thejoltnews.com
'Overwhelmed' nurses plead to county for help
With their eyes tearing and voices cracking, nurses appealed to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) to ask for help and support for their hospitals’ staff shortage. Four nurses from Providence St. Peter Hospital and one from Providence Centralia Hospital addressed the board at a public meeting on Tuesday, December 13.
thurstontalk.com
Thurston County Announces New Public Health and Social Services Director
After an extensive nationwide recruitment process, Thurston County has hired David Bayne as the new director of the Public Health and Social Services department. Bayne has a substantial public health background with more than 10 years combined experience. Bayne holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Berry College and...
thejoltnews.com
High-profile Port projects now require apprentices
Port of Olympia projects costing more than $1 million will now require the use of apprentices. The Port commission approved a resolution creating requirements for the utilization of apprentices as part of their amended port policy during a meeting held on Monday, December 12. According to the new policy, public...
No more snow days for Seattle Public Schools as they turn to remote learning
SEATTLE — Snow days are now a thing of the past for Seattle Public Schools, at least for this school year. The district sent out a memo to parents this week saying snow days will now be remote instruction days. The memo stated that the decision was based off parent and staff requests to not extend the school year into July with makeup days. But some parents say they feel like their children were not considered in this decision.
Local philanthropists donate $100,000 to support investigative reporting across the Pacific Northwest
With local newspapers continuing to cut reporters and democracy itself under threat, Seattle philanthropists Lisa Mennet and Paul Joseph Brown redoubled their financial support of InvestigateWest, citing the nonprofit’s expanding portfolio of change-making reporting. This year, InvestigateWest added three full-time reporters, four part-time senior editors, four new board members...
thurstontalk.com
Thurston Economic Development Council Releases the Thurston Economic Vitality Index: Conditions for Thurston County’s Economy Are Still Very Favorable
Submitted by Thurston Economic Development Council. The Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) and report sponsors Port of Olympia and South Puget Sound Community College are proud to have produced the Thurston Economic Vitality Index (EVI) for over 15 years. It is the EDC’s intention that you will be able to use this report and the data presented as a planning tool and document to assist businesses and communities in creating and implementing strategies for action. The EDC has a team of professionals ready to assist you in your efforts – please do not hesitate to reach out to us for any background material and data you need and to provide an overall review of the region’s economic development strategies and trends.
q13fox.com
High bacteria levels in Thea Foss Waterway in Tacoma
An important alert for the South Sound. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department says it found high levels of bacteria in the Thea Foss Waterway.
thejoltnews.com
Fire Benefit Charge public hearing on January 9, Olympia and Tumwater Regional Fire Authority planning committee
The Regional Fire Authority Planning Committee is slated to hold a public hearing focusing on the Fire Benefit Charge (RFA) on January 9. All committee members preferred holding the public hearing at 6 p.m. to give people ample time to transition virtually to participate in the public process. The committee...
Report: Homeownership less likely for people of color as rents, home values rise in western Washington
SEATTLE — A new report from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) revealed rents and home values have risen sharply and that home ownership is increasingly less likely for people of color across western Washington. The monitoring report, which was released this month, is a part of Puget Sound...
Hundreds of Fred Meyer, QFC employees say they’ve experienced problems receiving paychecks
Hundreds of workers at local Fred Meyer stores are telling KIRO 7 that there’s an ongoing problem with their paychecks. Some say their paychecks are coming up short, while others say they’re not getting paid at all. Unions representing Fred Meyer and QFC workers say they’ve tried everything...
southsoundbiz.com
Blue Zones Project Launches in Parkland, Spanaway
MultiCare Health System, Pierce County, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health have announced the launch of Blue Zones Project, a first-of-its-kind population health initiative, in Parkland and Spanaway. The launch of Blue Zones Project Parkland-Spanaway represents the beginning of a multiyear collaborative effort involving the entire community working together toward a...
thejoltnews.com
Port moves forward with bottler lease despite public pushback
The Port of Olympia commission unanimously approved a 75-year lease contract with Swire, a Coca-Cola bottler, despite appeals from the public to postpone the vote during a meeting held on Monday, December 12. The lease is for a 95-acre airport property in Tumwater, which Swire plans to use for manufacturing...
WA Gov. Inslee's equity summit tells state agencies 'objectivity,' 'individualism' rooted in 'White supremacy'
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's equity summit included a presentation telling state agencies that ideas like "objectivity" and "individualism" are rooted in White supremacy.
koze.com
Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation For Series of Severe Autumn Storms
OLYMPIA, WA – Extreme weather in early November has resulted in Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issuing an emergency proclamation. A series of severe autumn storms occurred between November 3rd and November 8th in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
southsoundbiz.com
ContainerPort Group Parent Company Buys Sumner-Based Pacific Cascade
ContainerPort Group’s parent company, World Group, has announced the acquisition of Sumner-based Pacific Cascade, which comprises Pacific Cascade Distribution and Pacific Cascade Trucking. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is part of World Group’s strategy to invest in the Pacific Northwest as a transportation corridor...
Chronicle
Owner of Grays Harbor County Natural Gas Power Plant Sues State Over of Carbon-Pricing Law
The privately owned operator of a natural gas power plant in Grays Harbor County is challenging the constitutionality of the state's Climate Commitment Act, which seeks to clamp down on greenhouse gas emissions — in part — by putting a price on some of the pollution. Chicago-based Invenergy...
KUOW
A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022
At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
Multiple King County cities ramp up protections for tenants
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Several King County cities rolled out significant changes to landlord-tenant law in 2022, in some cases providing renters more protections as pandemic-prompted eviction moratoriums expired. Cities across the county offer a patchwork of policies, and some advocates such as the Stay Housed, Stay Healthy Coalition,...
Two app delivery companies agree to $930,000 in for gig worker settlements
(The Center Square) – The City of Seattle continues its crackdown on app-based delivery companies with a $750,000 settlement with Gopuff and $197,856 with Fantuan Delivery. The Seattle Office of Labor Standards accused the app-based companies of violating the city’s paid sick and safe time off ordinance for almost two years. Gopuff was alleged to have failed to provide delivery workers with paid sick and safe time as required by the ordinance, provide workers notice of their paid sick and safe time balance and provide...
thurstontalk.com
Vineyards By The Sea Adds Lodging and Camping
Long ago, when they owned Lahaina Divers on Maui, Westport Winery Garden Resort owners, Blain, Kim and Carrie Roberts, were advised by a consultant to “find out what your customer wants, then give it to them.” Since changing the winery name to include the words “garden resort” in 2015, guests have clamored for lodging to better enjoy the gardens, museum, tasting rooms and restaurant.
