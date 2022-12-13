ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

United places huge order with Boeing

By Ryan Newton, The Associated Press
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bOXf7_0jh8s4RR00

United Airlines said Tuesday that it ordered 100 new Boeing 787s, a large, twin-aisle jetliner, to replace planes that are nearing retirement age and allow United to expand its international flying.

United also ordered the smaller Boeing 737 Max, which is used on domestic flights.

The companies did not disclose financial terms of the orders. United said it can choose among three sizes of the 787, which carry list prices ranging from $248 million to $338 million per plane, but airlines routinely negotiate deep discounts on aircraft orders.

Walmart customers complain about double charges; retailer responds

Moody’s Investors Service estimated the value of the 787 orders at $16 billion after discounts. Other analysts said it could be worth up to $19 billion depending on the mix of 787 versions that United eventually selects.

United is scheduled to begin receiving the 787s in 2024, and it took options on 100 more.

The massive order — United called it the biggest ever by a U.S. airline for twin-aisle or “widebody” planes — is a bold move for an airline that lost money throughout the pandemic until the middle of this year. Executives at United and other airlines are sounding bullish, however, as travel demand has bounced back nearly to 2019 levels and ticket prices have surged higher than a year ago because of fewer flights.

The order also is welcome news at Boeing. The U.S. aircraft maker is still struggling to recover from two deadly Max crashes, production flaws that halted deliveries of the 787 for nearly two years, and setbacks in other programs, including a contract to build two new Air Force One presidential planes. It has lost more than $21 billion since 2019.

Confirmed EF2 tornado causes damage in Oklahoma community

United picked the 787 to replace its Boeing 767 jets and some of its Boeing 777s that are nearing 30 years in age — some of the 767s have already hit that milestone — and far less fuel-efficient.

The Chicago-based airline could have chosen the A350, built by Boeing’s European rival, Airbus. United already has 45 A350s on order but doesn’t expect to start receiving them until 2030.

United CEO Scott Kirby told reporters United went with Boeing because it already flies the 787 and did not want to add a new plane to the fleet now, when it is busy hiring pilots and trying to expand its route network.

At the same time, Boeing converted options on 44 Max jets to firm orders, and added a new order for 56 Maxes. Those 100 planes are scheduled to show up between 2024 and 2028 and will replace aging jets and allow for modest growth in United’s domestic flying.

Last year, United ordered 200 Max jets and 70 single-aisle Airbus jets in a deal the airline said at the time was the biggest order in its history .

United executives said they might use cash flow to pay for all these planes, or they might finance them. With the latest orders, United now expects capital spending to rise to $9 billion next year and $11 billion in 2024.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. fell more than 6% in afternoon trading. United’s closest rivals also dropped but not as sharply. Boeing Co. fell less than 1%.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Puts $2 Billion Into Solving Customer Problems

Air travel simply isn't all that pleasant. You wait in line to board and hope to find overhead space for your bag (and even when it's there, it's a tight fit). Then, once you find your seat, you get to spend a few hours crammed into a narrow space while the person in front of you fully reclines, compressing your chest.
monitordaily.com

Vmo Aircraft Leasing Purchases Airbus A350-900 from ABC Financial Leasing

Vmo Aircraft Leasing purchased an Airbus A350-900 aircraft from ABC Financial Leasing, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Agricultural Bank of China Limited. The aircraft is on lease to South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines. “This transaction marks the commencement of a new airline relationship with one of the largest airlines in South...
Thrillist

A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe

Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
KSN News

Keystone oil spill in Kansas contained, officials say

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – The largest oil spill in the history of the Keystone pipeline has now been contained, according to local officials. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of oil spilled into a creek in Washington County last week. A member of Washington County Emergency Management spoke with our 27 News Capitol Bureau on Monday […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
BoardingArea

United Airlines CEO Admits That Business Travel Has Plateaued

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has admitted that business travel has plateaued, which points to either a looming recession or a fundamental change in the way businesses think about travel. United Airlines CEO: Business Travel Has PlateauedPlateaued. Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Kirby discussed the state of air travel as...
KSN News

USDA Grants will help rehab rural Kansas communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The USDA has approved grants that will help rehabilitate housing and community centers in rural Kansas communities. The Rural Development grants total $255,662 and are part of a nationwide program to help rural communities in 47 states and American Samoa. In Kansas, the grants will be distributed in 5 counties: The […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

30K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy