia, which has led to what VDOT says are car crashes all throughout the region. Be aware while driving to work or school of ice for your own car, and be cautious around other drivers as well.
WSET
Virginia lawmakers give away FTX campaign donations following arrest of former CEO
(WSET) — Billions of dollars were misappropriated and thousands of investors were defrauded. These are the claims the Department of Justice is making against the international cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and its founder and former CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried. Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday night at his home in the Bahamas and...
wina.com
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
This Is Virginia's Favorite Holiday Cookie, Study Finds
Desserts are on the grocery list of most American's during the holiday season, with Virginia's top choice being Christmas Bar cookies, according to a new study.Axios has released the 2022 list of the top holiday cookies for each state, with the most popular being sugar cookies, gingerbread, and pea…
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia Wednesday night
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
WSLS
VDH announces return of free at-home COVID-19 kits
ROANOKE, Va. – Free COVID-19 test kits are now being offered by the Virginia Department of Health. There is a limit of four antigen tests per household, according to their Facebook post. The orders are shipped through USPS for free beginning the week of Dec. 19, the postal service’s...
Tire Review
Tire Discounters Acquires Leete Tire & Auto’s 6 Locations
Tire Discounters is joining forces with Leete Tire and Auto, which now marks the company’s seventh acquisition in the state of Virginia. Leete Tire and Auto operates six retail outlets in Richmond (4), Petersburg (1) and Emporia (1). Leete Tire and Auto is one of the longest-standing tire and...
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
