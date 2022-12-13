Read full article on original website
Watch Pantera Play First Concert in Over 21 Years at Mexico Metal Fest
Pantera staged their first concert in over 21 years as the semi-reunited heavy metal band headlined Friday night at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. The gig marked Pantera’s first concert since Aug. 2001: After initially going on hiatus, the metal legends broke up in 2003. A year later, guitarist and founding member “Dimebag Darrell” Abbott was killed onstage by a deranged fan at a Columbus, Ohio concert in Dec. 2004. Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, Abbott’s brother, died in 2018. The current Pantera lineup features singer Phil Anselmo alongside longtime bassist Rex Brown, with Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax...
35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022
As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s
The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.
Pandora Predicts Rising Rock Artists to Watch in 2023
Music streaming service Pandora is predicting which rock + metal artists will blow up in 2023. Using "sophisticated analysis" of what Pandora's users are listening to along with "programmer insights," Pandora says they have come up with what rock bands will make big impacts in the New Year. We think you'll find a lot to like about what's in their crystal ball.
iheart.com
Music: Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years, Axl Rose, U2, Scott Weiland!
Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years. Pantera’s comeback is official. The legendary rock band performed its highly-anticipated first show in 21 years over the weekend at the Heaven & Hell Festival near Mexico City. And while the rockers’ return was welcomed by fans everywhere, the band is being wary of calling it a reunion.
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Said He Became John Lennon While Recording The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler covered The Beatles' "Come Together" and met a major musician associated with The Beatles in the process.
Paul McCartney Recalls His Favorite Recording Session at Abbey Road
Singer Paul McCartney has many memories from recording at Abbey Road Studios, but one still sticks out in his mind
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
The Top 10 Buddy Holly Songs
For fans of Weezer, the name “Buddy Holly” is especially familiar. Holly is also well known amongst music listeners who enjoy rock and roll songs from the 1950s. Truly, Holly is something of a legend in popular music. With his horn-rimmed glasses, skillful pop hits and that memorable name, the artist is synonymous with a formative era of rock today.
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Robert Trujillo Was Still Learning Song Arrangement During Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Video Shoot
In a behind-the-scenes video documenting the shoot for Metallica's "Lux Æterna," bassist Robert Trujillo seems to be still learning the song. In "Metallica: Lux Æterna (Behind the Video,)" the keeper of Metallica's low end says (referring to the song playback), "It tricked me." The making-of-type video begins with...
Ville Valo Reveals HIM Songs He’ll Play on 2023 Solo Tour
Five years after the dissolution of HIM, Ville Valo is finally releasing his debut solo album, Neon Noir. We spoke with the goth rock icon about his life after HIM, his decision to stay sober after years of hard partying, the new album and more. “I wasn’t sure what to...
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Irist Launch GoFundMe Campaign After Tour Losses of $20,000
Irist, the up-and-coming metal act from Atlanta that released the EP Gloria this fall, have started a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe to try and recoup the roughly $20,000 in losses they incurred on a recent European tour supporting Pallbearer and Elder. Though they expected not to turn a profit, they...
Paramore Release New Song ‘The News’ With Horror Inspired Video
As promised, are now sharing the second song from their upcoming This Is Why album, a new track titled "The News." As you might gather from the song's title, Hayley Williams takes a more worldly approach with the lyrics addressing the current state of the world within her vocal take. She opens by singing of a war on the far side of the planet, then turns the "war" idea to describe her inner turmoil going on behind her eyes just like a headache and eventually sounding the call to turn off the news. She belts, "Shut your eyes but it won’t go away / Turn on / Turn off / The news."
Ghost Debut Video for 3-Year-Old Song After It Goes Viral on the Internet
It's been a huge year for Ghost and one of the reasons came from a totally unexpected source. "Mary on a Cross' became a viral sensation this past summer, three years after it was initially released. And now the song is finally getting a music video, one that you can see in full below.
rue21, Music Star Kane Brown Collaborate on Exclusive Limited-Edition Collection
WARRENDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- rue21, a leading American specialty retailer, announced today its collaboration with music star Kane Brown on an exclusive new collection. The partnership is the culmination of a special connection between rue21 and Brown, who has worn rue21 clothes on his rise to stardom. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005807/en/ Kane Brown has worn rue21 clothes on his rise to stardom. (Photo: Business Wire)
Revisiting Grapefruit, the Band That Connects The Beatles to AC/DC
Look far enough into the annals of musical history and you’ll eventually find unexpected connections between artists you might never have expected. It’s the kind of musical history that leads to legendary punk bassist Mike Watt playing on a Kelly Clarkson album, for instance. Sometimes, the right artist can act as a bridge between two other seemingly disparate musicians. You might not think that The Beatles and AC/DC have much in common, for instance — but dig a little deeper and you’ll find some convergence there as well.
Loudwire
