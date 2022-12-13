Read full article on original website
Related
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
From Avatar: The Way of Water to I Hate Suzie Too: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment
The first of four planned sequels to James Cameron’s aquatic epic. Presumably if this one doesn’t perform, we won’t see the rest, so if you’re keen for more Avataring, make sure you buy a ticket. Kate Winslet joins original stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver.
Gaming with Derek: Dreamworks or Pixar
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Derek Forrest quizzes Alex Flum and Jake Rohm on Dreamworks and Pixar movies.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0