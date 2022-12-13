Resident sustains burns during mobile home fire on Devonshire Dr in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person was rushed to a local hospital following a mobile home fire in Chesapeake late Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire occurred just after 11 a.m. Tuesday at a mobile home in the 2500 block of Devonshire Drive in the Deep Creek area of the city.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing thick, black smoke. One person sustained burn injuries and was rushed to a local hospital Their current condition has not yet been released.

The fire was brought under control around 11:18 a.m. Officials say the fire appears to be accidental.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.