fox56news.com
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
lafayettetimes.org
Best Christmas Activities in Kentucky
In Kentucky, December can be very festive because of the holidays. There are many things to see around Lexington and nearby areas. Here is a list of some of the best things to do around Kentucky during the most wonderful time of the year. Ice skating at Triangle Park:. Ice...
fox56news.com
Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise
A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students.
fox56news.com
Lengths of Love: Pulaski County program skates into the holiday season
A recovery center in Pulaski County is skating right into the holiday season.
fox56news.com
Volunteers needed for Christmas dinner in Jessamine County
Volunteers will cook and serve the food, which is expected to be about 500 meals.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does it smell like that in the Leestown Road area?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a problem you may have noticed if you’ve driven near Leestown and New Circle Road. The odor in that area is the subject of today’s Good Question. We’ve had several people ask: what is causing the sewage smell near Leestown Road?
fox56news.com
Lexington hospitals near capacity
On the heels of the White House warning of the "triple-demic" hospitals in Lexington and the rest of Kentucky are feeling the strain.
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
fox56news.com
Lexington animal shelter staff do not recommend pets as Christmas gifts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staff from local animal shelters are reminding the public that gifting pets for the holidays is generally not a good idea. Meghan Hawkins with the Lexington Humane Society emphasizes that adding a pet to the family is a big decision, and it’s not something that should be decided on a whim. Gifting a pet may result in that person not being in a position to care for it and getting placed back in a shelter will add a lot of stress to the pet.
fox56news.com
Lexington forecast today: Colder air settles in
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – While many start the day mostly sunny, expect some clouds to develop into the afternoon creating partly sunny skies. A few flurries or sprinkles can’t be ruled out once those clouds return. It will be a chilly and blustery day. Temperatures climb into...
fox56news.com
7 injured in 5-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A serious crash happened near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Yellowstone Parkway. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle ran a red light which led to a five-vehicle crash. Seven people were taken to an area hospital, one with...
fox56news.com
Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations
A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
WKYT 27
Lexington Sporting Club files another application to build stadium
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club filed another application for its main stadium. According to the Herald-Leader, they requested a zone change and a conditional use permit for an area off Athens Boonesboro Road near I-75. The location is behind the Speedway. The stadium will seat 6,500 people...
fox56news.com
Private aircraft experienced collapsed landing gear at Blue Grass Airport
A main runway at Blue Grass Airport was shut down on Thursday.
Holiday activities planned at Lexington homeless facility
Fayette Countians can contribute in many ways to holiday activities at Lexington’s city-run homeless facilities.
WKYT 27
Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mayes’...
WKYT 27
Lexington horse training center reopening after months of uncertainty
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington horse training center is reopening after months of uncertainty. Trainers had to move all of their horses out over the summer. Now, the new general manager is welcoming them back. The mission at Ashwood Training Center has always been to “help the small trainer.”...
WKYT 27
Hope Lodge in Lexington a home away from home for cancer patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -For people undergoing treatment for cancer there is a facility in Lexington that often becomes their home away from home. The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge first opened in 2007 and offers thirty-two guest rooms located near treatment centers in the area. Volunteers play a critical...
harrodsburgherald.com
Harrodsburg Prepares For A Busy 2023
Commission Okays Street Closings For 2023 Events, Applies For Funding For Utility Improvements. The Harrodsburg City Commission provided a look at events in 2023. At their regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, the city commission approved street closures for events hosted by the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program in the year to come.
FireRescue1
Scott County KY Fire Department
Scott County Government is currently accepting applications and resumes for the hiring of an experienced Firefighter/EMT. Seeking individuals to provide for protection of life and property through the suppression and prevention of fires in response to emergency calls. Duties include responding to scenes of fires, disasters, or other emergency incidents; protecting life and property through controlling, extinguishing and preventing fires; providing emergency medical services and care; regularly maintaining firefighting equipment, apparatus, stations and quarters. In emergency situations, performs hazardous tasks requiring strenuous physical exertion for extended periods of time in cramped surroundings, hot and smoky environments with limited visibility and at considerable heights. Work schedule is 24 hours on duty, followed by 48 hours off duty.
