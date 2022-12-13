Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
wsiu.org
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Central Illinois has a chance
Could Bing Crosby’s dream come true this year? Below average temperatures could make for a white Christmas in central Illinois. “Since we are looking at below normal temperatures through Christmas, I think it’ll be cold enough that any precipitation would be snow,” said Alex Irwin, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lincoln.
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
illinoisnewsroom.org
217 Today: Spanish-speaking families face language barriers within families
Illinois’ former public health director told federal lawmakers on Wednesday that required paid time off is a good policy, especially during a pandemic. The percentage of Asian-American lawmakers in the state legislature has increased sharply in recent years, but the rate still lags behind the general population. The Urbana...
25newsnow.com
560 Kids will now have food over winter break thanks to State Farm Employees
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In these boxes are 560 of these Hope Packs filled with food to give to kids in McLean County during their holiday winter break. “We know the need is there, especially around this time of year. The holidays season,” says Jerome Maddox, the Corporate Responsibility Analyst with State Farm.
newschannel20.com
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park and Retreat Center
MONTICELLO,Ill. (WICS) — There has been a bobcat spotting at the Allerton Park and Retreat Center. The park captured a video of the bobcat on Saturday using its cameras. The cameras are usually used to watch beavers.
chambanamoms.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana
Breakfast, lunch or dinner: Where to eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana. If you are looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day, we have a list of restaurants that will be open for your family. Maybe making reservations sounds more compelling than making a turkey or ham (or anything...
Stolen Salvation Army red kettle found in Urbana, returned to organization
The kettle was found in an Urbana dumpster recently. The Salvation Army says they’re happy to have to back.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Pediatric Doctor Joins OSF HealthCare in Danville
(Danville, Ill. | December 15, 2022) – OSF HealthCare has added a new pediatric physician to its team at the OSF Medical Group office in Danville to better serve the community of Danville and surrounding areas. The addition of Luis Garcia Tillan, MD, offers increased access for patients in...
WCIA
New program, truck to assist underserved communities in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is coming to you if you need help with your energy bills. The Champaign Regional Planning Commission is showing off its new outreach truck to help underserved communities in Champaign County. It includes four workstations, computers and a sound...
osfhealthcare.org
Streamlined care coming to OSF Cancer Center in Danville
Cancer care doesn’t make anyone’s list of “things I want to do.”. But for patients at the OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center in Danville, Illinois, visits will soon be more comfortable and streamlined thanks to $750,000 worth of interior renovations. Phase two of the cancer...
WAND TV
Fire destroys Champaign home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The resident of a Champaign home has been displaced by a fire Wednesday morning. The Champaign Fire Department said they responded to a structure fire at 1314 S. Duncan Road at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived at the scene, there was heavy smoke and...
U.S. Route 36 closed due to personal injury crash outside Long Creek
LONG CREEK, Ill., (WCIA) – Illinois State Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route after a crash involving personal injury occurred on U.S. Route 36. The crash happened around 8:30 this morning near Salem School Road in Long Creek. ISP is closing the route until further notice.
nowdecatur.com
Illinois Smoke Detector Law gets update
December 15, 2022 – The Decatur Fire Department has been honored as one of the top Fire Departments in Illinois for installing smoke detectors for residents through the “Be Alarmed” Program. The Decatur Fire Department was recognized during an event to promote a new law effective January...
wglt.org
State Farm ends retiree charitable matching gifts
In a surprising move that has implications for not-for-profit organizations in central Illinois, State Farm is cutting back on its charitable giving in at least one area. The company website notes retirees will no longer be eligible for the company's charitable matching gift program, effective with the new year. The...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Parent backlash delayed school desegregation plans in Champaign. What are the options now?
CHAMPAIGN – After parent backlash, the Champaign Unit 4 school board has a new option for further desegregating schools – keeping student placements mostly the same. Consulting firm Cooperative Strategies presented this new option to the Unit 4 Board of Education on Monday. The board hired the consulting firm to improve racial and class equity in the district’s “schools of choice” process.
New casino in Danville expected to open in April 2023
Danville Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr. says the new casino will generate around $6,000,000, but will also benefit existing businesses in town.
Police confirm 2 hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson confirms two people were hurt in a shooting. It happened near the corner of Beardsley and Prospect Avenues around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police were searching through the yard of a house looking for evidence and placed markers on the ground. The Crime Scene Unit […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
