Pittsburgh, PA

NFL Analysis Network

Panthers Could Look To Trade For Steelers’ Coach Mike Tomlin?

One of the most impressive streaks in NFL history is in jeopardy of coming to an end this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of having a losing season for the first time since 2003 when they went 6-10 with Bill Cowher at the helm. That season’s performance led to them selecting Ben Roethlisberger 11th overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and the rest is history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Luke Kuechly discusses possibility of joining Panthers' coaching staff

Although it wouldn’t quite be pulling a Jeff Saturday, the Carolina Panthers could potentially be bringing a franchise icon onto their coaching staff. Appearing Tuesday on WFNZ Radio in Charlotte, retired Panthers legend Luke Kuechly offered some high praise for Carolina’s interim coach Steve Wilks. Kuechly said that Wilks, who was a defensive coach for Carolina during Kuechly’s NFL career, is “fun to be around,” “knows the game extremely well,” and “treats the [players] great.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Kenny Pickett Keeps Door Open to Play as He Continues to Practice

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to practice while in concussion protocol, keeping his window to return open for Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. Pickett was a limited participant in practice for a second consecutive day. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky continued to split reps as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Carroll: DK Metcalf could do better on his post-play flags. But Seahawks want his fire

Multiple times in multiple games this season, Pete Carroll has calmed DK Metcalf from a boil into a simmer. This time, Metcalf wasn’t in the mood for simmering. San Francisco’s Dre Greenlaw had just gestured to the Seahawks sideline following his tackle of Seattle running back Travis Homer short of the line to gain. That was on a third-down pass in the second quarter Thursday night, during the 49ers’ 21-13 win over Seattle at Lumen Field. As Greenlaw jogged to the 49ers’ sideline and Metcalf headed to the opposite one, Metcalf gave the 49ers linebacker a shove with his left shoulder. It put it into Greenlaw’s chest.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Notre Dame Got A “Tremendous Fit” And NFL Kicker In Spencer Shrader

Notre Dame landed their first addition from the transfer portal since it opened up on Monday, securing a commitment from South Florida placekicker Spencer Shrader. With the graduation of senior kicker Blake Grupe, finding a replacement in the portal became an important, but overlooked priority. Special teams evaluating can be...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Tri-City Herald

Cincinnati Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Hottest Team In The NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals are arguably the hottest team in the NFL. They've won five in a row and seven of their last eight games. Only the San Francisco 49ers have won more games in a row (seven), but you wonder how far quarterback Brock Purdy can take them. Head-to-head, my money would be on Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

UGA Players Defend Jalen Carter After Todd McShay’s Comments

Jalen Carter has been dominant force on Georgia's interior D-line ever since he first saw the field 3 seasons ago. In that time, Carter has gained attention from football fans, coaches, and even NFL scouts. So much so that he has been a projected top 5 draft pick for much of this season by numerous NFL analysts and scouts. However, one notable analyst recently voiced their concerns about the premier defensive lineman that could cause Carter's draft stock to fall.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers great could join team’s coaching staff?

CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

T.Y Hilton Creates Cowboys Crowd at WR: ‘We Took It!’

The Dallas Cowboys wanted some receiver depth and got it in the form of T.Y. Hilton. With the Odell Beckham Jr. saga in a sort of separate category - yes, the parties are still talking - Dallas moved in another direction, of sorts. That direction led them to Hilton. Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX

