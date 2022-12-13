Read full article on original website
France shocked by second schoolgirl rape and murder in a month
PARIS (Reuters) - France was shocked by the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in the south of the country, just weeks after the brutal killing of a 12-year-old girl in Paris.
Paris march pays tribute to 12-year-old found dead in box
PARIS (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old French girl who was brutally killed and had her body found in a plastic box led a silent march Wednesday in her honor through their Paris neighborhood. The parents of the girl, identified publicly only as Lola, delayed the march for...
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services.
France 24
French prosecutors will not seek Airbus, Air France convictions over 2009 Rio-Paris crash
French prosecutors said Wednesday that they would not seek convictions for Air France and plane maker Airbus over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight, saying they were unable to prove the companies were guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Their guilt "appears to us to be impossible to prove. We know...
BBC
Three women among dozen publicly flogged in Afghanistan - Taliban official
Twelve people, including three women, have been flogged in front of thousands of onlookers at a football stadium in Afghanistan. The group were guilty of "moral crimes" including adultery, robbery and gay sex, a Taliban official told the BBC. This is thought to be the second time in a month...
Indonesian suicide bomber leaves note criticising new criminal code
BANDUNG, Indonesia, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A suspected Islamist militant, angered by Indonesia's new criminal code, killed one other person and wounded at least 10 in a suicide bomb attack at a police station in the city of Bandung on Wednesday, authorities said.
L.A. COVID swindlers living European life of luxury extradited from Montenegro
Husband and wife swindlers from L.A. are extradited from Montenegro after months of lavish spending under fake names in a scenic Mediterranean resort town.
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday. Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500 GMT). Berlin’s fire service said two people were slightly injured. The company that owns the AquaDom, Union Investment Real Estate, said in a statement Friday afternoon that the reasons for the incident were “still unclear.” Mayor Franziska Giffey said the tank had unleashed a “veritable tsunami” of water but the early morning timing had prevented far more injuries.
Violent protests break out in Greece after Roma teenager shot by police officer
Violent protests broke out in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, on 5 December after a police officer shot a Roma teenager after he allegedly filled his vehicle at a petrol station and drove off without paying.The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he was being treated in a critical condition.Police said that the officer who allegedly shot the boy was arrested and suspended from duty.Approximately 1,500 people attended in a protest march in central Thessaloniki on Monday night.Shops were smashed and Molotov cocktails were thrown at police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wuhan University students protest as China's Covid lockdown continuesTikTok v Twitter: People react to Matt Hancock's announcementIntertwined hearts sculpture unveiled as HIV and Aids monument in Birmingham
France 24
France's Sarkozy seeks to overturn corruption conviction at Paris appeal trial
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy sought to convince a Paris court to overturn his March 2021 conviction for bribery and influence-peddling in an appeal hearing that started on Monday. The initial trial saw Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison, two of them suspended, in a stunning fall from grace...
France 24
Comoros court sentences former president to life in prison
A court in the Comoros on Monday handed down a life sentence for high treason to ex-president Ahmed Abdallah Sambi, who was convicted of selling passports to stateless people living in the Gulf. Sambi, 64, was sentenced by the State Security Court, a special judicial body whose rulings cannot be...
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker's shootout plans
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge who dismissed a 2021 kidnapping case against the Colorado gay nightclub shooter warned last year that the defendant had been stockpiling weapons and planning a shootout, and needed mental health treatment or “it’s going to be so bad.” The comments made by Judge Robin Chittum in August last year are contained in court documents obtained by The Associated Press. They add to the warning signs authorities had about Anderson Aldrich’s increasingly violent behavior and raise more questions about whether enough was done to stop the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Five people were killed and 17 wounded in the Nov. 19 attack. Aldrich was charged last week with 305 criminal counts, including hate crimes and murder. Aldrich’s public defender has declined to talk about the case under Colorado judiciary rules. The judge’s comments came during a preliminary hearing on charges that Aldrich kidnapped their grandparents, and had previously been under a court seal that was lifted last week.
Ken DeLand: Missing American student in France found alive in Spain, official says
Kenneth DeLand was found alive in Spain one day before he was expected to complete his study abroad program on Dec. 17, 2022, an official confirmed Friday.
Last WWII British "Dambuster," from air raids that hit Nazi Germany's industrial heartland, dies aged 101
London — The last surviving crew member of a British Royal Air Force squadron that targeted Nazi Germany's industrial heartland in World War II has died aged 101, media said Thursday. George "Johnny" Johnson died peacefully at a care home near Bristol, western England, on Wednesday evening, surrounded by...
Celebrity chef among suspects in Germany rightwing coup plot
A celebrity gourmet chef whose daughter is the girlfriend of the Real Madrid footballer David Alaba and an ex-police officer once tasked with protecting Jewish communities from terror attacks are among the latest figures to have been linked to the foiled Reichsbürger coup plan in Germany, with further arrests expected as investigations continue.
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
BBC
Greek Roma boy shot by police prompts outrage in Greece
A teenager is fighting for his life in a Greek hospital after a policeman shot him in the head as he fled a petrol station, allegedly without paying. The officer fired two shots at the 16-year-old Roma boy in the second biggest city Thessaloniki. Protesters took to the streets on...
UK royals declare peace after race row with charity head
Buckingham Palace on Friday declared a reconciliation between Prince William's godmother and a black British woman who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from. Fulani and Hussey on Friday held a meeting at Buckingham Palace and said in a joint statement issued by royal officials it was "filled with warmth and understanding".
Germany busts far-right cell plotting to 'overthrow state'
German police staged nationwide raids on Wednesday and arrested 25 people suspected of belonging to a far-right "terror cell" plotting to overthrow the government and attack parliament. A Russian woman named only as Vitalia B., who was among those arrested on Wednesday, is suspected of having facilitated those contacts, prosecutors added.
