Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Suspect arrested following SE Wichita standoff

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The standoff has ended and another person is in custody. Police have arrested Saul Valenciana. Valenciana was wanted in connection to a dead body being found in rural Sumner County earlier this month. People who live nearby say this was the last thing they expected today.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Shooting near SE Wichita convenience store

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police need help in finding three people suspected of firing several shots at a busy convenience store in southeast Wichita. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored four-door car speeding out of the QuikTrip parking lot at 31st street south and Southeast Blvd. around 2:30 in the morning on December 9.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man gets life without parole in triple murder case

A Wichita man has been sentenced to life without parole in connection with a triple homicide that happened eight years ago. A judge handed down the sentence for 49-year-old Vinh Van Nguyen, who pleaded guilty in November to one count of capital murder. Van Nguyen was arrested after the June,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Surveillance footage shows SUV crash into E. Wichita business

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video from inside a store near Central and Edgemoor, in east Wichita, showed a scene of chaos that disrupted what began as a casual day. A little after 9 a.m. surveillance footage from inside Finley’s Hobbies showed an SUV crash into the store. No one was hurt but the crash left substantial damage.
WICHITA, KS
People

6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 in the Midwest Decades Ago. Will New DNA Technology Catch Killer?

"We definitely have new evidence to test," says Det. Kelly Rhodes of the St. Charles, Mo., police The spring of 1992 became a nightmare for six families whose loved ones were fatally shot by a never-identified man who became known as the I-70 killer. Thirty years later, the murders remain unsolved — but officials hope modern technology will bring answers. "We definitely have new evidence to test and the advantage of advanced DNA processing on our side. I'm really optimistic," Det. Kelly Rhodes, task force leader at St....
SAINT CHARLES, MO
The Wichita Beacon

At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022

The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crews encounter hazards while battling 2-alarm Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The WFD responded to a 2-alarm house fire early Wednesday morning and encountered unexpected hazards while fighting the fire. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted early this morning saying that they responded to a large house fire on W. University street around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a 2.5 story house and they elevated it to a 2-alarm fire based on the hazards they encountered and the likelihood that people may be trapped inside the home.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Chimpanzee family comes together at Sedgwick County Zoo as Kucheza turns 1 month old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest must-see videos from the Sedgwick County Zoo show one of its newest residents as he continues to grow and get to know more of his immediate family. The baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, was born Nov. 15, one month ago this week. Over the past four weeks, millions have followed his young life, including his birth by c-section, considered a miracle, a viral video of a reunion with his mother a couple days later, and sweet moments captured and widely shared since then.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Student comment prompts additional security at Buhler middle school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Buhler Schools said Wednesday that there is additional police presence at Prairie Hills Middle School after a student made a comment about guns at the end of the school day Tuesday. Another student reported overhearing a conversation in which a student shared they had guns at...
BUHLER, KS

