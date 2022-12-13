ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana

Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
Experts Offer Advice About Winter Pet Survival in Montana

Frigid temperatures during the winter in Montana can be extremely hard on pets. Experts warn pet owners to stop treating their pets like "little humans." If you're a pet owner, you most likely treat your pet like a member of the family. Some people even dress their pets up in costumes and holiday sweaters to help keep them warm.
Massive Drug Bust in Southwest Montana Is Something To Celebrate

This drug bust will be a huge help in stopping the distribution of drugs throughout the state of Montana. Montana might seem like an idyllic place with gorgeous views and kind people, but some things under the surface aren't too kind. One problem that Montana has had for many years is drugs. Meth and fentanyl have been running rampant throughout Montana, and law enforcement has been trying hard to crack down on the issue. Now we have some fantastic news.
Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?

This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere

There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
Looking For Small-Town Charm? Check Out These 3 Montana Gems.

Over the last few years, the world has become a different place. Long gone are the days when you would walk up and down the main street in town and folks would know your name and ask how you and the family are doing. You know what I'm talking about; the kind of place where if you wanted to know what was happening in town, you would make a stop at the local hardware store, or the barbershop.
Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023

This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
These Small Montana Towns are the Absolute Coziest in Our State

What is your definition of cozy? To me, if something is cozy, it's not only comfortable but also relaxing and familiar. I'm always excited when I experience something I find cozy, and I really enjoy experiencing cozy things with other people who are also feeling relaxed. Montana has two small towns that have been ranked as some of the coziest small towns in the country on MyDatingAdviser.com. What are they?
Road Closures and Blizzard Conditions Hit Montana Wyoming Border

Southeastern Montana is getting hammered with snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Semis have been blown over, blocking lanes of traffic and some major roads have been closed down altogether. As of Wednesday morning, US-212 was still closed from Crow Agency (south of Hardin) all the way to the Wyoming border....
Local Montanan Shares Amazing Celebrity Encounter

Seeing celebrities in Montana isn't new, but it can be exciting nonetheless. Stories like this remind us that despite how excited we may be to meet a celebrity, some just want to be treated like everyone else. The TV show 1923 has garnered a lot of attention, both with Montanans...
When It Comes To Progress, How Much Is Too Much For Montana?

I was watching the first episode of the new season of Yellowstone and had the thought, "whoever writes the scripts for the show certainly has a pretty good understanding of what is really happening in Montana." (Spoiler Alert) In the first episode, the newly sworn Governor John Dutton says that...
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?

An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Montana? Seriously?

If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
