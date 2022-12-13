Submitted by Thurston Economic Development Council. The Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) and report sponsors Port of Olympia and South Puget Sound Community College are proud to have produced the Thurston Economic Vitality Index (EVI) for over 15 years. It is the EDC’s intention that you will be able to use this report and the data presented as a planning tool and document to assist businesses and communities in creating and implementing strategies for action. The EDC has a team of professionals ready to assist you in your efforts – please do not hesitate to reach out to us for any background material and data you need and to provide an overall review of the region’s economic development strategies and trends.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO