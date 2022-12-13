ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut to receive $5.7 million in initial grants to improve high-speed internet access

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Connecitcut will receive more than $5.7 million in initial grants to improve the accessibility of high-speed across the state, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced Tuesday.

The state is receiving a total of $5,736,568.10 in federal funding from the Biden administration’s $65 billion investment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Connecticut will receive $5 million from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program to fund the following:

  • Creation of a Five-Year Action Plan that identifies Connecticut’s broadband access, affordability, equity, and adoption needs;
  • Identification of unserved and underserved locations;
  • Planning and capacity-building of the state’s broadband office;
  • Local engagement with unserved, underserved, and underrepresented communities to better understand barriers to adoption.

The state will receive $736,568.1 from the Digital Equity Act to fund the following:

  • Creation of a Connecticut Digital Equity plan;
  • Hiring of a Digital Equity Program Manager and equipping that individual with tools and support to ensure success in implementing the state’s digital equity plan;
  • Establishing a core digital equity planning team of eight to ten members, including the State’s BEAD program lead;
  • Conducting a needs and assessment plan;
  • Engagement to solicit input from residents and leaders from across the state.

The $5.7 million announced Tuesday is part of the $100 million anticipated to be delivered to Connecticut over the next five years, the Lamont administration said.

WTNH

WTNH

