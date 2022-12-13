ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

80s pop stars are bringing their ‘Legacy Tour’ to Columbia

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48PKwP_0jh8nRfG00

New Edition, which burst onto the pop music scene in the 1980s, will bring their “Legacy Tour” to Columbia , promoters said Tuesday.

The concert is scheduled for March 9, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena , venue officials said in a news release. News of the concert was released a day after Janet Jackson announced she and Ludacris will also perform at the Columbia arena next spring.

New Edition — comprised of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill — will be joined on the tour by other 80s and 90s R&B stars to make the event “a New Jack Swing reunion,” according to the release. Keith Sweat as well as Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and Tank are also scheduled to take the stage.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday , but a presale will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Any tickets that are still available can be purchased the next business day online or at the Colonial Life Arena box office.

Tickets prices range from $59.50 to $179.50, according to the release.

“Few recording artists can attest to a superior 40-year career that stands the test of time, but New Edition can,” promoter Gary Guidry said in the release. “We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid.”

The “Legacy Tour” has scheduled stops in North Carolina (Charlotte on March 10 and Greensboro on April 23) and Atlanta (March 30), but the Columbia show is the only scheduled stop in South Carolina.

New Edition hit the scene in 1983 with their No. 1 hit debut album “Candy Girl,” promoters said.

The group has won multiple awards, including BET’s “Lifetime Achievement” awards, and has one of the most highly watched biopics in music history, the three-part BET series: The New Edition Story, which attracted more than 29 million viewers, according to the release.

In 1987, Sweat entered the charts with his three-times platinum debut solo album, “Make It Last Forever,” promoters said. In addition to touring and making new music, Sweat currently has the No. 1 nationally syndicated R&B evening radio show called “The Sweat Hotel with Keith Sweat,” according to the release.

Riley was instrumental in ushering in the New Jack Swing music genre, which included the formation of his group Guy with Aaron and Damion Hall in 1987. After Guy broke up, Riley went on to produce for Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga, and he was instrumental in the rise of Bobby Brown’s solo career, creating the megahit “My Prerogative,” which Complex magazine says is the #1 New Jack Swing song of all time, according to the release.

The “Legacy Tour” will be the first time Guy has reunited to tour in more than 15 years, promoters said.

