Kansas man sentenced for killing girlfriend, 2 others in 2014
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man convicted of killing three people in Wichita in 2014 was finally sentenced Wednesday. Judge Kevin O’Connor sentenced 49-year-old Vinh Van Nguyen of Wichita to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In November, Nguyen pleaded...
Second and final suspect in killing arrested after standoff with SWAT, Wichita police say
A 19-year-old woman was arrested earlier this month in connection to the Nov. 24 killing.
KAKE TV
Suspect arrested following SE Wichita standoff
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The standoff has ended and another person is in custody. Police have arrested Saul Valenciana. Valenciana was wanted in connection to a dead body being found in rural Sumner County earlier this month. People who live nearby say this was the last thing they expected today.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Shooting near SE Wichita convenience store
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police need help in finding three people suspected of firing several shots at a busy convenience store in southeast Wichita. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored four-door car speeding out of the QuikTrip parking lot at 31st street south and Southeast Blvd. around 2:30 in the morning on December 9.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of robbery
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbery.
kfdi.com
Wichita man gets life without parole in triple murder case
A Wichita man has been sentenced to life without parole in connection with a triple homicide that happened eight years ago. A judge handed down the sentence for 49-year-old Vinh Van Nguyen, who pleaded guilty in November to one count of capital murder. Van Nguyen was arrested after the June,...
KWCH.com
Surveillance footage shows SUV crash into E. Wichita business
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video from inside a store near Central and Edgemoor, in east Wichita, showed a scene of chaos that disrupted what began as a casual day. A little after 9 a.m. surveillance footage from inside Finley’s Hobbies showed an SUV crash into the store. No one was hurt but the crash left substantial damage.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of larceny, aggravated assault
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of larceny and aggravated assault.
6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 in the Midwest Decades Ago. Will New DNA Technology Catch Killer?
"We definitely have new evidence to test," says Det. Kelly Rhodes of the St. Charles, Mo., police The spring of 1992 became a nightmare for six families whose loved ones were fatally shot by a never-identified man who became known as the I-70 killer. Thirty years later, the murders remain unsolved — but officials hope modern technology will bring answers. "We definitely have new evidence to test and the advantage of advanced DNA processing on our side. I'm really optimistic," Det. Kelly Rhodes, task force leader at St....
KWCH.com
Mother of Hutchinson man killed in 1988 terrorist attack reacts to suspect arrest
While the team expressed optimism for its future with the sale expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Wichita City Council addressed concerns. Crews in Washington County report progress in cleanup from historic oil spill. Updated: 11 hours ago. About 14,000 barrels of oil spilled from...
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022
The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
Search warrant issued in South Wichita
Search warrant issued in South Wichita
Kansas veteran must pay over $500k for defrauding VA, judge says
An Army veteran was sentenced to prison and was ordered to pay $537,000 in restitution for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Warrant served near Derby is part of ‘months-long’ probe into fraud, theft, other crimes
The search warrant is related to stolen property tied to “an extensive investigation” involving crimes committed in Kansas and Oklahoma, Wichita police said.
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg caused traffic to back up
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg are causing traffic to back up Thursday afternoon.
KAKE TV
Crews encounter hazards while battling 2-alarm Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The WFD responded to a 2-alarm house fire early Wednesday morning and encountered unexpected hazards while fighting the fire. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted early this morning saying that they responded to a large house fire on W. University street around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a 2.5 story house and they elevated it to a 2-alarm fire based on the hazards they encountered and the likelihood that people may be trapped inside the home.
Local law enforcement execute search warrant to recover stolen property
Local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant to recover stolen property in Derby early Monday morning.
KWCH.com
Chimpanzee family comes together at Sedgwick County Zoo as Kucheza turns 1 month old
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest must-see videos from the Sedgwick County Zoo show one of its newest residents as he continues to grow and get to know more of his immediate family. The baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, was born Nov. 15, one month ago this week. Over the past four weeks, millions have followed his young life, including his birth by c-section, considered a miracle, a viral video of a reunion with his mother a couple days later, and sweet moments captured and widely shared since then.
KWCH.com
Student comment prompts additional security at Buhler middle school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Buhler Schools said Wednesday that there is additional police presence at Prairie Hills Middle School after a student made a comment about guns at the end of the school day Tuesday. Another student reported overhearing a conversation in which a student shared they had guns at...
