Sumrall, MS

Sumrall fires officer who criticized town’s leadership on Facebook

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

SUMRALL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Sumrall Board of Aldermen voted to terminate a police officer who was suspended during the summer for allegedly making a Facebook post that criticized the town’s leadership.

The Hattiesburg American reported Officer Josh Gandy’s post said, “When a leader doesn’t know how to lead, they micro-manage.”

After the board voted to fire Gandy, they did not provide a comment to the newspaper. Gandy said he plans to pursue further legal action after he was terminated.

He was suspended with pay indefinitely in August following the allegations. Leaders said the post was in violation of the town’s social media policy.

