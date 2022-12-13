Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Mazars Group Suspends All Work With Crypto Clients Including Binance, Crypto.com, Citing Concerns Over Public Perception of Proof of Reserves
Accounting firm Mazars Group has suspended all work with its crypto clients, according to its former client and the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance. The decision to cut ties with Binance, KuCoin and Crypto.com comes just after the global accounting firm released "proof of reserve" reports for several digital asset exchanges.
FTX Insider Turned on Sam Bankman-Fried Days Before Bankruptcy, Flagging Potential Fraud to Regulators
Ryan Salame, who was co-CEO at FTX, disclosed "possible mishandling of clients' assets" by Sam Bankman-Fried to Bahamian regulators just before FTX's bankruptcy filing. Salame returned to the U.S. after alerting Bahamians to the possible fraud. Salame told regulators at the Securities Commission of the Bahamas that only three individuals...
Donald Trump Trading Cards Sell Out as NFTs Worth Over $500k
The former president announced he is selling the online tokens as part of a "major announcement" on Thursday.
Investors think stagflation—a 1970s style death spiral—is a bigger threat to the U.S. economy than a recession
Nearly half of big money managers don't believe the Fed will be able to stick a soft landing and worry that stagflation will be a bigger risk next year.
Swiss Central Bank Lifts Interest Rates by 50 Basis Points to Counter ‘Further Spread of Inflation'
The Swiss National Bank said it was looking to counter "increased inflationary pressure and a further spread of inflation" with its 50 basis point hike. The rise is the third consecutive hike in 2022 after the country moved rates out of negative territory in September. "It cannot be ruled out...
Fact Check: A Look at the Worst Political Deceptions of 2022
The midterm elections are finally over, but it won’t be long before the 2024 campaign cycle — which will really start in 2023 — gets going. Before that happens, we’ve put together this list of the year’s biggest whoppers that politicians and others made over the past 12 months.
U.S. Slaps Restrictions on Chinese Chipmaker and Other Companies Over National Security Worries
The Biden administration said it added mostly Chinese organizations to a so-called Entity List intended to restrict efforts to use advanced technologies to modernize China's military. The new designations also take aim at Russia-linked entities supporting that country's military invasion of Ukraine, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors didn't hear what they wanted from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday afternoon, as stocks sold off, potentially creating negative momentum for Thursday's session, as well. "Historical experience cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2% in a sustained way," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday. While the Fed delivered its expected half-percentage-point rate hike, it also boosted its rate target for next year to 5.1%. Right now it's at a 15-year high of 4.25% to 4.5%. "The market is going to be handicapped by Fed policy for some time longer," said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO at Defiance ETFs. Read live markets updates here.
European Markets Fall as BOE, ECB Hike by 50 Basis Points; Stoxx 600 Down 2.6%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks suffered severe losses Thursday as global markets dipped following the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy update. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 2.6% by late afternoon, with technology, retail and household goods all shedding more than 3% each as all...
Investors Bolting From the Market After Hawkish Fed Speech Are Being Too Hasty, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that investors exiting the market after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish speech are acting too rashly. Stocks fell Wednesday after the Fed raised interest rates by 50 basis points and forecasted hiking rates through next year. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
9 Million People Received Student Debt Forgiveness Emails With an Error—Here's What Borrowers Need to Know
President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan is still on hold for everyone. But at least 9 million borrowers may have further confusion about their debt forgiveness. In November, the Department of Education began informing borrowers that their applications for student loan forgiveness had been processed or approved. But 9 million of those emails had an error, according to an Education Department spokesperson.
10-Year Treasury Yield Rises Back Above 3.5% as Investors Assess Economic Outlook
The 10-year Treasury yield rose back above 3.5% as investors considered what is next for the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by more than 6 basis points to 3.515%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last almost flat at 4.246%. Yields and prices have...
Watch Jerome Powell's News Conference After the Latest Market-Moving Fed Rate Hike
The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point, as expected, in its latest attempt to quash inflation. Investors will now listen closely to Chair Jerome Powell's comments, as they look for clues on the Fed's next moves. Fed sees inflation risks 'weighted to the upside'. While...
Mortgage Demand Inches Higher as Interest Rates Move Lower
Mortgage applications to purchase a home rose 4% for the week and were 38% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage applications to refinance a home loan rose 3% last week from the previous week but were still 85% lower than the same week one year ago. The...
Outrage after Twitter suspends several US journalists who reported on Musk – live
US media outlets express frustration while EU promises sanctions and German foreign ministry says ‘we have a problem’
Here's What Changed in the New Fed Statement
This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting on Nov. 2. Text removed from the November statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle. Text appearing for the first time in the new statement...
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls as Economic Recession Fears Grow
The 10-year Treasury yield fell Thursday, as markets digested a disappointing retail sales report that added to concerns the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hiking campaign could lead to a recession. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down by 5 basis points at 3.452%, while the yield on...
