ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Resident sustains burns during mobile home fire on Devonshire Dr in Chesapeake

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u73pm_0jh8rhYC00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person was rushed to a local hospital following a mobile home fire in Chesapeake late Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire occurred just after 11 a.m. Tuesday at a mobile home in the 2500 block of Devonshire Drive in the Deep Creek area of the city.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing thick, black smoke. One person sustained burn injuries and was rushed to a local hospital Their current condition has not yet been released.

The fire was brought under control around 11:18 a.m. Officials say the fire appears to be accidental.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

NN fire crews contend with hazmat situation in car fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Fire crews had to contend with a hazardous materials situation as they dealt with a car fire in the 300 block of De Laura Drive in Newport News Tuesday. The Newport News Fire Department responded to the fire just before noon and found several...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man injured following overnight shooting on High St in Portsmouth

Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/man-injured-following-overnight-shooting-on-high-st-in-portsmouth/. Man injured following overnight shooting on High …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/man-injured-following-overnight-shooting-on-high-st-in-portsmouth/. Amazon donates cribs and funds to Hampton Roads non-profit. The mission of CHIP is to combat infant mortality in the Hampton Roads area. Amazon's donation will help assist in that goal by providing cribs for safe sleep, as well as...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k to fraudsters

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Seagull caught in Norfolk streetlight saved. Suffolk’s National Night Out event included in top …...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Seagull caught in Norfolk streetlight saved

Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Suffolk’s National Night Out event included in top …. Chesapeake Police to give turkeys instead of tickets …. WAVY News 10. Husband of missing Newport News woman to appear in …. Outer Banks...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy