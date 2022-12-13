Read full article on original website
Related
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday. Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500 GMT). Berlin’s fire service said two people were slightly injured. The company that owns the AquaDom, Union Investment Real Estate, said in a statement Friday afternoon that the reasons for the incident were “still unclear.” Mayor Franziska Giffey said the tank had unleashed a “veritable tsunami” of water but the early morning timing had prevented far more injuries.
Predictions of China’s rise and America’s demise in 2022 were wrong — at least for now | Opinion
The year 2022 may go down in history as the year in which the United States got a second wind, as its main rivals on the world stage suffered serious setbacks.
In New Jersey, essential temp workers deserve respect and dignity
A worker shares her experience working for a temporary staffing agency during the pandemic. The post In New Jersey, essential temp workers deserve respect and dignity appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Twitter’s suspension of journalists sets ‘dangerous precedent’, UN warns
The United Nations has warned that Twitter’s abrupt and arbitrary suspension of a group of US journalists sets a “dangerous precedent” as the EU said the social media platform could face penalties over the decision. The UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the world body was “very disturbed”...
Ken DeLand: Missing American student in France found alive in Spain, official says
Kenneth DeLand was found alive in Spain one day before he was expected to complete his study abroad program on Dec. 17, 2022, an official confirmed Friday.
Traces of suspected cocaine found after parties in Liz Truss’s grace-and-favour house, say staff
Exclusive: White powder residue found after events held at Chevening and Downing Street, say sources
Outrage after Twitter suspends several US journalists who reported on Musk – live
US media outlets express frustration while EU promises sanctions and German foreign ministry says ‘we have a problem’
Comments / 0