Multiple times in multiple games this season, Pete Carroll has calmed DK Metcalf from a boil into a simmer. This time, Metcalf wasn’t in the mood for simmering. San Francisco’s Dre Greenlaw had just gestured to the Seahawks sideline following his tackle of Seattle running back Travis Homer short of the line to gain. That was on a third-down pass in the second quarter Thursday night, during the 49ers’ 21-13 win over Seattle at Lumen Field. As Greenlaw jogged to the 49ers’ sideline and Metcalf headed to the opposite one, Metcalf gave the 49ers linebacker a shove with his left shoulder. It put it into Greenlaw’s chest.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO