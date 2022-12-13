ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
agupdate.com

Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Central Illinois has a chance

Could Bing Crosby’s dream come true this year? Below average temperatures could make for a white Christmas in central Illinois. “Since we are looking at below normal temperatures through Christmas, I think it’ll be cold enough that any precipitation would be snow,” said Alex Irwin, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lincoln.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Local farmer in need of kidney

MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
NORMAL, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

217 Today: Spanish-speaking families face language barriers within families

Illinois’ former public health director told federal lawmakers on Wednesday that required paid time off is a good policy, especially during a pandemic. The percentage of Asian-American lawmakers in the state legislature has increased sharply in recent years, but the rate still lags behind the general population. The Urbana...
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park and Retreat Center

MONTICELLO,Ill. (WICS) — There has been a bobcat spotting at the Allerton Park and Retreat Center. The park captured a video of the bobcat on Saturday using its cameras. The cameras are usually used to watch beavers.
MONTICELLO, IL
chambanamoms.com

Where to Eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana

Breakfast, lunch or dinner: Where to eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana. If you are looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day, we have a list of restaurants that will be open for your family. Maybe making reservations sounds more compelling than making a turkey or ham (or anything...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Pediatric Doctor Joins OSF HealthCare in Danville

(Danville, Ill. | December 15, 2022) – OSF HealthCare has added a new pediatric physician to its team at the OSF Medical Group office in Danville to better serve the community of Danville and surrounding areas. The addition of Luis Garcia Tillan, MD, offers increased access for patients in...
DANVILLE, IL
osfhealthcare.org

Streamlined care coming to OSF Cancer Center in Danville

Cancer care doesn’t make anyone’s list of “things I want to do.”. But for patients at the OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center in Danville, Illinois, visits will soon be more comfortable and streamlined thanks to $750,000 worth of interior renovations. Phase two of the cancer...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Fire destroys Champaign home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The resident of a Champaign home has been displaced by a fire Wednesday morning. The Champaign Fire Department said they responded to a structure fire at 1314 S. Duncan Road at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived at the scene, there was heavy smoke and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

Illinois Smoke Detector Law gets update

December 15, 2022 – The Decatur Fire Department has been honored as one of the top Fire Departments in Illinois for installing smoke detectors for residents through the “Be Alarmed” Program. The Decatur Fire Department was recognized during an event to promote a new law effective January...
DECATUR, IL
wglt.org

State Farm ends retiree charitable matching gifts

In a surprising move that has implications for not-for-profit organizations in central Illinois, State Farm is cutting back on its charitable giving in at least one area. The company website notes retirees will no longer be eligible for the company's charitable matching gift program, effective with the new year. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Parent backlash delayed school desegregation plans in Champaign. What are the options now?

CHAMPAIGN – After parent backlash, the Champaign Unit 4 school board has a new option for further desegregating schools – keeping student placements mostly the same. Consulting firm Cooperative Strategies presented this new option to the Unit 4 Board of Education on Monday. The board hired the consulting firm to improve racial and class equity in the district’s “schools of choice” process.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police confirm 2 hurt in Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson confirms two people were hurt in a shooting. It happened near the corner of Beardsley and Prospect Avenues around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police were searching through the yard of a house looking for evidence and placed markers on the ground. The Crime Scene Unit […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36

Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
MACON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy