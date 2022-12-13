ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheGrio.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Mali's world-beating nonuplets back home

A Malian mother who gave birth to nine babies in Morocco last year returned home on Tuesday with her infants, Health Minister Dieminatou Sangare told AFP. "Joy and satisfaction to see them in good health. Doctors had worried for the health of the mother-to-be and for the babies' chances of survival, given the high risk of very premature birth.
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy