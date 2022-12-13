ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carney sworn in as new Paradise Valley police chief

Paradise Valley Independent
Paradise Valley Independent
 3 days ago

After serving almost 12 years on the Paradise Valley Police Department, Freeman Carney was sworn in the morning of Dec. 12 as chief of police following the retirement of Chief Peter Wingert.

The ceremony was held at the Paradise Valley Police Department and was attended by members of the Town Council, the mayor, town staff and family members, according to a press release.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead our dedicated team on the Paradise Valley force,” Chief Carney said. “Chief Wingert set a very high bar for a professional police department, and I, along with all members of the force, plan on continuing to build on that foundation.”

After 31 years in law enforcement — the last seven as chief of the Paradise Valley Police Department — Wingert announced in October that he is retiring to accept a national policy position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1224Ij_0jh8tDTm00 “Chief Carney is a natural leader and inspires trust from all who get to know him. He is driven by a strong work ethic and a sense of justice that will serve our residents well,” Town Manager Jill Keimach said in the release. “Our community, and the men and women on the force, are in capable hands under Freeman’s leadership.”

“During my time as mayor, I’ve seen firsthand the collaborative approach Chief Carney brings to his job — his skill at building relationships within the community is incredibly valuable and sets a positive, proactive approach to policing in our town,” Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our new chief, and the entire department, as he takes on this important role as a leader in the community.”

Carney joined the PVPD in the fall of 2011, starting at the rank of officer. He was previously with the City of Avondale Police Department where he was a training officer and member of the SWAT team.

He has completed a master’s degree in leadership from Grand Canyon University and was Paradise Valley’s accreditation manager when they achieved accredited status through the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. He is married with four sons and is a football coach and hiking enthusiast in his spare time.

